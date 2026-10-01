Ateios Brings 50-Mwh Electrode Coating Line Online, Ships Next-Gen Raicore® Electrodes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pilot-to-production line cuts trial lead times, opens higher loadings and new chemistries, and adds NDAA-ready capacity in North America

NEWBERRY, Ind., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ateios Systems, named Battery Manufacturer of the Year at the 2025 Battery Show North America, has installed an electrode coating line capable of 50 MWh per year at its Newberry, Indiana facility. The line is fully operational and shipping RaiCore® electrodes worldwide for consumer electronics, defense, aerospace and mobility applications.

The line runs on Ateios' RaiCure® platform, which replaces solvents and thermal drying ovens of conventional wet coating with electron-curable polymers: liquid monomers coat like a wet slurry, then cure in an ultrafast electron-beam exposure, much like photoresist in semiconductor fabrication. Curing crosslinks low-molecular-weight liquid polymers into a high-molecular-weight polymer network, strengthening interparticle cohesion within the electrode and adhesion to the current collector with less than 1% binder. Due to the superior rheology of the energy-curable binder, the coating line can achieve speeds of 30 meters per minute across a 300-millimeter web in single-sided, double-sided, continuous, or custom-gap configurations.

“It is great to see our technology dropped into an existing pilot tool and compete with a GWh-scale coater at one-fifth the capital and operating cost,” said Dr. Rajan Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ateios Systems.“Customers can achieve higher energy density, test against their own baseline in weeks instead of quarters, and pilot new versions of the platform, with quality meeting qualification standards at battery OEMs in Asia and the U.S.”

Faster Customer Pilots.



Coating trials completed in two to four weeks depending on complexity, compared with the three to six months programs typically require.

Materials are in stock from leading global suppliers, removing the 10-to-12-week lead time that delays a first run. The same formulation and cell validation carry to production volumes through toll coaters such as Kodak.



Breaking Battery Limits with Platform



6 to 8 mAh/cm2 areal loading for higher energy density and less inactive material, shipped to a customer during this run.

Twice the electronic conductivity of conventional PVDF-based electrodes with only 1% RaiCure® binder.

20 to 30% higher specific capacity from the same electrochemically active material, enabled by RaiCure® stability at higher operating voltages beyond 4.2 V. LCO, LFP, NMC and graphite from established supply chains today, with customer- and supplier-backed expansion underway across silicon, sodium-ion and LTO.



Diversified, PFA-Free, and NDAA-Ready Supply Chain.



Raw materials sourced from a global and domestic vendor base already supplying top battery OEMs, with the world's only battery electrodes certified and chemically tested by Intertek at less than 20 ppm of forever chemicals.

With support from the NSF Energy Storage Engine, the supply chain now includes non-FEOC suppliers, so OEMs can be NDAA-ready before the January 1, 2027 deadline. Assembly support through the Battery Innovation Center and partner cell manufacturers, allowing customers to build and evaluate cells without operating their own line.



Ateios is already shipping stock electrodes of LCO, NMC811, LFP, and graphite, which customers can source and qualify faster with the new coating line.

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Meet us in Detroit: The Battery Show North America, October 12–15, Booth 4414

About Ateios Systems

Ateios Systems builds lithium-ion electrodes on RaiCure®, the third generation of electrode manufacturing, after solvent slurry and dry coating. Instead of drying solvent in an oven, RaiCureTM uses electron-curable polymers that cure into a finished electrode in seconds, overcoming three limits at once: more energy and power from the same cell, roughly five times the coated output of a solvent line, and PFAS-free material that can be recovered and returned to the supply chain. Making Batteries Limitless.

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