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Teal Lights And Shared Stories: The Facial Pain Association Marks Facial Pain Awareness Month This October


2026-10-01 08:03:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landmarks worldwide will glow teal in solidarity. The month also features patient stories, educational resources, and ways for everyone to get involved

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is Facial Pain Awareness Month, and the Facial Pain Association (FPA) is marking it by honoring the people who live with neuropathic facial pain every day. As the leading national nonprofit for this community, the FPA brings together patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and advocates to build awareness and raise understanding of trigeminal neuralgia (TN), persistent idiopathic facial pain (PIFP), and other neuropathic facial pain disorders.

Awareness days this month include:

October 7: Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day

October 10: Geniculate Neuralgia Awareness Day

October 14: Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Awareness Day

October 25: Occipital Neuralgia Awareness Day

Neuropathic facial pain brings sudden, severe pain to areas of the face including the cheek, eyes, mouth, and jaw. A smile, a conversation, a meal, or brushing teeth can set off an attack that lasts minutes or even hours, sometimes many times a day. Without a diagnosis and proper care, it can upend every part of a person's life.

"Too many people living with neuropathic facial pain face it without answers," said Melissa Baumbick, CEO of the Facial Pain Association. "This October, we're making this community visible to everyone. From landmarks glowing teal around the world to billboards in communities across the country, every display is a chance to reach someone who is still searching for a diagnosis or the right care. And when patients and families share their stories, they help the public, healthcare providers, and researchers understand the pain that this community lives with every day. Our goal is to make sure everyone living with facial pain knows where to find support."




Everyone can help raise awareness and support the facial pain community this October. Pick up teal merchandise, host a fundraiser, share your story on social media, or help spread the word about facial pain disorders. Visit to get started and be sure to tag the FPA when you post on social media.

This year the FPA is making neuropathic facial pain more visible than ever. Through a partnership with Lamar Advertising Company, Facial Pain Awareness Month billboards will appear on available Lamar displays nationwide throughout October. The campaign focuses on trigeminal neuralgia and aims to reach people who may be suffering without answers and connect them to the FPA's resources and support.




The partnership started with Kristin Pierce of Lamar Advertising in Panama City, Florida, who contacted the FPA after watching a close family member live with trigeminal neuralgia. "I've seen firsthand how life-altering and painful this condition can be," said Pierce. "Because of that, I'm very passionate about helping raise awareness and letting others who may be suffering know they are not alone."

The facial pain community will also see teal, the official color of facial pain awareness, lighting up more than 80 buildings, bridges, and monuments in solidarity. The lineup spans famous skyscrapers, sports stadiums, and small-town village halls. Find a landmark near you at .




Site Location Date
Sloss Furnaces Birmingham, AL October 7
Mayo Clinic Health System AZ Phoenix, AZ October 7
San Diego Convention Center San Diego, CA October 21
“M” Sign City of Moreno Valley Moreno Valley, CA October 7
New Hope-Lambertville Bridge Delaware/New Jersey October 7
Mayo Clinic Health System FL Jacksonville, FL October 7
City of Tampa City Center Tampa, FL October 7
Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park Tampa, FL October 7
Old City Center Tampa, FL October 7
Tampa Riverwalk Tampa, FL October 7
River Tower Park Tampa, FL October 7
Tampa Bridges Tampa, FL October 7
Savoy Automobile Museum Cartersville, GA October
Willis Tower Chicago, IL October 7
Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens Rockford, IL October 7
Martin Luther King Bridge Fort Wayne, IN October 7
Longfellow Bridge Boston, MA October 7
Museum of Science Boston, MA October 7
TD Garden Boston, MA October 7
Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge Boston, MA October 7
High Rock Tower Lynn, MA October 7
Charles M. Braga Jr. Memorial Bridge Somerset, MA October 7
Fore River Bridge Weymouth, MA October 7
Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge Worcester, MA October 7
USBank Stadium Minneapolis, MN October 7
Mayo Clinic Health System MN Rochester, MN October 7
Route 35W Bridge Roseville, MN October 7
Edina City Hall Edina, MN October 7
Kansas City Convention Center Kansas City, MO October 7
The Saint Louis Science Center's James S. McDonnell Planetarium St. Louis, MO October 7
Nebraska State Capitol Lincoln, NE October 9
Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge Omaha, NE October 7
The Concord Hotel Concord, NH October 7
Midland Park Borough Hall Midland Park, NJ October 4-10
Northampton Street Bridge Phillipsburg, NJ October 7
Jamestown City Hall & City Infrastructure Jamestown, NY October 7
The“Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge Poughkeepsie, NY October 7
Lights On Rochester – Municipal Buildings Rochester, NY October 7
Terminal Tower Cleveland, OH October 7
Westmoreland County Courthouse Greensburg, PA October 7
State Capitol Building Harrisburg, PA October 7
Lower Trenton Bridge Morrisville, PA October 7
BOMA Building Philadelphia, PA October 7
Eagles Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field) Philadelphia, PA October 7
Market Street Philadelphia, PA October 7
The Gulf Tower Pittsburgh, PA October 7
Koppers Building Pittsburgh, PA October 7
One Oxford Centre Pittsburgh, PA October 7
Sakonnet River Bridge Portsmouth, RI October 7
Henley Bridge Knoxville, TN October 20
Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge Nashville, TN October 7
City Hall Houston, TX October 7
Arch Building at Seattle Convention Center Seattle, WA October 7
Science World Vancouver, BC, CA October 7
City of Brampton Clock Tower Brampton, ON, CA October 7
City Hall & Guideway Burnaby, BC, CA October 7
Niagara Falls Niagara Falls, ON, CA October 21
Matagarup Bridge Main Roads, Western AU October 7
Mount Street Bridge Main Roads, Western AU October 7
Northbridge Tunnel Main Roads, Western AU October 7
Joondalup Bridge Main Roads, Western AU October 7
Sky Ribbon Main Roads, Western AU October 7
Graham Farmer Freeway Main Roads, Western AU October 7
The Bell Tower Perth, AU October 7 & 21
Trafalgar Bridge & Perth Council House Perth, AU October 7
Perth Council House Perth, AU October 7
Rock of Cashel Cashel, IE October 7
Casino Marino Dublin, IE October 7
Collins Barracks & National Museum Dublin, IE October 7
Custom House Dublin, IE October 7
Dept. Of Education, Marlborough St. Dublin, IE October 7
EPIC – The Irish Emigration Museum Dublin, IE October 7
Fraleigh Dublin, IE October 7
Kildare St. Dublin, IE October 7
National Concert Hall Dublin, IE October 7
National Library of Ireland Dublin, IE October 7
Phoenix Park Roundabout Dublin, IE October 7
St. James's Hospital Dublin, IE October 7
St. Stephen's Green (Wolfe Tone Monument) Dublin, IE October 7
Kilkenny Castle Kilkenny, IE October 7
Limerick City and County Council Buildings Limerick, IE October 7
Tower 42 London, UK October 7
Rochester Cathedral Rochester, Kent, UK October 7
Hamilton Town House South Lanarkshire, UK October 7


For more information on facial pain and its awareness month, visit

About the Facial Pain Association: The Facial Pain Association (FPA) is a volunteer-led, community-driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the largest patient organization serving everyone affected by neuropathic facial pain. A worldwide leader in trusted information and healthcare guidance, the FPA offers education, personal support, and advocacy for patients, their loved ones and caregivers, and the healthcare professionals who diagnose and treat them.

Contact:

Natalie Merrithew

FPA Manager of Marketing, Communications, and Events

...

800-923-3608

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:


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