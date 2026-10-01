Veea Announces TROLLEE Agreement For Phased Deployment Of Veeaone To 1,000 Unattended Stores

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROLLEE plans to run its smart retail applications on VeeaONE, combining local AI, secure connectivity and remote management

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) today announced an agreement with TROLLEE Holdings Limited for the phased deployment of VeeaONE solutions across 1,000 unattended stores, beginning with up to 50 locations. Depending on store size and layout, a typical configuration is expected to include one or more VeeaHubs integrated with an AI compute function and associated accessories, at an estimated price of US$1,000–US$2,000 per store. The agreement marks a commercial milestone in the companies' expanded partnership and TROLLEE's adoption of VeeaONE.

Loss prevention, store and shopper safety, and predictive maintenance are the primary use cases for the planned deployment, alongside store monitoring and other smart retail applications. TROLLEE intends to run its applications and AI models locally, using connected cameras and sensors to help identify potential loss events with event notification and remote viewing. VeeaONE provides the connectivity, AI-powered cybersecurity and computing environment to operate a range of applications at the store and manage them across locations with federated learning.

“This agreement is a concrete commercial step in our expanded partnership with TROLLEE,” said Allen Salmasi, Chairman and CEO of Veea.“Our VeeaONE platform gives TROLLEE a common environment for turnkey deployment of smart retail applications across VeeaONE nodes, including edge accelerators. TROLLEE can expand its applications and computing capacity remotely across all unattended stores as customer needs grow.”

The planned deployment builds on the companies' June 2026 partnership expansion and Veea's July extension of its VeeaONE software environment to supported third-party devices. TROLLEE plans to combine VeeaHubs with NVIDIA Jetson devices running VeeaWare, incorporating VeeaONE's middleware, and use VeeaCloud to manage deployments across participating store locations. TROLLEE will incorporate VigiLynx, Veea's solution for connected, protected and remotely managed locations. VeeaCloud-managed connected sensors and VeeaVision video monitoring capabilities, integrated with TROLLEE applications and AI agents, deployed at the unattended stores will be subject to policies and permissions established by TROLLEE customers.

VeeaHubs connect store devices, act as IoT gateways and run applications locally. NVIDIA Jetson devices provide for inferencing, the multimodal AI agents and video analytics. The planned roll-out provides for federated learning across all locations. As requirements grow, TROLLEE customers can extend the network coverage and, to the extent necessary, augment the local compute capabilities with cloud computing to increase processing capacity. Running suitable workloads and inferencing locally can reduce dependence on cloud processing and give TROLLEE more control over response times and where store data and camera streams are processed - meeting the privacy requirements for the shoppers.

Using the VeeaHub Toolkit 2.0, Veea Developer Portal and VeeaWare OS, TROLLEE can adapt its existing applications and develop new ones for VeeaONE's secure runtime at the store. These capabilities enable TROLLEE to deploy applications and model updates remotely across locations as store requirements evolve. VeeaONE's security capabilities include network access controls and workload isolation. Applications using AI agents can also use policy controls designed to address risks such as prompt injection and unauthorized data exposure.

“Our priority is to deliver retail applications that work reliably in these first of its kind unattended stores and can grow with our customers,” said Thim Chiew, CEO of TROLLEE Holdings Limited.“VeeaONE gives us the ability to deploy turnkey edge networks with AI compute capabilities, without having to integrate a large number of systems at the unattended store locations and with the cloud services, while having the ability to deploy and manage our customer applications in a common way across all locations, so we can focus on developing our retail solutions.”

For more information, visit Veea's TROLLEE smart-retail solution page.

About Veea Inc

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) is a global leader in edge solutions and infrastructure. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, Veea enables enterprises, service providers and public sector organizations to deploy AI-powered applications at the edge. The VeeaONE platform integrates connectivity, computing, cybersecurity and storage into a unified hyperconverged network solution, from edge to cloud. Veea holds more than 123 patents across related technology domains and has been recognized by Gartner for its innovations in edge computing.

About TROLLEE Holdings Limited

TROLLEE Holdings Limited develops smart retail technology, including connected shopping carts and software for shopping experiences and store operations. Its solutions combine intelligent hardware and retail applications to support retailers' digital transformation. Learn more at trollee.com.

Media contact

Thomas Latiolais · Veea Inc. · ...

Thim Chiew · TROLLEE Holdings Limited · ...

Forward-Looking Statements

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