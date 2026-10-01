Charleys Cheesesteaks Turns Up The Heat On Cold Subs With New Menu, Rewards Program And Brand Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “It's the Hot That Counts” launches today, positioning Charleys as a hot, made-to-order choice for lunch, dinner and everything in between

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings is taking on the cold sub with seven new menu items, expanded Bite Club Rewards perks and a new brand campaign,“It's the Hot That Counts,” all centered on what has defined Charleys from the start: cheesesteaks grilled to order and served hot.

The move comes as convenience plays a bigger role in how Americans decide what to eat. According to the International Food Information Council's 2026 Food & Health Survey, 61% of Americans cite convenience as a factor influencing their food and beverage purchases, up from 52% in 2025. For the first time in the survey's 21-year history, convenience surpassed healthfulness.

For Charleys, that creates an opportunity to challenge the default meal choice and give consumers a reason to choose something hot and made-to-order instead of cold and grab-and-go.

“Consumers want convenience, but they also want something that feels worth it,” said Dee Hadley, Charleys chief marketing officer.“For us, that starts with serving cheesesteaks hot, fresh and grilled to order. This campaign is about reminding people that a quick meal can still be a really good one.”

New menu brings more flavor to the grill

Charleys is expanding its menu with two new cheesesteaks, three loaded fry options and two deluxe sides. Available now at participating locations, the new items on the menu include:



Steak Bomb: Steak, pepperoni, grilled onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms, Parmesan and provolone

Pit Boss BBQ: Steak, grilled onions, BBQ sauce, white American and shredded cheddar

Caveman Fries: Cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, tomato, jalapeños, Charleys seasoning and chipotle ranch

Garlic Parm Fries: Parmesan cheese, Charleys seasoning and garlic aioli

Cowboy Fries: Cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, Charleys seasoning, BBQ sauce and ranch Mac & Cheese Bites and Onion Rings: Two new deluxe sides



Bite Club Rewards give members more choice

Charleys has also updated its Bite Club Rewards program with a new Rewards Store that allows members to redeem points for eligible menu items starting at 25 points.

The updated program features five redemption tiers, giving members more choice in how they use their points. Members continue to earn one point for every $1 spent through the Charleys app, online or in restaurants when they scan their member QR code before payment.

To celebrate the launch, Charleys will offer weekly bonus-point promotions and member-exclusive offers throughout“App-tober” in October, giving members more opportunities to earn points and try the new Rewards Store.

“We redesigned Bite Club Rewards to give guests more choice and make rewards easier to use,” Hadley said.“Members can begin redeeming points sooner and choose the rewards that work best for them.”

The program update reflects consumers' focus on value from loyalty programs. According to Alchemer's 2026 Quick-Service Restaurant Study, 85% of consumers consider saving money the most important benefit of a QSR loyalty program.

Bite Club members also receive exclusive offers, bonus-point opportunities, referral bonuses and a sign-up bonus for new members.

“It's the Hot That Counts”

The new campaign puts heat at the center of the Charleys experience: steak sizzling on the grill, cheese melting, fries served hot and wings coming out even hotter.

The campaign also reflects how Charleys has grown beyond its mall food court roots. Today, the brand can be found in strip centers, freestanding restaurants and select Walmart stores. Some newer locations are inside convenience stores and gas stations, including locations with drive-thrus.

That puts Charleys in more places where consumers are making quick decisions about what to eat and, in some cases, directly alongside refrigerated grab-and-go sandwiches.

The campaign also taps into the idea that a quick meal can still feal like a reward. In a nationally representative Zappi survey of 3,000 U.S. consumers, 23% described fast food as a“treat” or“reward.”

As Charleys continues to grow beyond its mall food court roots, the new menu, rewards program and campaign reinforce what has always set the brand apart: hot, made-to-order food served wherever guests are looking for a quick, satisfying meal.

To find a nearby Charleys location, visit Charleys.com/order. To join Bite Club Rewards, visit Charleys.com/rewards or download the Charleys mobile app.

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About Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings

In 1985, Charleys redefined the cheesesteak. College students and the surrounding Columbus, Ohio community instantly took to the first Charleys location positioned off The Ohio State University-igniting a universal love for cheesesteaks and all craveable foods. Also known for loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing Real Fruit Lemonades, Charleys quickly expanded to serve the“World's #1 Cheesesteak” around the globe-with current locations in over 46 U.S. states and 17 countries. Charleys is committed to made-right-in-front-of-you transparency, bringing delicious cheesesteaks to over 850 locations. With select locations serving classic and boneless wings, savory fried appetizers and refreshing frozen milkshakes-every customer leaves Charleys satisfied and with a smile on their face. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 10 cents is donated to support at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. Charleys is committed to real ingredients, transparent preparation and customer satisfaction with a mission to love their neighbor and serve others.

Learn more about Charleys in their press kit, on social media at @charleyscheesesteaks, or on their website . Find a location near you at /order.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at