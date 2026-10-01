Clover Health's 2027 Medicare Advantage Plans Emphasize PPO Choice, Preventive Care And Member Value

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clover's portfolio combines high-choice PPO access and meaningful member benefits with a Clover Assistant-powered care model

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,”“Clover Health” or the“Company”), a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare, today announced its 2027 Medicare Advantage (MA) plan offerings, with a continued focus on PPO choice, affordable access to preventive care and meaningful member value. Clover's Medicare Advantage model is powered by Clover Assistant (CA), which is designed to give physicians across Clover's broad provider network access to relevant patient information to identify care needs and support better-informed clinical decisions.

Clover Health's 2027 portfolio provides options for members with different healthcare needs and financial circumstances including:



$0 to low premium PPO with broad provider choice and no referrals required*

$0 primary care physician (PCP) in-network copays

Some of the lowest specialist copays in the industry

$0 lab services at preferred providers

Routine dental, vision, OTC and gym benefits across all plans

Up to $400 in LiveHealthy Rewards for eligible healthy activities

Options that pair well with Extra Help/PAAD as well as an MA only plan Clover Assistant-powered care model, designed to help physicians identify care needs and make better-informed clinical decisions

“Medicare Beneficiaries are once again navigating a market where plans are changing, choices can be harder to understand, and affordability matters more than ever,” said Jamie Reynoso, CEO of Medicare Advantage at Clover Health.“Our teams have been deliberate about protecting meaningful PPO choice and access to care for our members, and our ability to pair that flexibility and value with top-ranked clinical quality shows what this model can deliver even as others in the industry pull back.”

High-Choice PPO Access in a Changing MA Market

As MA organizations reassess plan footprints, benefits and distribution strategies, Clover continues to emphasize PPO choice and flexibility. For 2027, Clover will offer a commissionable $0-premium PPO, making it one of relatively few plans to offer this combination in its markets.

Top-Ranked Clinical Quality, Powered by Clover Assistant

Powered by Clover Assistant, Clover's flagship PPO has ranked #1 nationally among PPO plans on core HEDIS clinical quality measures for two consecutive years, demonstrating the strength of a care model designed to surface relevant information for physicians to identify care needs and support better-informed clinical decisions.1

Clover's locally focused strategy complements this model. Its 2027 geographic footprint remains consistent with 2026, with New Jersey and Georgia continuing as core markets where Clover is focused on deepening relationships among members, physicians and local healthcare resources.

The 2027 Annual Enrollment Period runs from October 15 through December 7, 2026. Clover Health plans will be available to 5.2 million Medicare-eligible beneficiaries within 203 counties across five states. Plans available based on location are available to view here.

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and aim to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology's impact on Medication Adherence, Congestive Heart Failure, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and in Underserved Populations as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease.

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*Out-of-network/non-contracted providers are under no obligation to treat Clover members, except in emergency situations.

Clover Health is a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) and a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Clover Health depends on contract renewal.

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1 This analysis focuses on performance by non-SNP PPO plans with over 2,000 lives as of September 1, 2025 on HEDIS measures applicable to non-SNPs that were used for CMS's MY 2024 Star ratings, applying the measure ranges used by CMS.