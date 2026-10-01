Alignment Health Expands Access To Personalized Senior Care In 2027 With New Markets, Provider Networks And Medicare Advantage Plan Options

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alignment Health expands into San Antonio, Charlotte and California's Central Valley, bringing its high-tech, high-touch care model to nearly 9.5 million Medicare-eligible seniors across five states

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage (MA) plan from Alignment Health, today announced its 2027 Medicare Advantage portfolio. As many Medicare Advantage plans scale back their geographic footprint, Alignment is doing the opposite. For 2027, the company is expanding into 10 new counties across four states, adding major provider organizations, and introducing new plan options designed to deliver more coordinated, culturally connected care. For 2027, Alignment will offer 77 plans across 55 counties in Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas – a service area that is home to nearly 9.5 million Medicare-eligible seniors, according to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) data.1

The 2027 portfolio also strengthens Alignment's provider network in its home market of Southern California, adding Hoag, one of Orange County's premier health systems, and Astrana Health, a leading value-based care organization whose affiliated medical groups serve Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties – four counties with a combined 3.1 million Medicare-eligible residents.

At a time when many Medicare Advantage organizations are scaling back, Alignment is continuing to grow – entering new markets, expanding provider choice and maintaining a strong portfolio of benefits for the seniors it serves.

“Every senior deserves a health plan that sees them as a person, not a number and provides support throughout their health journey,” said Dawn Maroney, president of Alignment Health and CEO of Alignment Health Plan.“As we expand into new communities in 2027, from San Antonio and Charlotte to California's Central Valley, we are bringing more than coverage. We are bringing a proven care model, strong provider relationships and personalized support that help seniors get the right care at the right time. Our commitment is simple: make healthcare easier to navigate and help members live healthier, more confident lives.”

Expanding into Major Markets for 2027

Alignment's 2027 service area grows from 45 to 55 counties. The 10 new counties alone bring more than 934,000 additional Medicare-eligible seniors within reach of Alignment Health's coordinated care model. New markets, effective Jan. 1, 2027, include:



San Antonio, Texas – Alignment Health Plan enters Bexar and Comal counties, its second Texas market after El Paso, with a comprehensive HMO plan, a Smart HMO with a Part B rebate plan, a C-SNP plan and a D-SNP plan. The two counties are home to more than 392,000 Medicare-eligible seniors.

Charlotte, North Carolina – Alignment Health Plan expands into Cabarrus, Gaston, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties. These counties encompass more than 295,000 Medicare-eligible seniors and bring Alignment's North Carolina footprint to 20 counties. Two new plans – a Platinum HMO and a Smart HMO with a Part B rebate – are being introduced exclusively for the Charlotte region, alongside the company's existing D-SNP and C-SNP plans.

California's Central Valley – Alignment Health Plan adds Kern, Kings and Tulare counties, home to more than 228,000 Medicare-eligible seniors, bringing its California service area to 25 counties. Plan offerings include Platinum and My Choice HMO options. Additional plan options are available for members with heart conditions or diabetes. Nye County, Nevada – The Alignment Health + Intermountain Health co-branded plan extends into Nye County, giving more than 18,000 Medicare-eligible residents access to Intermountain Health's senior-focused primary care.



What's New for 2027: Plans and Provider Networks

Beyond geographic growth, Alignment is introducing new plans and network partners designed to give members more choice and more culturally connected care:



Expanded access to Hoag in Orange County. Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, Alignment Health Plan members in Orange County will have in-network access to Hoag, a nationally recognized health system with 1,800 physicians, two acute-care hospitals and a broad network of urgent care and outpatient facilities. Access will be available through select plans including the new $0-premium Alignment Health Platinum Preferred (HMO) plan providing members with greater access to high-quality specialty and coordinated care. Orange County alone is home to more than 609,000 Medicare-eligible seniors.

Astrana Health expands provider choice across Southern California. Alignment is adding Astrana Health's vast network of 2,000 primary care providers and 5,000 specialty care providers, initially in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Astrana is a leading value-based care organization with deep roots in Southern California and a longstanding presence in communities served by multilingual, culturally responsive providers who offer care in multiple languages, including English, Chinese and Spanish. Astrana's emphasis on language access and community-based care supports Alignment Health's commitment to meeting members where they are and improving access to care for underserved populations. Central Health Harmony (HMO): culturally connected care for Asian American seniors. New for 2027 in Los Angeles and Orange counties, Central Health Harmony provides a comprehensive, culturally connected healthcare experience in Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean, with more than 600 in-language primary care physicians in Los Angeles County and Orange County, including new in-language network partners such as Astrana Health. The plan enhances its complementary care benefits to include acupuncture, cupping, moxibustion, gua sha, tui na and reflexology; adds traditional Asian health and wellness products to its over-the-counter benefit; includes grocery benefits usable at H Mart, TS Emporium, Hannam Chain and Good Fortune Supermarket, subject to plan terms and availability.



Enhanced Pharmacy and Supplemental Benefits

At a time when many seniors are concerned about rising healthcare costs, Alignment continues to offer prescription drug coverage designed to help members manage their medications while keeping out-of-pocket costs low. Members have access to more than 10,000 prescription drug products at a $0 copay across a nationwide network of more than 60,000 pharmacies, and many commonly prescribed medications require no deductible. Members will continue to receive 100-day supplies of many maintenance medications at a $0 copay, including generic medications for diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Eligible diabetic supplies and most recommended adult vaccines also remain available at no cost at network pharmacies.

Supplemental benefits are delivered through Alignment's ACCESS On-Demand Concierge Card. Members can use this single card at more than 70,000 participating retailers for over-the-counter items and, depending on the plan, groceries, utilities, internet and home safety items, with most allowances loaded on the first of each month. Many plans also include a FLEX allowance for dental, vision, hearing, chiropractic, acupuncture and podiatry services; a fitness benefit with access to more than 20,000 gyms and studios at no additional cost; and in-home companion and personal care support of up to 48 hours per year for eligible members.

A Care Model Built Around the Member

Every Alignment Health Plan is backed by the company's high-tech, high-touch care model, powered by AVA®, Alignment's proprietary Medicare Advantage technology platform, and supported by clinical and concierge teams available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



24/7 Concierge Support: Members have around-the-clock access to Alignment team members who can help with benefits, provider searches, care coordination and other healthcare needs in multiple languages.

Virtual Care Center: Members can connect with Alignment clinicians 24/7 for urgent health concerns, medication support, health education and other care needs from the comfort of home.

Care Anywhere: Members with complex health conditions may receive coordinated in-home and virtual care from Alignment-employed physicians, advanced practice clinicians and care teams. Care Coordination From Day One: New members are offered a comprehensive annual wellness assessment that helps identify health and social needs and creates a personalized care plan to support ongoing care coordination.



Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2026, with coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2027. To learn more about Alignment Health's 2027 Medicare Advantage plans, visit alignmenthealthplan.com or call 1-888-979-2247.2

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health's mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Jerry Slowey

...

Y0141_27421EN_M

___________________



1 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Medicare Advantage/Part D Contract and Enrollment Data, September 2026 MA State/County Penetration

2 Alignment Health Plan is an HMO, HMO POS, HMO C-SNP, HMO D-SNP and PPO plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas Medicaid programs. Enrollment in Alignment Health Plan depends on contract renewal. The benefit information provided is a summary, not a complete description of benefits. For more information, contact the plan. Call 1-888-979-2247 (TTY: 711), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, for more information. Other providers are available in our network.