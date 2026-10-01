Apolosign Launches Fall Home Refresh Campaign Across Its Smart Home Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasonal promotion runs September 28 through October 10, offering up to 30% off selected products with savings applied automatically at checkout

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apolosign has launched its Fall Home Refresh Campaign, running from September 28 through October 10, 2026, with up to 30% off selected products and savings applied at checkout. The campaign brings together Apolosign's Digital Calendar, Portable TV and Digital Photo Frame product categories, highlighting different ways digital technology can support family organization, entertainment and everyday living spaces as households transition into the fall season.









Fall marks a reset for many households: packed school schedules, shifting work hours, and more time spent indoors. Many families struggle to coordinate schedules across individual phones, hunt for flexible entertainment options that move from room to room, and find simple ways to keep cherished family photos visible around the home. Apolosign's Fall Home Refresh Campaign brings together three core product lines built to solve these everyday challenges, turning ordinary living spaces into more organized, entertaining and personal environments.

A Seasonal Campaign Built for Everyday Family Life



The Fall Home Refresh Campaign unites Apolosign's digital calendar, portable TV and digital photo frame portfolio under one seasonal promotion, addressing distinct needs across household routines.



Family organization with Apolosign Digital Calendar: The shared household display centralizes schedules, chores, reminders and family notes in one visible spot, eliminating the frustration of scattered reminders across separate mobile devices. Every family member can view upcoming plans at a glance, making it easier to stay aligned during chaotic fall weeks. No mandatory subscription is required to access core calendar functionality.

Flexible entertainment with Apolosign Portable TV lineup: The portable display family includes the 32-inch Smart Portable TV, 24-inch Smart Portable TV and 27-inch PackGo TV. Designed for mobility rather than fixed wall mounting, these screens move seamlessly between living rooms, home offices, patios and guest spaces. The 27-inch PackGo TV features a durable briefcase-style form factor for simple storage and transport, ideal for households that want entertainment that travels with them. Personalized living spaces with Apolosign Digital Photo Frame: Apolosign digital photo frames pull family memories out of phone galleries and onto physical displays around the home. Families can stream photos and videos to bedrooms, kitchens and home offices, turning quiet corners into warm, personalized spaces without printed frames or extra hassle.



Collectively, the product lineup reimagines the role of digital displays inside the home: not merely gadgets, but practical tools that support household coordination, shared entertainment and emotional connection through visible family memories.









Smart Home Displays Tailored for Diverse Household Needs



Each product category featured in the Fall Home Refresh promotion serves a unique purpose within the modern home.

The Apolosign Digital Calendar prioritizes shared visibility. Instead of leaving schedules trapped on individual phones, the dedicated display acts as a household command center, helping parents and kids track school deadlines, appointments and household tasks as fall routines ramp up.

Apolosign's portable TV series is built around mobility. The larger 32-inch model delivers immersive viewing for family movie nights, while the compact 24-inch option fits smaller rooms. The 27-inch PackGo TV caters to users who want a fully portable screen that can be quickly packed away or moved between locations.

The digital photo frame brings a softer, more personal element to smart home technology. Instead of confining photos to mobile storage, it keeps family moments present in daily life.

All Apolosign smart displays operate without mandatory recurring subscription fees, so families unlock core features with their one-time hardware purchase.









Quote from Fyhack He, CEO of Apolosign



“Technology should have a clear purpose in the home and fit naturally into everyday routines,” said Fyhack He, CEO of Apolosign.“Fall is when families reset their rhythms, juggling school drop-offs, work deadlines and more time together indoors. With our Fall Home Refresh Campaign, we are bringing together products that support different parts of family life - from staying organized and spending time together to keeping personal memories part of the spaces people live in every day. We designed our devices to be useful, not complicated, with no mandatory subscriptions locking families out of core features.”

Fall Sale Details



The Apolosign Fall Home Refresh Campaign runs from September 28 through October 10, 2026. During the campaign, customers can receive up to 30% off selected products, with savings applied automatically at checkout. The promotion includes participating products across Apolosign's Digital Calendar, Portable TV and Digital Photo Frame categories.

Consumers can visit apolosign.com to browse eligible products, view product specs and review full promotion terms and conditions.

About Apolosign



Founded in 2008, Apolosign develops smart home and digital lifestyle products for modern families. Its portfolio includes digital calendars, portable TVs and digital photo frames, designed to support household organization, flexible entertainment and shared digital experiences in everyday living spaces. All products work without mandatory subscription fees for core functionality.

For more information, visit apolosign.com

Contact Person:Rachel Wilson

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