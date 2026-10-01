Global Magnetic Materials Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast, 2026-2033 EV And Renewable Energy Demand Drives 6.3% CAGR Toward USD 51.2 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock ROI through rare-earth magnet innovation, sustainable recycling, regional expansion and tailored solutions for EVs, renewables, electronics and automation.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Magnetic Materials Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global magnetic materials market is projected to increase from USD 33.4 billion in 2026 to USD 51.2 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising demand across automotive and transportation, electronics, energy, industrial machinery, automation, and advanced infrastructure applications.

Hard/Permanent, Semi-hard, and Soft magnetic materials are essential to electric vehicle motors, transformers, inductors, generators, sensors, actuators, consumer electronics, and industrial control systems. Continued investment in electric mobility, renewable energy infrastructure, high-efficiency electronics, and smart manufacturing is expected to strengthen global demand through 2033.

Magnetic Materials Market Insights

Manufacturers are investing in advanced material compositions and production processes to improve magnetic strength, thermal stability, corrosion resistance, durability, and operational efficiency. Developments in rare-earth magnets and nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials are expanding opportunities in applications that require compact designs and reliable performance under demanding operating conditions.

Major magnetic materials market trends include automotive electrification, renewable energy expansion, electronics miniaturization, and the adoption of industrial automation. High-performance permanent magnets are increasingly used in electric vehicle traction motors and powertrain systems, while soft magnetic materials support energy conversion and transmission equipment. Demand for lightweight, high-efficiency components is also encouraging the development of specialized products for automotive, electronics, and energy applications.

Key Market Growth Drivers



Electric vehicle adoption: Global EV production is increasing demand for permanent magnets used in traction motors and powertrain components. These products support greater motor efficiency, compact system designs, and vehicle weight reduction.

Renewable energy investment: Wind turbines, generators, and energy conversion systems require advanced magnetic materials. The transition toward lower-carbon energy infrastructure is creating sustained demand from equipment manufacturers and project developers.

Electronics miniaturization: Smartphones, laptops, wearable devices, and other compact electronics require efficient magnetic components capable of supporting greater functionality within smaller product designs.

Industrial automation: The expansion of robotics, automated manufacturing, and smart machinery is increasing the use of magnetic materials in sensors, actuators, motors, and precision control systems. Infrastructure development: Investments in energy-efficient transmission systems, transportation networks, advanced machinery, and industrial facilities are supporting long-term market expansion.

Business Opportunities

Growth opportunities are emerging in rare-earth magnet production, sustainable material development, recycling technologies, and application-specific product design. Producers of high-performance neodymium and samarium-cobalt magnets are positioned to benefit from demand in electric vehicles, wind energy systems, electronics, and industrial equipment.

Material recovery and recycling are becoming increasingly important as manufacturers seek to improve resource efficiency and strengthen supply chain resilience. Companies that develop eco-friendly magnetic materials, reduce dependence on constrained raw materials, or establish efficient recycling processes may gain a competitive advantage.

Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa also offer opportunities through industrialization, urban development, energy investment, and automotive production. Customized magnetic materials designed for specific operating requirements can help suppliers establish long-term relationships with original equipment manufacturers and technology providers.

Regional Market Analysis



North America: Demand is supported by established automotive, electronics, aerospace, industrial automation, and renewable energy sectors. Research and development programs continue to improve magnetic material efficiency and performance.

Europe: Environmental regulations, electric vehicle adoption, renewable energy deployment, and energy-efficiency targets are driving the use of advanced magnetic components.

Asia-Pacific: The region leads the global magnetic materials market due to rapid industrialization, extensive manufacturing capacity, growing electronics production, and strong automotive industries in China, Japan, and South Korea. Access to rare-earth resources further supports regional production. Latin America and Middle East & Africa: Infrastructure projects, energy development, industrial investment, and expanding automotive markets are creating new growth prospects.

Competitive Landscape

The magnetic materials market remains highly competitive, with participants pursuing product innovation, strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansion. Leading companies include:



Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG

Nippon Steel Corporation

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Sinosteel Group Co., Ltd.

Magna Powertrain (magnet components)

MSM Magnetics Co., Ltd.

Shin Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

GMP Magnetics, Inc.

TDK Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd. Ferro Tec Corporation

Market Segmentation



By type: Hard/Permanent, Semi-hard, and Soft

By application: Automotive & Transportation, Electronics, Energy, and Others By region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The global magnetic materials market outlook remains positive as electrification, renewable energy deployment, compact electronics, and automated industrial systems accelerate. Suppliers that prioritize high-performance products, sustainable manufacturing, recycling, and regional expansion are expected to be well positioned through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Magnetic Materials Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2026

1.5. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

2.7. PESTLE Analysis

2.8. Regulatory Analysis

2.9. Price Trend Analysis

2.9.1. Current Prices and Future Projections, 2025-2033

2.9.2. Price Impact Factors

3. Global Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, 2020-2033

3.1. Global Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.1.1. Hard/Permanent

3.1.2. Semi-hard

3.1.3. Soft

3.2. Global Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.2.1. Automotive & Transportation

3.2.2. Electronics

3.2.3. Energy

3.2.4. Others

3.3. Global Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

3.3.1. North America

3.3.2. Europe

3.3.3. Asia-Pacific

3.3.4. Latin America

3.3.5. Middle East & Africa

4. North America Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, 2020-2033

4.1. North America Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.1.1. Hard/Permanent

4.1.2. Semi-hard

4.1.3. Soft

4.2. North America Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.2.1. Automotive & Transportation

4.2.2. Electronics

4.2.3. Energy

4.2.4. Others

4.3. North America Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

4.3.1. U.S. Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

4.3.2. U.S. Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

4.3.3. Canada Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

4.3.4. Canada Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

4.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

5. Europe Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, 2020-2033

5.1. Europe Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.1.1. Hard/Permanent

5.1.2. Semi-hard

5.1.3. Soft

5.2. Europe Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.2.1. Automotive & Transportation

5.2.2. Electronics

5.2.3. Energy

5.2.4. Others

5.3. Europe Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

5.3.1. Germany Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.3.2. Germany Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.3.3. Italy Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.3.4. Italy Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.3.5. France Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.3.6. France Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.3.7. U.K. Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.3.8. U.K. Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.3.9. Spain Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.3.10. Spain Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.3.11. Russia Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.3.12. Russia Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.3.13. Rest of Europe Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

5.3.14. Rest of Europe Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

5.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, 2020-2033

6.1. Asia-Pacific Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.1.1. Hard/Permanent

6.1.2. Semi-hard

6.1.3. Soft

6.2. Asia-Pacific Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.2.1. Automotive & Transportation

6.2.2. Electronics

6.2.3. Energy

6.2.4. Others

6.3. Asia-Pacific Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

6.3.1. China Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

6.3.2. China Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

6.3.3. Japan Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

6.3.4. Japan Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

6.3.5. South Korea Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

6.3.6. South Korea Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

6.3.7. India Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

6.3.8. India Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

6.3.9. Southeast Asia Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

6.3.10. Southeast Asia Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

6.3.11. Rest of SAO Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

6.3.12. Rest of SAO Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

6.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

7. Latin America Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, 2020-2033

7.1. Latin America Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.1.1. Hard/Permanent

7.1.2. Semi-hard

7.1.3. Soft

7.2. Latin America Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.2.1. Automotive & Transportation

7.2.2. Electronics

7.2.3. Energy

7.2.4. Others

7.3. Latin America Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

7.3.1. Brazil Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

7.3.2. Brazil Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

7.3.3. Mexico Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

7.3.4. Mexico Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

7.3.5. Argentina Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

7.3.6. Argentina Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

7.3.7. Rest of LATAM Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

7.3.8. Rest of LATAM Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

7.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

8. Middle East & Africa Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, 2020-2033

8.1. Middle East & Africa Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.1.1. Hard/Permanent

8.1.2. Semi-hard

8.1.3. Soft

8.2. Middle East & Africa Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.2.1. Automotive & Transportation

8.2.2. Electronics

8.2.3. Energy

8.2.4. Others

8.3. Middle East & Africa Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2020-2033

8.3.1. GCC Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

8.3.2. GCC Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

8.3.3. South Africa Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

8.3.4. South Africa Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

8.3.5. Egypt Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

8.3.6. Egypt Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

8.3.7. Nigeria Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

8.3.8. Nigeria Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

8.3.9. Rest of Middle East Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Type, 2020-2033

8.3.10. Rest of Middle East Magnetic Materials Market Outlook, by Application, 2020-2033

8.4. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Vs Segment Heatmap

9.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

9.4.1.1. Company Overview

9.4.1.2. Product Portfolio

9.4.1.3. Financial Overview

9.4.1.4. Business Strategies and Developments

9.4.2. Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

9.4.3. VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG

9.4.4. Nippon Steel Corporation

9.4.5. Arnold Magnetic Technologies

9.4.6. Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

9.4.7. BASF SE

9.4.8. Sinosteel Group Co., Ltd.

9.4.9. MSM Magnetics Co., Ltd.

9.4.10. Shin Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

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