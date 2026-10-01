SONORO GOLD ANNOUNCES CONTINUED EXPANSION OF HIGHER-GRADE MINERALIZATION AT CERRO CALICHE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, Canada, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from an additional 26 drill holes completed at the Company's flagship Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico. The Company has now completed 72 drill holes over 14,086.35 meters as part of an ongoing 50,000-meter campaign. Results reflect over 4,100 meters of drilling completed at the recently acquired Diana concession as well as at the newly-identified mineralized zone at La Colorada demonstrating the project's potential to host multiple gold mineralized zones across the property. Highlights: SCR-378





6.10m @ 2.261 g/t Au, including: 3.05m @ 4.296 g/t Au SCR-386





18.29m @ 1.239 g/t Au, including: 3.05m @ 5.541 g/t Au SCR-387





28.95m @ 2.598 g/t Au, including: 13.72m @ 5.101 g/t Au SCR-391





32.00m @ 1.846 g/t Au, including: 4.57m @ 10.430 g/t Au SCR-396





47.24m @ 1.552 g/t Au, including: 6.10m @ 5.623 g/t Au “The latest drilling results continue to demonstrate the significant potential for multiple gold mineralized zones at Cerro Caliche,” said Sonoro President & CEO Kenneth MacLeod.“Higher-grade intercepts, including higher-grade intervals within broader mineralized zones, from drilling completed at Diana validates our decision to expand the north extension of the project and supports our hypothesis that Cerro Caliche is likely part of a larger gold epithermal system, with district-scale potential. While we maintain our objective to develop an initial mining operation at Cerro Caliche, we also plan to continue investigating the recently acquired concessions where historical data indicates the potential for higher-grade gold mineralization.” The map below illustrates the location of the drill holes. -p height="783" src="" width="624" /> Figure 1: Location Map of Drill Holes Click here to view image Diana Mineralized Area A total of 14 reverse circulation (“RC”) drill holes were completed at the recently acquired Diana concession, located north of the project's Rincón–Bellotoso mineralized zone. Multiple higher-grade intercepts confirmed the presence of shallow, higher-grade gold mineralization supporting the potential for Diana to be another significant mineralized zone. Assays from 10 of the 14 drill holes completed at Diana returned multiple intercepts over 1 gram of gold per tonne (“g/t Au”) over 1 meter (“m”). Results from nine drill holes at Diana demonstrate gold mineralization extending southeast across the Bellotoso Plateau, which straddles the northern boundary of the project's original property and the recently acquired northern concessions. Highlights include drill holes: SCR-386 intercepted 8.29m @ 1.239 g/t Au, including 3.05m @ 5.541 g/t Au SCR-387 intercepted 28.95m @ 2.598 g/t Au, including 13.72m @ 5.101 g/t Au SCR-391 intercepted 32m @ 1.846 g/t Au, including 4.57m @ 10.430 g/t Au Other notable results were returned from drill holes: SCR-389 intercepted 15.24m @ 0.555 g/t Au, including 1.52m @ 3.520 g/t Au SCR-390 intercepted 44.19m @ 0.480 g/t Au, including 4.57m @ 1.210 g/t Au SCR-392 intercepted 30.48m @ 0.471 g/t Au, including 1.53m @ 3.284 g/t Au Results from five drill holes completed to the west of Diana demonstrated gold mineralization which also extends northwest towards the historic workings of El Batamote mine. Highlights include drill holes: SCR-396 intersected 47.24m @ 1.552 g/t Au, including 6.10m @ 5.623 g/t Au SCR-398 intercepted 56.39m @ 0.410 g/t Au including 3.05m @ 2.102 g/t Au The map below illustrates the location of the drill holes completed at Diana. -p height="526" src="" width="618" /> Figure 2: Map of Drill Holes at Diana Click here to view image As previously disclosed, the Company acquired historical geological data from prior exploration completed at Diana and El Batamote, including rock and soil samples, drill logs and assay certificates. A detailed analysis of the historical data, together with extensive geological mapping and current drilling results, demonstrates the potential continuity of the project's northwest-trending structural and rhyolite-hosted mineralized corridors into the recently acquired northern concessions. Additional drilling is required to fully define the Diana mineralized zone as well as several mineralized structures identified across the northern extension. La Colorada Mineralized Zone A total of 12 RC drill holes were completed at La Colorada, a newly identified mineralized zone located in the central-western region of the property, approximately 300 meters to the west of where the Company proposes to develop an open-pit, heap leach mining operation as outlined in a Preliminary Economic Assessment (the“PEA”) filed April 24, 2026. Drilling outlined a new northwest-trending mineralized zone characterized by rhyolitic dikes, structurally controlled breccias, multiple mineralized structures and numerous historical mine workings. The structural complexity of the area appears similar to nearby El Colorado zone, and drilling intercepted mineralized structures that are interpreted to be part of the same La Colorada structural system, including the previously identified Huevo de Oro splay. Four drill holes at El Colorada returned intercepts over 1 g/t Au over 1 meter including SCR-378 which intercepted 6.10m @ 2.261 g/t Au, including 3.05m @ 4.296 g/t Au and SCR-384 which intercepted 4.57m @ 0.648 g/t Au, including 1.52m @ 1.404 g/t Au. Drilling was also completed in the area between La Colorada and the footwall of the mineralized Guadalupe zone. This broad area is characterized by numerous small gold bearing quartz veins and prior surface mapping and sampling indicate additional mineralization potential. Additional drilling is required to determine the continuity of mineralization as well as the interconnection of various mineralized structures. The map below illustrates the location of the drill holes completed at La Colorada. -p height="512" src="" width="624" /> Figure 3: Map of Drill Holes at La Colorada Click here to view image Below are selected drill results containing interval grading of 1.0 g/t Au or greater.

Cerro Caliche Project, Holes Composites with Cut-off 0.13 g/t Au Hole Target From To Interval Au Ag Meters g/t g/t SCR-378 LA COLORADA 70.10 76.20 6.10 2.261 0.200 includes 70.10 73.15 3.05 4.296 0.300 SCR-380 LA COLORADA 121.92 123.44 1.52 1.014 2.200 SCR-381 LA COLORADA 120.40 121.92 1.52 1.614 3.100 SCR-384 LA COLORADA 21.34 22.86 1.52 1.404 0.800 SCR-386 DIANA 15.24 33.53 18.29 1.239 0.700 includes 24.38 27.43 3.05 5.541 0.900 SCR-387 DIANA 0.00 4.57 4.57 1.186 1.800 includes 0.00 1.52 1.52 2.541 2.400 and 25.91 54.86 28.95 2.598 1.400 includes 35.05 48.77 13.72 5.101 2.300 SCR-389 DIANA 3.05 18.29 15.24 0.555 1.600 includes 6.10 7.62 1.52 3.520 2.300 SCR-390 DIANA 6.10 50.29 44.19 0.480 2.000 includes 7.62 9.14 1.52 1.869 15.300 includes 36.58 42.67 4.57 1.210 1.400 SCR-391 DIANA 10.67 42.67 32.00 1.846 3.500 includes 18.29 22.86 4.57 10.430 12.200 includes 27.43 28.96 1.53 1.332 2.600 includes 41.15 42.67 1.52 1.919 0.900 SCR-392 DIANA 0.00 30.48 30.48 0.471 0.800 includes 1.52 3.05 1.53 3.284 2.200 SCR-393 DIANA 0.00 36.58 36.58 0.387 0.600 includes 32.00 33.53 1.53 3.282 0.800 SCR-394 DIANA 7.62 39.62 32.00 0.380 0.600 includes 15.24 16.76 1.52 1.877 0.150 SCR-396 DIANA 53.34 100.58 47.24 1.552 3.600 includes 54.86 57.91 3.05 7.433 13.400 includes 70.10 71.63 1.53 1.865 0.600 includes 77.72 83.82 6.10 5.623 11.000 includes 92.96 94.49 1.53 2.712 2.900 SCR-398 DIANA 0.00 56.39 56.39 0.410 0.500 includes 19.81 22.86 3.05 2.102 0.900 includes 36.58 38.10 1.52 1.144 1.200

The reported gold and silver grades are analytical results taken directly from assay certificates issued by Bureau Veritas and are reported uncut. The drill results presented herein are exploration results and do not constitute an updated mineral resource estimate. The results will be incorporated into the geological model and evaluated as part of a future mineral resource estimate update prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

Mineralized intervals were composited using a nominal reporting cut-off grade of 0.13 g/t Au. This reporting criterion is used solely to present the continuity of the intercepted mineralization and does not represent a new mineral resource estimate or an assessment of economic viability.

True widths are estimated to represent approximately 60% to 90% of the reported drilled interval lengths. Drill holes were completed at inclinations of –45° and were oriented to intersect the mineralized structures as close to perpendicular as practicable. The mineralized structures generally have steep dips approaching vertical.

Drill collar locations, azimuths and dips for the drill holes included are provided in the table below.

Drill Collar Locations (NAD 1927 UTM Zone 12N) Hole ID Zone East North Elevation Depth Az Dip SCR-374 La Colorada 535,567 3,365,167 1,321 121.92 255 -45 SCR-375 La Colorada 535,493 3,365,290 1,338 103.63 288 -45 SCR-376 La Colorada 535,503 3,365,284 1,338 109.73 235 -45 SCR-377 La Colorada 535,605 3,365,308 1,351 207.26 125 -45 SCR-378 La Colorada 535,511 3,365,423 1,260 134.11 265 -45 SCR-379 La Colorada 535,602 3,365,438 1,269 158.50 275 -45 SCR-380 La Colorada 535,605 3,365,311 1,351 249.94 285 -45 SCR-381 La Colorada 535,446 3,365,353 1,305 164.59 285 -45 SCR-382 La Colorada 535,417 3,365,498 1,253 164.59 160 -45 SCR-383 La Colorada 535,536 3,365,241 1,365 201.17 305 -45 SCR-384 La Colorada 535,631 3,364,936 1,223 152.40 255 -45 SCR-385 La Colorada 535,730 3,364,970 1,245 121.92 235 -45 SCR-386 Diana 537,135 3,367,930 1,480 76.20 50 -45 SCR-387 Diana 537,166 3,367,909 1,488 82.30 50 -45 SCR-388 Diana 537,176 3,367,996 1,496 79.25 50 -45 SCR-389 Diana 537,205 3,367,996 1,498 10.67 50 -45 SCR-389a Diana 537,200 3,367,992 1,498 88.39 50 -45 SCR-390 Diana 537,176 3,367,994 1,496 79.25 230 -45 SCR-391 Diana 537,259 3,367,971 1,491 85.34 230 -45 SCR-392 Diana 537,186 3,367,935 1,490 76.20 50 -45 SCR-393 Diana 537,232 3,367,859 1,466 249.94 50 -45 SCR-394 Diana 536,697 3,368,037 1,415 176.78 230 -45 SCR-395 Diana 536,979 3,367,958 1,445 249.94 230 -45 SCR-396 Diana 536,792 3,368,169 1,434 365.76 230 -45 SCR-397 Diana 536,632 3,368,024 1,411 368.81 230 -45 SCR-398 Diana 536,770 3,367,969 1,435 262.13 230 -45

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Measures and Analytical Procedures

Drill samples are collected through an airstream cyclone and passed through a sample splitter three consecutive times to improve sample homogeneity. A representative split comprising approximately 40% of each sample is then placed in a bag, identified, sealed, and sent to the laboratory. As part of the quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program, blanks, certified reference materials (standards), and duplicate samples are systematically inserted into the sample stream.

Personnel from either Sonoro Gold Corp. or Bureau Veritas (BV) collect the samples directly from the drill site and transport them to BV's sample preparation laboratory in Hermosillo, Sonora. At the laboratory, the entire sample received is crushed, and an approximate 250-gram split is obtained and pulverized.

Approximately 90 grams of each pulverized sample are separated and sent to BV's laboratories in Hermosillo, Sonora, or Reno, Nevada. A 30-gram aliquot of this material is analyzed for gold using fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Additionally, an approximate 10-gram aliquot of each pulverized sample is sent to BV's laboratory in Vancouver, Canada, where it undergoes aqua regia digestion followed by multi-element ICP analysis, including silver.

A review of the inserted control-sample results identified no significant QA/QC issues with the analytical results received from the laboratories involved.

Qualified Person Statement

Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., an Independent Director of Sonoro, is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and has read and approved this news release.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the near-development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

To keep up-to-date on Sonoro's developments, please join our online communities on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube and visit Sonoro's websit and subscribe to receive the latest news and updates delivered straight to your inbox.

On behalf of the Board of Sonoro Gold Corp.

Per: Kenneth MacLeod”

Kenneth MacLeod

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Sonoro Gold Corp. - Tel: (604) 632-1764

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Cerro Caliche project, and future plans and objectives of the Company, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding completion of an updated preliminary economic assessment of the Cerro Caliche Gold project.. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable based on current circumstances, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can”, "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the possibility of unfavorable exploration and test results, the lack of sufficient future financing to carry out exploration and development plans and unanticipated changes in the legal, regulatory and permitting requirements for the Company's exploration programs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's complete public disclosure record on SEDAR at

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act (“Regulation S”), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act”

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