Canada's Changing Workforce Calls For A Broader Approach To Talent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ODEN's National Disability Employment Awareness Month campaign highlights the potential of 741,000+ Canadians who have a disability and are not currently employed

WHITBY, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many Canadian businesses are struggling to find the skills they need to grow and compete. According to the World Economic Forum, 63% of employers identify skills gaps as the biggest barrier to business transformation between 2025 and 2030. But the skills businesses are searching for may not be as scarce as they seem. The opportunity may lie in broadening how talent is recognized.

This opportunity is at the center of the Ontario Disability Employment Network's (ODEN) 2026 National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) campaign: Skills Grow Economies, Disability Inclusion Fuels the Growth. More than 741,000 Canadians who have a disability have the potential to work but are not employed, according to Statistics Canada. Among those who are working, approximately one in three are overqualified for their jobs. Together, these numbers point to skills and experience that could play a greater role in Canada's workforce.

“Canada has the talent to meet many of the workforce challenges ahead of us,” says Amy Widdows, CEO of the Ontario Disability Employment Network (ODEN).“Disability inclusion gives businesses an opportunity to recognize skills, retain valuable employees and create workplaces where people can contribute and grow. That is good for people, good for business and good for Canada's economy.”

For employers, this raises an important question: are traditional approaches to talent acquisition reaching the full range of skills and experience available to them? Looking beyond conventional credentials, rigid job requirements and one-size-fits-all practices can widen access to qualified candidates. More accessible recruitment and onboarding can bring different strengths and experiences into an organization, while inclusive workplace practices can help businesses develop their employees and retain valuable knowledge.

The results say it all. Research from Accenture found companies leading in disability inclusion generated 2.6 times more net income and 1.6 times more revenue than their peers and were 25% more likely to outperform industry peers in productivity. The impact can also be felt in retention. According to the Job Accommodation Network, 85% of employers that provided accommodations reported they helped retain a valued employee.

These ideas shape ODEN's 2026 NDEAM campaign , Skills Grow Economies. Disability Inclusion Fuels the Growth. Each October, NDEAM shines a spotlight on the achievements of people who have a disability and the benefits of disability inclusive employment. This year, ODEN is putting the focus on how businesses can expand their approach to talent and turn disability inclusion into a practical workforce advantage.

Throughout October, ODEN will bring employers and industry leaders together through events, training and resources. Sessions will explore skills-based hiring and“disability awareness and confidence” at work, giving organizations practical approaches they can apply to their recruiting, onboarding, and growth and retention of employees.

“Great businesses know that their employees are one of their greatest strengths,” Widdows adds.“Disability inclusion builds on that strength. It creates more opportunities to bring different skills and experiences into the workplace, keeping great employees and building teams that are ready for what comes next.”

For Canadian businesses, the conversation about skills is bigger than filling the next vacancy. Productivity and resilience depends not only on finding good employees, but on developing and retaining valuable experience within an organization. As Canada's workforce changes, businesses that broaden how they approach recruitment and retention will be better positioned to adapt and grow.

“Canada's opportunity is bigger than finding the skills we will need tomorrow. It is recognizing the talent we have today,” Widdows concludes.“NDEAM is a chance to build on that potential and create more opportunities for people and businesses to succeed. That is how we build a stronger workforce and a stronger economy.”

For more information, and to arrange interviews, contact:

Dave Bennett, Xposure PR ... 905-339-6668

Pawrnaa Perinpanayagam, Communications Strategist, ODEN ... 416-877-0285 (cell)

ABOUT ODEN: The Ontario Disability Employment Network (ODEN), created in 2008, is a professional body of Employment Service Providers united to increase employment opportunities for people who have a disability. Members are from every corner of the province and support people of all disability types. Beyond Ontario, ODEN (odenetwork.com) maintains strong relationships and collaborations with organizations across Canada, creating opportunities for collective impact. Light It Up! For NDEAMTM is a trademark of the Ontario Disability Employment Network.

The Ontario Disability Employment Network (ODEN) Working Together to Advance Disability Inclusive Employment Across Ontario project is funded by the Government of Ontario.

On October 15th, communities across the country will once again take part in