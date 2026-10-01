PMGC Holdings (Nasdaq: ELAB) Announces Completion Of $100 Million SPAC IPO, Launching Northstrive Acquisition Corp. I (Nasdaq: NSAI) As First In Planned SPAC Sponsorship Franchise To Expand M&A Strategy



PMGC's first sponsored SPAC adds a public-market acquisition vehicle to the holding company, targeting aerospace and defense, industrial technology, and critical supply chain manufacturers Sponsor position of approximately 2.7 million shares, or roughly 21.4% of NorthStrive Acquisition Corp I.'s Class A shares on an as-converted basis, aligns PMGC with value created through a future business combination

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB) (“PMGC” or the“Company”), a diversified holding company, today announced that it is the sponsor of NorthStrive Acquisition Corp I. (Nasdaq: NSAIU) (“NSAI” or“SPAC I”), a $100 million special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, marking the launch of PMGC's SPAC sponsorship platform.

The Company has expanded its M&A business strategy to include the creation, sponsorship and development of special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) through its formation of the Northstrive Acquisition Corp. SPAC franchise division: providing an additional platform to pursue larger-scale merger and acquisition opportunities across a range of industries. The Company has launched its first SPAC, Northstrive Acquisition Corp. I ("SPAC I"), which completed a $100 million initial public offering of 10,000,000 units and is currently listed on the Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NSAI), and has incorporated Northstrive Acquisition Corp. II as part of its strategy to develop a repeatable SPAC sponsorship platform. Members of PMGC's Board of Directors serve as directors of the SPACs, and PMGC, directly or through affiliated entities, currently holds all the membership interests in SPAC I and expects to maintain a majority economic interest in the applicable SPAC sponsor and its founder shares. The SPAC franchise is intended to complement PMGC's existing acquisition strategy by allowing the Company to participate economically in transactions that may be larger or structured differently than acquisitions made directly by PMGC, with potential economic benefits arising from its sponsor and founder share interests. The business will also result in additional organizational, legal, accounting, regulatory and transaction-related expenses and demands on management resources, and there can be no assurance that any sponsored SPAC will successfully complete a business combination or generate value for PMGC or its shareholders.

NorthStrive Acquisition Corp I.

NorthStrive Acquisition Corp I. is a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. We have not selected any business combination target, although we intend to focus our search for a target business on companies engaged in the manufacturing sector serving high-growth demand markets, including, but not limited to, aerospace and defense, industrial technology, and critical supply chains.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of PMGC or NSAI, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as“believes,”“expects,”“plans,”“potential,”“would” and“future” or similar expressions such as“look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

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