Stryker To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
An accompanying press release that includes summary financial information for the third quarter will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. (Eastern time) and available at Stryker - Press Releases on the day of the webcast.
About Stryker
Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at
Contacts
For investor inquiries:
Nick Mead, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or ...
For media inquiries:
Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or ...
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