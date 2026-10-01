Lands' End Announces Participation In The 2026 Global Consumer & Retail Conference
The audio portion of the fireside chat presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at . An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the fireside chat.
About Lands' End, Inc.
Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading digital retailer of solution-based apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniforms. Lands' End offers products online at, through third-party distribution channels and Company Operated stores. Lands' End also offers products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel. Lands' End is a classic American lifestyle brand that creates solutions for life's every journey.
CONTACTS:
Lands' End, Inc.
Bernard McCracken
Chief Financial Officer
(608) 935-4100
Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Tom Filandro
(646) 277-1235
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