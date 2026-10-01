Healthlynked Selects DRCARE247 As Telemedicine Partner To Expand Integrated Virtual Care Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB:HLYK ), a healthcare technology company focused on AI-powered patient engagement, care coordination, and provider connectivity, today announced that it has selected DRCARE247 as its telemedicine partner. The partnership will integrate virtual care directly into the HealthLynked mobile application and website, creating a more seamless connection between AI-powered healthcare guidance, provider discovery, appointment scheduling, virtual consultations, and medical record management.

The integration will enable HealthLynked users to access licensed healthcare professionals through secure virtual consultations without leaving the HealthLynked ecosystem. Patients will be able to move from AI-powered health guidance to provider discovery, appointment scheduling, virtual care, and ongoing health management through a single connected platform.

For patients, the integration is designed to reduce the friction of moving between healthcare guidance, finding an appropriate provider, and receiving care by bringing these services together within one HealthLynked experience.

"Healthcare should be convenient, intelligent, and centered around the patient," said Michael Dent, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HealthLynked Corp. "Our partnership with DRCARE247 is an important step in expanding the services available through the HealthLynked platform. By integrating telemedicine directly into the patient experience, we can connect AI-powered guidance with virtual care, provider scheduling, and long-term health management through a single platform. This advances our vision of creating a more connected digital front door to healthcare."

"At DRCARE247, our mission is to make high-quality healthcare more accessible, convenient, and connected through secure telemedicine services," said Shafi Ahamed, Head of Business Development at DRCARE247. "We are excited to work with HealthLynked because its integrated platform gives patients a simpler way to discover care, receive AI-powered guidance, and connect with licensed healthcare professionals through virtual consultations. This partnership creates an opportunity to bring DRCARE247's telemedicine capabilities to more patients while supporting HealthLynked's vision of a seamless digital healthcare experience. We look forward to working closely with HealthLynked as the platform launches in selected regions and expands access to convenient virtual care."

HealthLynked's platform is designed to integrate virtual care into a broader healthcare ecosystem rather than operate as a standalone telemedicine service. The integration is expected to work alongside HealthLynked's AI-powered patient assistant, enabling patients to receive healthcare guidance, determine when a virtual consultation may be appropriate, and transition directly into telemedicine care. Where clinically appropriate and permitted, patients may also receive prescription management as part of their virtual consultation.

The addition of telemedicine expands HealthLynked's existing suite of services, which includes AI-driven care navigation, intelligent appointment scheduling, medical record management, provider search, healthcare rewards, prescription savings, enterprise care coordination, and AI-powered patient engagement tools.

Phased Regional Rollout

HealthLynked expects to begin launching the integrated DRCARE247 telemedicine platform in selected geographic regions over the next three months. The phased rollout is designed to optimize the patient experience, provider availability, and clinical workflows before expanding into additional markets across the United States, subject to provider availability and applicable state requirements.

"Our objective is larger than simply offering telemedicine," added Dr. Dent. "We are building an integrated healthcare platform where patients can receive AI-powered guidance, find and schedule providers, access virtual care, and securely manage their medical records through one connected experience. A phased rollout allows us to optimize the service as we continue to expand the platform."

The integration expands the range of healthcare services available within the HealthLynked ecosystem and creates additional opportunities for recurring patient engagement. By combining AI-powered navigation, provider connectivity, virtual care, and medical record management within a single platform, HealthLynked is continuing to build a more connected digital healthcare experience for patients and enterprise partners.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. enhances healthcare through personalized care management designed to improve outcomes and reduce costs. Its cloud-based platform connects patients with providers for virtual or in-office appointments and consolidates medical records into one secure, accessible location.

With AI-driven insights, integrated telehealth services, and intelligent patient engagement tools, HealthLynked empowers patients and providers to coordinate care more effectively while delivering savings on prescriptions and healthcare services. The platform supports enterprise partnerships, offering scalable solutions to healthcare networks, employers, insurers, accountable care organizations, and digital health innovators.

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About DRCARE247

DRCARE247 is a technology-enabled telemedicine provider that connects patients with licensed healthcare professionals through secure virtual consultations. By leveraging digital health technologies, DRCARE247 helps improve access to medical care while providing convenient and efficient healthcare services that can be accessed remotely.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the integration of DRCARE247's telemedicine services, the timing and success of the phased regional rollout, anticipated patient adoption, platform utilization, future product enhancements, expansion into additional geographic markets, and the Company's strategic growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. HealthLynked undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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