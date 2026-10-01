Hydrograph To Showcase Fractal Graphene Pastetm At The Advanced Materials Show USA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry Leading High-Concentration Graphene Dispersion Designed to Simplify Integration Across Commercial Applications

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the“Company”) today announced that it will present its newly launched Fractal Graphene PasteTM at The Advanced Materials Show USA on October 6, highlighting how the Company's high-concentration, ready-to-use graphene dispersion addresses a key challenge to broader commercial adoption of graphene.

Additionally, HydroGraph will host a key stage presentation, as Tarek Jalloul, Business Development Manager - North America at HydroGraph, will present“Fractal Graphene Paste - Setting a New Standard in Graphene Dispersions” from 12:40 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. on October 6 on the Sessions stage inside the exhibition hall.

Fractal Graphene PasteTM is a pre-dispersed aqueous product containing 20% graphene by weight. While commercial graphene dispersions are typically available at concentrations of approximately 1% to 5%, HydroGraph's formulation remains fully flowable at its higher concentration and has a shelf life of more than two years. The product maintains an ultrafine particle size distribution with a D50 of approximately 35 nanometres and can be incorporated into water-based formulations using standard mixing equipment without specialized dispersion processing.

“Commercial adoption of graphene depends on making the material practical for manufacturers to incorporate into products,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph.“Fractal Graphene PasteTM was developed to address that challenge by combining a high graphene concentration with long-term stability and straightforward integration. The Advanced Materials Show gives us an opportunity to demonstrate these capabilities directly to manufacturers and development partners evaluating graphene for commercial applications.”

During the presentation, Jalloul will discuss the technical challenges associated with dispersing graphene in water-based systems and how HydroGraph combines the ultrafine morphology of its Fractal GrapheneTM with proprietary stabilization chemistry and processing methods to maintain a homogeneous dispersion at high concentrations. He will also discuss potential applications across coatings, concrete and construction materials, thermal management systems, elastomers, and other water-based formulations.

“The industry has understood the potential of graphene for years, but manufacturers still need practical ways to incorporate it into existing processes,” said Jalloul.“Our goal with Fractal Graphene PasteTM is to remove much of that processing complexity and give customers an application-ready format that lets them focus on what graphene can do for their product.”

Jalloul brings approximately 10 years of experience across graphene markets and applications, with a focus on commercialization and strategic partnerships involving nanomaterials, composites, plastics, coatings, concrete, and rubber. He has worked across multiple levels of the supply chain to support the development and commercialization of graphene-enhanced products.

The presentation follows the commercial launch of Fractal Graphene PasteTM and HydroGraph's ongoing efforts to expand access to application-ready graphene products. More than 30 customers have received samples of Fractal Graphene PasteTM for evaluation across multiple application areas. HydroGraph currently has capacity to provide research and development samples and early production quantities, with plans to scale production in response to customer demand.

Customers and development partners interested in evaluating Fractal Graphene PasteTM can request a sample at .

Event Details

The Advanced Materials Show USA

October 6, 2026

Session: Fractal Graphene Paste - Setting a New Standard in Graphene Dispersions

Speaker: Tarek Jalloul, Business Development Manager - North America, HydroGraph

Time: 12:40 p.m. - 12:55 p.m.

Location: Sessions Stage, Exhibition Hall

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using its proprietary Hyperion Reactor technology, which allows for ultra-high purity, low energy use, and uniform batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph's graphene follow the Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn at and X at .

Trademarks: HydroGraphTM and Fractal GrapheneTM

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain“forward-looking statements” and certain“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: HydroGraph's growth strategy in the United States; anticipated demand for graphene and HydroGraph's products; the development of customer engagements relating to its products; the development of domestic supply chains for graphene and advanced materials; the expected role of graphene in defense, energy, infrastructure, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, national security and other industrial applications; the anticipated benefits, performance, scalability and commercial applicability of HydroGraph's Hyperion ReactorTM technology; and HydroGraph's plans, objectives, expectations and business strategy generally. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“intend”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“continue”,“plan”,“target”,“designed”,“project”,“potential” or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; the Company's ability to successfully develop, expand and operate its manufacturing facilities; delays in the development, construction, commissioning or operation of the Bellville facility; cost overruns and increases in capital and operating costs; the availability of labour, equipment, materials and other resources; the successful commercialization and scalability of the Company's technology; the Company's ability to achieve anticipated production capacity, product quality, operational efficiencies and commercial performance; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; disruptions to supply chains, transportation or critical infrastructure; changes in demand for graphene and graphene-based products; the Company's ability to enter into and maintain commercial relationships and secure customer adoption of its products; the emergence of competing technologies; government policies affecting critical minerals, advanced materials and domestic manufacturing initiatives; and other risks and uncertainties.

HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Matt Kreps

HydroGraph

Senior Vice President

+1-214-597-8200

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Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for HydroGraph

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