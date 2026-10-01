Teal Lights And Shared Stories: The Facial Pain Association Marks Facial Pain Awareness Month This October
|Site
|Location
|Date
|Sloss Furnaces
|Birmingham, AL
|October 7
|Mayo Clinic Health System AZ
|Phoenix, AZ
|October 7
|San Diego Convention Center
|San Diego, CA
|October 21
|“M” Sign City of Moreno Valley
|Moreno Valley, CA
|October 7
|New Hope-Lambertville Bridge
|Delaware/New Jersey
|October 7
|Mayo Clinic Health System FL
|Jacksonville, FL
|October 7
|City of Tampa City Center
|Tampa, FL
|October 7
|Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park
|Tampa, FL
|October 7
|Old City Center
|Tampa, FL
|October 7
|Tampa Riverwalk
|Tampa, FL
|October 7
|River Tower Park
|Tampa, FL
|October 7
|Tampa Bridges
|Tampa, FL
|October 7
|Savoy Automobile Museum
|Cartersville, GA
|October
|Willis Tower
|Chicago, IL
|October 7
|Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens
|Rockford, IL
|October 7
|Martin Luther King Bridge
|Fort Wayne, IN
|October 7
|Longfellow Bridge
|Boston, MA
|October 7
|Museum of Science
|Boston, MA
|October 7
|TD Garden
|Boston, MA
|October 7
|Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge
|Boston, MA
|October 7
|High Rock Tower
|Lynn, MA
|October 7
|Charles M. Braga Jr. Memorial Bridge
|Somerset, MA
|October 7
|Fore River Bridge
|Weymouth, MA
|October 7
|Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge
|Worcester, MA
|October 7
|USBank Stadium
|Minneapolis, MN
|October 7
|Mayo Clinic Health System MN
|Rochester, MN
|October 7
|Route 35W Bridge
|Roseville, MN
|October 7
|Edina City Hall
|Edina, MN
|October 7
|Kansas City Convention Center
|Kansas City, MO
|October 7
|The Saint Louis Science Center's James S. McDonnell Planetarium
|St. Louis, MO
|October 7
|Nebraska State Capitol
|Lincoln, NE
|October 9
|Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge
|Omaha, NE
|October 7
|The Concord Hotel
|Concord, NH
|October 7
|Midland Park Borough Hall
|Midland Park, NJ
|October 4-10
|Northampton Street Bridge
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|October 7
|Jamestown City Hall & City Infrastructure
|Jamestown, NY
|October 7
|The“Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
|Poughkeepsie, NY
|October 7
|Lights On Rochester – Municipal Buildings
|Rochester, NY
|October 7
|Terminal Tower
|Cleveland, OH
|October 7
|Westmoreland County Courthouse
|Greensburg, PA
|October 7
|State Capitol Building
|Harrisburg, PA
|October 7
|Lower Trenton Bridge
|Morrisville, PA
|October 7
|BOMA Building
|Philadelphia, PA
|October 7
|Eagles Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field)
|Philadelphia, PA
|October 7
|Market Street
|Philadelphia, PA
|October 7
|The Gulf Tower
|Pittsburgh, PA
|October 7
|Koppers Building
|Pittsburgh, PA
|October 7
|One Oxford Centre
|Pittsburgh, PA
|October 7
|Sakonnet River Bridge
|Portsmouth, RI
|October 7
|Henley Bridge
|Knoxville, TN
|October 20
|Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge
|Nashville, TN
|October 7
|City Hall
|Houston, TX
|October 7
|Arch Building at Seattle Convention Center
|Seattle, WA
|October 7
|Science World
|Vancouver, BC, CA
|October 7
|City of Brampton Clock Tower
|Brampton, ON, CA
|October 7
|City Hall & Guideway
|Burnaby, BC, CA
|October 7
|Niagara Falls
|Niagara Falls, ON, CA
|October 21
|Matagarup Bridge
|Main Roads, Western AU
|October 7
|Mount Street Bridge
|Main Roads, Western AU
|October 7
|Northbridge Tunnel
|Main Roads, Western AU
|October 7
|Joondalup Bridge
|Main Roads, Western AU
|October 7
|Sky Ribbon
|Main Roads, Western AU
|October 7
|Graham Farmer Freeway
|Main Roads, Western AU
|October 7
|The Bell Tower
|Perth, AU
|October 7 & 21
|Trafalgar Bridge & Perth Council House
|Perth, AU
|October 7
|Perth Council House
|Perth, AU
|October 7
|Rock of Cashel
|Cashel, IE
|October 7
|Casino Marino
|Dublin, IE
|October 7
|Collins Barracks & National Museum
|Dublin, IE
|October 7
|Custom House
|Dublin, IE
|October 7
|Dept. Of Education, Marlborough St.
|Dublin, IE
|October 7
|EPIC – The Irish Emigration Museum
|Dublin, IE
|October 7
|Fraleigh
|Dublin, IE
|October 7
|Kildare St.
|Dublin, IE
|October 7
|National Concert Hall
|Dublin, IE
|October 7
|National Library of Ireland
|Dublin, IE
|October 7
|Phoenix Park Roundabout
|Dublin, IE
|October 7
|St. James's Hospital
|Dublin, IE
|October 7
|St. Stephen's Green (Wolfe Tone Monument)
|Dublin, IE
|October 7
|Kilkenny Castle
|Kilkenny, IE
|October 7
|Limerick City and County Council Buildings
|Limerick, IE
|October 7
|Tower 42
|London, UK
|October 7
|Rochester Cathedral
|Rochester, Kent, UK
|October 7
|Hamilton Town House
|South Lanarkshire, UK
|October 7
For more information on facial pain and its awareness month, visit
About the Facial Pain Association: The Facial Pain Association (FPA) is a volunteer-led, community-driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the largest patient organization serving everyone affected by neuropathic facial pain. A worldwide leader in trusted information and healthcare guidance, the FPA offers education, personal support, and advocacy for patients, their loved ones and caregivers, and the healthcare professionals who diagnose and treat them.
Contact:
Natalie Merrithew
FPA Manager of Marketing, Communications, and Events
...
800-923-3608
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
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