Next Technology Holding Inc. Announces US$35 Million R&D Initiative Across AI-Integrated Saas, AI Computing, And Robotics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHEYENNE, WY, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Board Approves US$35 Million R&D Budget for the Period Ending March 26, 2027, to Strengthen Technology Reserves and Accelerate Business Expansion

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTT) (the“Company”), a technology company focused on AI-powered software development and digital asset management, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a research and development budget of US$35 million for the period commencing on September 27, 2026, and ending on March 26, 2027, to fund the development and enhancement of the Company's technology reserves and capabilities across AI-integrated SaaS platforms, the AI computing industry, and robotics-related businesses.

The R&D program is designed to accelerate the Company's business expansion, strengthen its competitive positioning, and capture emerging market opportunities across three converging fronts of the artificial intelligence industry: the structural transformation of the SaaS industry toward AI-driven platforms, the exponential growth in demand for AI computing power, and the transition of robotics and embodied intelligence from technical validation to large-scale commercial deployment.

Approval of the R&D budget does not, in itself, indicate that the Company has secured funding for the budgeted expenditures or entered into any legally binding agreement or commitment to incur such expenditures. Actual expenditures will be subject to the availability of funding, project requirements and the Company's business priorities, and may differ from the approved budget.

Company Strengths and Strategic Positioning

Next Technology Holding Inc. has established relationships with customers and partners across the Asia-Pacific region, including industrial clients to which the Company delivers AI-enabled SaaS software design, development and implementation services, as well as participants in the AI computing center sector. The Company believes that these relationships will provide it with industry insights relevant to the development and commercialization of the technologies contemplated under the R&D program.

The Company believes that its existing delivery experience in AI-enabled SaaS, its presence in the Asia-Pacific AI ecosystem, and its dual-engine strategy of“AI plus digital assets” position it well to execute the R&D program and capture the opportunities arising from the convergence of SaaS, AI computing, and robotics. There can be no assurance that the R&D program will be completed as planned or will result in commercially viable products or services.

Management Commentary

“This R&D initiative reflects our commitment to building long-term technology capabilities across the three converging fronts of the AI industry,” said Hsiu Wu, Chairman of the Board of Next Technology Holding Inc.“AI-integrated SaaS, AI computing, and robotics are reshaping how intelligence is delivered, powered, and applied in the physical world. By strengthening our technology reserves across these areas, we aim to accelerate our business expansion, deepen our competitive positioning, and create sustainable value for our customers, partners, and stockholders.”

About Next Technology Holding Inc.

Incorporated in Wyoming on March 28, 2019, Next Technology Holding Inc. is a technology company built on a dual-engine strategy of“AI plus digital assets.” The Company delivers AI-enabled SaaS software design, development and implementation to industrial clients across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. The Company's digital asset holdings, including Bitcoin, may also be pledged for financing, partially liquidated for cash, or leveraged to generate additional income streams.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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