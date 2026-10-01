Crypto News: Remittix Reveals RTX Launch Date As Bitcoin Price Prediction Tracks Citi's $113,000 Target And Quant Secures Clearing House Deal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix sets November 24, 2026, for the RTX market debut after surpassing $32 million in presale funding, while major financial institutions deepen their engagement with digital assets

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has confirmed that RTX is scheduled to launch on November 24, 2026, giving its community a defined date for the project's transition from presale development to public-market trading. The announcement follows more than $32 million in funding from over 40,000 participants and begins the final phase of a campaign capped at $36 million.









The launch update arrives as institutional crypto activity accelerates. Citi has raised its 12-month Bitcoin price target to $113,000, while The Clearing House has selected Quant as the technology provider for its On-Chain Money Initiative. Together, these developments highlight growing demand for digital infrastructure that can connect blockchain networks with established financial systems-the same market transition Remittix is addressing through PayFi.

RTX Launch Date Creates a Defined Final Presale Window

RTX remains available at $0.21, while $0.46 has been set as the price for the final presale stage. The distinction gives participants visibility into the project's remaining pricing schedule before the November 24 launch.

Remittix is developing a connected crypto-finance ecosystem designed to simplify how users move, trade and manage digital assets. Its PayFi platform is intended to let users send cryptocurrency that is settled as fiat in compatible bank accounts, reducing the number of exchanges, conversion steps and withdrawal services normally required for cross-border payments.

The wider ecosystem includes the Remittix Wallet on iOS, Remittix Markets for perpetual-futures trading and the forthcoming Remittix Earn product. Remittix Markets has already recorded more than $50 million in trading volume, while the iOS wallet has surpassed 10,000 downloads. Remittix Earn is being prepared to offer advertised yields of up to 22% APY on selected crypto holdings.

Bitcoin and Quant Add Weight to the Institutional Payments Narrative

Citi increased its 12-month Bitcoin forecast from $82,000 to $113,000, citing stronger crypto activity, a supportive macroeconomic environment and renewed exchange-traded fund inflows. The target is a forecast rather than a guaranteed outcome, but it shows how quickly institutional expectations can change when capital returns to the sector.

Quant's selection by The Clearing House provides a second institutional signal. The initiative is intended to support tokenized commercial-bank deposits and 24/7 on-chain settlement, connecting blockchain technology with banking infrastructure that clears and settles trillions of dollars.

For Remittix, those developments strengthen the broader case for crypto-to-bank products. The project is targeting individuals and businesses that want digital assets to function as spendable, transferable money rather than remain isolated inside trading accounts.

Remittix Moves Toward Launch With an Operating Ecosystem

The November 24 date gives Remittix a concrete catalyst at a time when institutional interest is moving toward tokenized deposits, stablecoin settlement and blockchain-based payments. Its opportunity rests on bringing those trends into a retail-accessible platform where payments, wallet management, trading and earning tools can operate through one connected experience.

With the presale above $32 million, a $36 million hard cap and the final-stage price fixed at $0.46, Remittix is entering the most time-sensitive part of its pre-launch schedule. The remaining period will focus attention on platform testing, ecosystem integration and preparations for the RTX market debut.

About Remittix

Remittix is a PayFi project developing crypto-to-bank payment services alongside a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn product. RTX is scheduled to launch on November 24, 2026.

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