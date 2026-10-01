Salesfuel Named To Selling Power Magazine's Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions 2026 List



SalesFuel has been named to Selling Power's annual list of Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions. SalesFuel's AI Sales Coaching Solutions include AdMall Sales Coach, an AI-powered assistant, and TeamTrait 1-on-1 Assistant Coach, which provides sales coaching guidance.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesFuel has been included on Selling Power's Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions 2026 list.

“Effective coaching is never one-size-fits-all, and that principle guides how we build our AI solutions. Whether it's supporting hyper-targeted outreach through AdMall or delivering tailored one-on-one coaching frameworks to sales managers in TeamTrait, SalesFuel helps sales leaders achieve consistent, repeatable success,” says C. Lee Smith, CEO of SalesFuel.“We appreciate that Selling Power has recognized SalesFuel among the industry's top AI coaching innovators.”

SalesFuel has invested in developing AI for two of its leading solutions, AdMall and TeamTrait:

AdMall Sales Coach: An AI-powered assistant that helps clients use AdMall's many intelligence reports, develop sales strategies, and draft email, sales, and marketing content. Reps and managers can ask simple questions to get detailed answers about AdMall, sales strategies and marketing tactics.

TeamTrait 1-on-1 Assistant Coach: Provides sales coaching guidance based on a given topic and/or a team member's Sales Acumen assessment results. Sales managers can develop effective coaching techniques, topics and talking points tailored to each individual's needs.

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, quality sales coaching remains paramount to B2B sales success, and AI can amplify that.“Sales teams win more when AI amplifies coaching, strengthens skills, and creates measurable, repeatable improvement. These solutions have this proven recipe for success.”

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, and their company's unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.

The main criteria used when selecting the companies to include on the 2026 list of Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions were:



Depth and breadth of sales training programs offered

Innovative offerings (sales training courses, sales methodology, or sales delivery methods)

Contributions to the sales training market

AI impacts, transparency, safety, and integrations Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback



Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales coaching partner to help salespeople succeed in today's rapidly changing economy.

See the Selling Power Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions 2026 list.

About SalesFuel®: Founded in 1989, SalesFuel® offers a SaaS-based portfolio of sales tools, training, and intelligence that helps thousands of sales and media sales teams nationwide Sell Smarter®. Our portfolio of sales solutions includes AdMall®, which provides tactical business intelligence for local marketing and media sales. More than 15,000 media sales and marketing professionals use AdMall. Other SalesFuel solutions include SalesCred®, our sales training programs that help salespeople build credibility, earn buyer trust, and strengthen executive influence, and TeamTraitTM, a hiring, retention, and team optimization solution built for high-performing teams.

About AdMall: AdMall® is the premier advertising sales intelligence platform for digital media, social media, streaming, and emerging media sales professionals. Used by more than 15,000 agency account executives and local media and marketing professionals nationwide, AdMall delivers data-driven audience insights, exclusive advertising research, and hyper-local consumer behavior analytics beyond what AI alone can provide. AudienceSCAN® data from SalesFuel® helps digital publishers, ad agencies, and media sales teams target high-intent buyers, optimize ad spend, and accelerate local advertising revenue growth. To learn more about AdMall and access AdMall Sales Coach, visit AdMall.com to start a two-week free trial.

About TeamTrait: TeamTrait is a behavioral assessment platform that helps organizations evaluate candidates' and employees' mindsets, motivations, and professional traits. It supports better hiring, team development, and retention decisions. The platform uses scientifically proven psychometric models to deliver comprehensive insights. TeamTrait measures 150+ Professional Mindset Traits from multiple pre-hire assessments to provide a holistic profile of a candidate. TeamTrait stands out by using its exclusive Four FitsTM methodology, which evaluates candidates across four critical dimensions: Job Fit, Manager Fit, Company Fit, and Customer Fit, ensuring alignment beyond just skills or personality. TeamTrait's Sales Acumen situational judgment test measures 18 categories of sales competency. With our sales aptitude test, sales managers will know for certain if their candidate truly possesses the knowledge of their craft that comes from experience and success. Get a free demo at TeamTrait.com.

About Selling Power: In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as the leading AI sales newsletter (Subscribe to the AI SalesTM / Sales 3.0 Digest – Sales 3.0 Conference / Blog (sales30conf.com). Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Audrey Strong SalesFuel 1-614-318-3771...