Dynamo Announces Partnership With Optimove To Bring Facebook Messenger Into CRM Lifecycle Marketing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership to enable customers to run targeted Messenger campaigns using Optimove Target Groups and journey logic, so the same decisioning that drives email and SMS also drives Messenger

New York, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamo, an official Meta Business Messaging Partner, today announced a partnership with Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, to make Meta Messenger a first-class channel in CRM-orchestrated lifecycle marketing.

The integration connects Optimove's segmentation and journey orchestration directly to Dynamo's Marketing Center. Marketers select an Optimove Target Group, and Dynamo delivers Meta marketing-message broadcasts to that audience over Messenger-promotions, reactivation offers, VIP and loyalty touches, product launches. Every message includes delivery, read, and click tracking, plus closed-loop revenue attribution back to the campaign, Target Group, and subscriber.

Setup requires a single API key. Optimove appears among the available connectors on Dynamo's Integrations page, and once connected, Optimove Target Groups become available in Dynamo's marketing-message composer.

For brands and operators running Email and SMS today, Messenger adds an owned, high-engagement channel alongside them. In a case study published by Met, Mixtiles used Dynamo's Messenger program to achieve 2.9x the click-through rate of its email channel, 2.5x the revenue per person, and 2.5x ROI.

Through the partnership, joint customers can:

Build opted-in Messenger audiences from their existing customer base: CRM lists are matched and subscribed through Meta's marketing-messages framework, alongside on-site and in-conversation entry points



Target Messenger broadcasts using Optimove Target Groups and journey logic: so the same decisioning that drives email and SMS also drives Messenger

Automate lifecycle journeys: welcome, churn prevention, win-back, VIP milestones triggered by Optimove's Target Group updates and delivered over Messenger with no manual handoffs Attribute revenue end to end: measuring Messenger's contribution per campaign, per segment, and per subscriber, and benchmarking it directly against other lifecycle channels.

Adi Dagan, Senior Director of Partnerships at Optimove, said,“Our customers' most valuable audiences are increasingly reachable on messaging channels, not just email and SMS. Adding Dynamo's Messenger capabilities to Optimove's orchestration means marketers can extend any journey into Messenger with the same segments and the same decisioning they already use, and see the revenue impact alongside every other channel.”

Nim Bar Levin, CRO at Dynamo, commented,“Messenger has been the most underused owned channel in lifecycle marketing - brands have opted-in audiences sitting there and no clean way to orchestrate against them. Optimove already decides who should hear what and when. We're making Messenger one of the places that decision can land, with attribution good enough to compare it head-to-head against email and SMS.”

About Dynamo

Dynamo is an official Meta Business Messaging Partner that turns Messenger into a performance-marketing channel. Its Marketing Center lets brands build opted-in Messenger audiences, send marketing-message broadcasts, and attribute revenue end to end. Dynamo powers messaging programs across e-commerce, gaming, real-money gaming, and sweepstakes, with performance results published by Meta demonstrating multi-x lifts over email in engagement and revenue.

For more information, go to dynamo.fyi

About Optimove

Optimove is the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators. Positionless Marketing frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For three years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. In the 2026 edition, it is ranked #1 for Real Time Personalization and Decisioning among the 12 vendors evaluated.

Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

All are powered by Optimove AI, the marketing AI suite that brings AI everywhere marketers work. Inside the platform through Native AI agents for decisioning, analysis, and creation, outside it to external AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT through the Optimove MCP, and into custom-built applications on top of the platform through Optimove Custom Apps. Optimove has embedded AI in its platform since 2012, paving the way for Positionless Marketing.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

For more information, go to Optimove.com



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