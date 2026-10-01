Teal Lights And Shared Stories: The Facial Pain Association Marks Facial Pain Awareness Month This October

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is Facial Pain Awareness Month, and the Facial Pain Association (FPA) is marking it by honoring the people who live with neuropathic facial pain every day. As the leading national nonprofit for this community, the FPA brings together patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and advocates to build awareness and raise understanding of trigeminal neuralgia (TN), persistent idiopathic facial pain (PIFP), and other neuropathic facial pain disorders.

Awareness days this month include:

October 7: Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day

October 10: Geniculate Neuralgia Awareness Day

October 14: Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Awareness Day

October 25: Occipital Neuralgia Awareness Day

Neuropathic facial pain brings sudden, severe pain to areas of the face including the cheek, eyes, mouth, and jaw. A smile, a conversation, a meal, or brushing teeth can set off an attack that lasts minutes or even hours, sometimes many times a day. Without a diagnosis and proper care, it can upend every part of a person's life.

"Too many people living with neuropathic facial pain face it without answers," said Melissa Baumbick, CEO of the Facial Pain Association. "This October, we're making this community visible to everyone. From landmarks glowing teal around the world to billboards in communities across the country, every display is a chance to reach someone who is still searching for a diagnosis or the right care. And when patients and families share their stories, they help the public, healthcare providers, and researchers understand the pain that this community lives with every day. Our goal is to make sure everyone living with facial pain knows where to find support."









Everyone can help raise awareness and support the facial pain community this October. Pick up teal merchandise, host a fundraiser, share your story on social media, or help spread the word about facial pain disorders. Visit to get started and be sure to tag the FPA when you post on social media.

This year the FPA is making neuropathic facial pain more visible than ever. Through a partnership with Lamar Advertising Company, Facial Pain Awareness Month billboards will appear on available Lamar displays nationwide throughout October. The campaign focuses on trigeminal neuralgia and aims to reach people who may be suffering without answers and connect them to the FPA's resources and support.









The partnership started with Kristin Pierce of Lamar Advertising in Panama City, Florida, who contacted the FPA after watching a close family member live with trigeminal neuralgia. "I've seen firsthand how life-altering and painful this condition can be," said Pierce. "Because of that, I'm very passionate about helping raise awareness and letting others who may be suffering know they are not alone."

The facial pain community will also see teal, the official color of facial pain awareness, lighting up more than 80 buildings, bridges, and monuments in solidarity. The lineup spans famous skyscrapers, sports stadiums, and small-town village halls. Find a landmark near you at .







