Vertex Appoints Datarobot CEO Debanjan Saha To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New appointment strengthens Vertex's board with enterprise AI, data, and cloud leadership as the company advances its AI-first transformation

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the“Company”), the Decision-to-DefenseTM global indirect tax and compliance company, today announced the appointment of Debanjan Saha to its Board of Directors, effective October 7, 2026.

Saha brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling multi-billion dollar agentic AI, data, and cloud businesses in the U.S. and globally. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of DataRobot since September 2022, leading the company's transformation from a machine learning pioneer to a leader in agentic AI serving enterprise customers worldwide. Previously, he was Vice President and General Manager of Data Analytics at Google Cloud and Vice President and General Manager at Amazon Web Services, where he led the company's database services. He began his career at IBM in a series of executive and technical leadership roles.

“Debanjan's experience at the forefront of several major technological transitions, including cloud and now AI, brings the unique perspective that we need to meet the moment,” said Christopher Young, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vertex.“As companies increasingly embed AI into the systems and processes that run their business, that insight will be invaluable to our board and leadership team as we continue building an AI-first company and helping customers transform how indirect tax and compliance work gets done.”

Saha also serves on the board of Sorenson Communications and is a member of its audit committee. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and a Distinguished Member of the Association for Computing Machinery. He holds Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from the University of Maryland and a Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, all in computer science.

"Indirect tax touches nearly every enterprise transaction, making it a powerful area to apply AI and unlock new levels of insight, automation, and strategic value," said Saha. "Vertex has the customer trust, the domain depth, and the global footprint to lead this shift. I've spent my career scaling AI organizations through exactly this kind of inflection point, and I'm excited to help the team turn that advantage into category leadership.”

Saha's appointment expands the Vertex Board of Directors from nine to 10 members, eight of whom are independent. To learn more about Vertex's Board of Directors and leadership team, visit vertexinc.com/company/our-leadership.

About Vertex

Vertex is the Decision-to-DefenseTM global indirect tax and compliance company. Vertex helps enterprises bring control to indirect tax and compliance across the full transaction lifecycle - from tax determination and e-invoicing through reporting, filing, and audit defense - to make outcomes easier to prove and improve over time. Trusted by more than 60% of the Fortune 500, Vertex combines decades of tax expertise, deep global tax and compliance knowledge, and embedded integrations to help organizations operate globally with confidence. With headquarters in North America and offices in South America and Europe, Vertex's purpose is to ensure businesses and communities thrive through trusted transactions.

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Copyright © 2026 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is intended for information purposes only, may change at any time in the future, and is not legal or tax advice. Any product direction and potential roadmap information is not a guarantee, may not be incorporated into any contract, and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. This information should not be relied upon in making purchasing, legal, or tax decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Vertex's products remains at the sole discretion of Vertex, Inc. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in Vertex's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Vertex cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which Vertex has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

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