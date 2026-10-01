Lands' End Announces Participation In The 2026 Global Consumer & Retail Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DODGEVILLE, Wis., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that the Company will be participating in the 2026 Global Consumer & Retail Conference hosted by Telsey Advisory Group in collaboration with Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, held at the Andaz Fifth Avenue in New York, NY, on Thursday, October 8, 2026, with a fireside chat presentation at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time. Charlie Cole, Chief Executive Officer, and Bernie McCracken, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the fireside chat.

The audio portion of the fireside chat presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at . An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the fireside chat.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading digital retailer of solution-based apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniforms. Lands' End offers products online at, through third-party distribution channels and Company Operated stores. Lands' End also offers products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel. Lands' End is a classic American lifestyle brand that creates solutions for life's every journey.

CONTACTS:

Lands' End, Inc.

Bernard McCracken

Chief Financial Officer

(608) 935-4100

Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Tom Filandro

(646) 277-1235

...