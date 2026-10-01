EMIAH M7 Fall Preview: Powered Adjustment For Everyday Home Comfort

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The M7 Power Recliner from EMIAH brings independently powered adjustment to daily home use - built for the breaks and quiet moments that make staying in worth it









NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMIAH is previewing the M7 Power Recliner ahead of its fall event. After a full day on your feet - commuting, running errands, managing - there is a moment when the door closes and the only thing in the plan is to sit down. Not to scroll, not to push through another task. Just to be somewhere that actually lets the body rest. That moment is where the M7 starts: not as a launch announcement, but as a preview of a more adjustable way to pause at home.

Independent Adjustment, Built Around How People Sit

Traditional linked-motion recliners often move the backrest and footrest together, but in the M7, three dedicated motors handle the backrest, footrest and lumbar support separately - users can raise the footrest without changing the back angle, or tighten lower-back support without touching the leg position. The 90-to-160-degree recline range and adjustable headrest cover a span of postures throughout the day. Independent adjustment lets the seat adapt to different postures rather than moving as a single unit- a seat built around how people actually rest.









What sets the M7 apart is not just how it reclines - it also adds Innovative Adjustable Lumbar Support & 5-Minute Rhythmic Stretch. A button on the side of the chair starts the five-minute lower-back stretch: the seat eases into a reclined position while a gentle, timed cycle moves the lumbar section, guiding the lower back through a structured stretch. Rather than relying on a single fixed lumbar position, the M7 moves with you - from an upright reading position to a deeply reclined resting posture, without leaving the chair. It is not a medical device, but it is the kind of feature that makes a long day of sitting easier to ride out, and turns the M7 into something worth sitting in for longer.

The M7 is designed to sit naturally in a living space, not apart from it. The solid-wood armrests bring a warm, natural material to a space where most recliners default to plastic or metal - comfortable to the touch and fitting naturally alongside reading corner or living room. The low-profile base sits closer to the floor than a traditional model, giving it a grounded feel closer to a reading chair - a piece of furniture that belongs in the room rather than sitting apart from it.









What EMIAH brings together in the M7 goes beyond a recline button. The tri-motor system, low-profile base and solid-wood armrests are built to work as one, so the seat adapts to how people sit rather than asking them to fit the M7. The M7 applies this approach to the daily - designed for reading, relaxing and daily breaks in the spaces where people actually live. It reflects a straightforward mission: to use technology to make better seating comfort accessible to more people, and a broader vision: that a more comfortable sitting experience should not be a privilege reserved for a few.

EMIAH and the Fall Preview

EMIAH designs seating that addresses everyday discomfort and the limited positional choice of fixed-position lounge chairs - bringing useful functionality and considered furniture design into the same piece. EMIAH develops technology-led seating that combines multi-motor electric adjustment with considered furniture design. Ahead of its fall event, EMIAH is sharing an early look at the M7 Power Recliner - spotlighting independently powered adjustment and home-focused design. Explore EMIAH M7 and look out for fall event updates.









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Product Link: products/emiah-m7-power-recliner-chair

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