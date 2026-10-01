Genius Group CEO Roger Hamilton Buys 1,000,000 Company Shares On The Open Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (or the), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that it has received notice that its CEO and Founder, Roger Hamilton, has made a further purchase of the Company's shares at market price.

Mr. Hamilton notified the Company on September 30, 2026 he purchased 1,000,000 of the Company's shares on the open market, at an average price of $0.15 per share. Mr. Hamilton has purchased a total of 6.5 million shares of the company for a total of US$3.1 million over a series of eight separate transactions since January 2024.

Mr. Hamilton said“I'm pleased to have completed a further purchase of shares of Genius Group as soon as permitted after the release of our 2026 H1 financials. This most recent purchase indicates my ongoing commitment and confidence in the Company's future.”

“We have made excellent progress in 2026 in both our operational and legal wins, and I thank our team and our long-term shareholders for contributing to the Company's success. We have an exciting future ahead.”

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will”,“plan,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

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