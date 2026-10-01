SONORO GOLD ANNOUNCES CONTINUED EXPANSION OF HIGHER-GRADE MINERALIZATION AT CERRO CALICHE
|Cerro Caliche Project, Holes Composites with Cut-off 0.13 g/t Au
|Hole
|Target
|From
|To
|Interval
|Au
|Ag
|Meters
|g/t
|g/t
|SCR-378
|LA COLORADA
|70.10
|76.20
|6.10
|2.261
|0.200
|includes
|70.10
|73.15
|3.05
|4.296
|0.300
|SCR-380
|LA COLORADA
|121.92
|123.44
|1.52
|1.014
|2.200
|SCR-381
|LA COLORADA
|120.40
|121.92
|1.52
|1.614
|3.100
|SCR-384
|LA COLORADA
|21.34
|22.86
|1.52
|1.404
|0.800
|SCR-386
|DIANA
|15.24
|33.53
|18.29
|1.239
|0.700
|includes
|24.38
|27.43
|3.05
|5.541
|0.900
|SCR-387
|DIANA
|0.00
|4.57
|4.57
|1.186
|1.800
|includes
|0.00
|1.52
|1.52
|2.541
|2.400
|and
|25.91
|54.86
|28.95
|2.598
|1.400
|includes
|35.05
|48.77
|13.72
|5.101
|2.300
|SCR-389
|DIANA
|3.05
|18.29
|15.24
|0.555
|1.600
|includes
|6.10
|7.62
|1.52
|3.520
|2.300
|SCR-390
|DIANA
|6.10
|50.29
|44.19
|0.480
|2.000
|includes
|7.62
|9.14
|1.52
|1.869
|15.300
|includes
|36.58
|42.67
|4.57
|1.210
|1.400
|SCR-391
|DIANA
|10.67
|42.67
|32.00
|1.846
|3.500
|includes
|18.29
|22.86
|4.57
|10.430
|12.200
|includes
|27.43
|28.96
|1.53
|1.332
|2.600
|includes
|41.15
|42.67
|1.52
|1.919
|0.900
|SCR-392
|DIANA
|0.00
|30.48
|30.48
|0.471
|0.800
|includes
|1.52
|3.05
|1.53
|3.284
|2.200
|SCR-393
|DIANA
|0.00
|36.58
|36.58
|0.387
|0.600
|includes
|32.00
|33.53
|1.53
|3.282
|0.800
|SCR-394
|DIANA
|7.62
|39.62
|32.00
|0.380
|0.600
|includes
|15.24
|16.76
|1.52
|1.877
|0.150
|SCR-396
|DIANA
|53.34
|100.58
|47.24
|1.552
|3.600
|includes
|54.86
|57.91
|3.05
|7.433
|13.400
|includes
|70.10
|71.63
|1.53
|1.865
|0.600
|includes
|77.72
|83.82
|6.10
|5.623
|11.000
|includes
|92.96
|94.49
|1.53
|2.712
|2.900
|SCR-398
|DIANA
|0.00
|56.39
|56.39
|0.410
|0.500
|includes
|19.81
|22.86
|3.05
|2.102
|0.900
|includes
|36.58
|38.10
|1.52
|1.144
|1.200
The reported gold and silver grades are analytical results taken directly from assay certificates issued by Bureau Veritas and are reported uncut. The drill results presented herein are exploration results and do not constitute an updated mineral resource estimate. The results will be incorporated into the geological model and evaluated as part of a future mineral resource estimate update prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.
Mineralized intervals were composited using a nominal reporting cut-off grade of 0.13 g/t Au. This reporting criterion is used solely to present the continuity of the intercepted mineralization and does not represent a new mineral resource estimate or an assessment of economic viability.
True widths are estimated to represent approximately 60% to 90% of the reported drilled interval lengths. Drill holes were completed at inclinations of –45° and were oriented to intersect the mineralized structures as close to perpendicular as practicable. The mineralized structures generally have steep dips approaching vertical.
Drill collar locations, azimuths and dips for the drill holes included are provided in the table below.
|Drill Collar Locations (NAD 1927 UTM Zone 12N)
|Hole ID
|Zone
|East
|North
|Elevation
|Depth
|Az
|Dip
|SCR-374
|La Colorada
|535,567
|3,365,167
|1,321
|121.92
|255
|-45
|SCR-375
|La Colorada
|535,493
|3,365,290
|1,338
|103.63
|288
|-45
|SCR-376
|La Colorada
|535,503
|3,365,284
|1,338
|109.73
|235
|-45
|SCR-377
|La Colorada
|535,605
|3,365,308
|1,351
|207.26
|125
|-45
|SCR-378
|La Colorada
|535,511
|3,365,423
|1,260
|134.11
|265
|-45
|SCR-379
|La Colorada
|535,602
|3,365,438
|1,269
|158.50
|275
|-45
|SCR-380
|La Colorada
|535,605
|3,365,311
|1,351
|249.94
|285
|-45
|SCR-381
|La Colorada
|535,446
|3,365,353
|1,305
|164.59
|285
|-45
|SCR-382
|La Colorada
|535,417
|3,365,498
|1,253
|164.59
|160
|-45
|SCR-383
|La Colorada
|535,536
|3,365,241
|1,365
|201.17
|305
|-45
|SCR-384
|La Colorada
|535,631
|3,364,936
|1,223
|152.40
|255
|-45
|SCR-385
|La Colorada
|535,730
|3,364,970
|1,245
|121.92
|235
|-45
|SCR-386
|Diana
|537,135
|3,367,930
|1,480
|76.20
|50
|-45
|SCR-387
|Diana
|537,166
|3,367,909
|1,488
|82.30
|50
|-45
|SCR-388
|Diana
|537,176
|3,367,996
|1,496
|79.25
|50
|-45
|SCR-389
|Diana
|537,205
|3,367,996
|1,498
|10.67
|50
|-45
|SCR-389a
|Diana
|537,200
|3,367,992
|1,498
|88.39
|50
|-45
|SCR-390
|Diana
|537,176
|3,367,994
|1,496
|79.25
|230
|-45
|SCR-391
|Diana
|537,259
|3,367,971
|1,491
|85.34
|230
|-45
|SCR-392
|Diana
|537,186
|3,367,935
|1,490
|76.20
|50
|-45
|SCR-393
|Diana
|537,232
|3,367,859
|1,466
|249.94
|50
|-45
|SCR-394
|Diana
|536,697
|3,368,037
|1,415
|176.78
|230
|-45
|SCR-395
|Diana
|536,979
|3,367,958
|1,445
|249.94
|230
|-45
|SCR-396
|Diana
|536,792
|3,368,169
|1,434
|365.76
|230
|-45
|SCR-397
|Diana
|536,632
|3,368,024
|1,411
|368.81
|230
|-45
|SCR-398
|Diana
|536,770
|3,367,969
|1,435
|262.13
|230
|-45
Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Measures and Analytical Procedures
Drill samples are collected through an airstream cyclone and passed through a sample splitter three consecutive times to improve sample homogeneity. A representative split comprising approximately 40% of each sample is then placed in a bag, identified, sealed, and sent to the laboratory. As part of the quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program, blanks, certified reference materials (standards), and duplicate samples are systematically inserted into the sample stream.
Personnel from either Sonoro Gold Corp. or Bureau Veritas (BV) collect the samples directly from the drill site and transport them to BV's sample preparation laboratory in Hermosillo, Sonora. At the laboratory, the entire sample received is crushed, and an approximate 250-gram split is obtained and pulverized.
Approximately 90 grams of each pulverized sample are separated and sent to BV's laboratories in Hermosillo, Sonora, or Reno, Nevada. A 30-gram aliquot of this material is analyzed for gold using fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Additionally, an approximate 10-gram aliquot of each pulverized sample is sent to BV's laboratory in Vancouver, Canada, where it undergoes aqua regia digestion followed by multi-element ICP analysis, including silver.
A review of the inserted control-sample results identified no significant QA/QC issues with the analytical results received from the laboratories involved.
Qualified Person Statement
Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., an Independent Director of Sonoro, is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and has read and approved this news release.
About Sonoro Gold Corp.
Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the near-development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.
To keep up-to-date on Sonoro's developments, please join our online communities on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube and visit Sonoro's websit and subscribe to receive the latest news and updates delivered straight to your inbox.
On behalf of the Board of Sonoro Gold Corp.
Per: Kenneth MacLeod”
Kenneth MacLeod
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Sonoro Gold Corp. - Tel: (604) 632-1764
Email: ...
Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:
This press release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Cerro Caliche project, and future plans and objectives of the Company, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding completion of an updated preliminary economic assessment of the Cerro Caliche Gold project.. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable based on current circumstances, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can”, "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the possibility of unfavorable exploration and test results, the lack of sufficient future financing to carry out exploration and development plans and unanticipated changes in the legal, regulatory and permitting requirements for the Company's exploration programs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's complete public disclosure record on SEDAR at
This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act (“Regulation S”), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act”
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment