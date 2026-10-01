Taiwan Excellence Builds Taiwan-U.S. Connections Through Innovation And Culture At Taiwan Expo USA 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At a three-day Expo in Dallas, Taiwan Excellence brought award-winning products and Taiwanese culture together, creating new opportunities

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DALLAS, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiwan Excellence showcased Taiwan's 61 innovations from 21 award-winning companies at Taiwan Expo USA 2026 where interactive experiences, cultural activities, and business engagement connected exhibitors with U.S. buyers, media, creators, and potential partners. Designed around the "Galaxy Amusement Park" theme, the Pavilion invited visitors to experience Taiwanese innovation through hands-on demonstrations, live performances, and guided activities while helping participating companies build relationships beyond the Expo floor.

Visitors Experience Taiwan Innovation Firsthand

The Pavilion invited visitors to experience Taiwanese innovation through entertainment, wellness, and gaming rather than simply viewing products on display. Health and fitness technology was a key part of the experience, with KOL Striqfit demonstrating Megajoy's indoor cycling platform with the world's first built-in incline function and inviting visitors to try Charder's Body Composition Analyzer. Striqfit also joined a Delta Rehabilitation Coaching Service (RCS) professional to demonstrate how Taiwanese health and rehabilitation solutions can support everyday wellness.

Gaming creator Tech With Seong also drew enthusiastic crowds by showcasing ASUS and MSI gaming equipment and inviting visitors to compete in live gameplay using Taiwanese gaming laptops, giving audiences a firsthand experience of the performance of Taiwan's gaming hardware.

“We brought Taiwan Excellence's award-winning innovations to Texas to show how innovation can make everyday life better while creating new opportunities for Taiwanese companies to connect with U.S. businesses. We hope the connections made here will continue to grow beyond the Expo,” said Peggy Lin, Deputy Executive Director at the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

Mid-Autumn Festival Brings Cultural Connection to the Expo

The Pavilion also marked a meaningful moment of cultural exchange on September 25, which coincided with Taiwan's Mid-Autumn Festival-a traditional occasion for families, friends, and partners to gather. Visitors celebrated with FuBear, enjoyed mooncakes, and took photos beside the seven-foot moon installation, giving U.S. audiences a chance to experience one of Taiwan's most important traditional celebrations. The festive gathering added a cultural dimension to the Pavilion's role in connecting Taiwanese companies with U.S. audiences.

Business Results Extend Beyond the Show Floor

Beyond the visitor experience, the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion delivered tangible business outcomes for participating companies. Exhibitors reported immediate orders, discussions with potential distributors and agents, and new cross-industry partnership opportunities. Buder Electric Appliance secured immediate orders for its water purification products, while EverFocus entered follow-up discussions with potential partners about future cooperation opportunities. Together, these connections are expected to generate business opportunities in the future.

By combining interactive product experiences with face-to-face business engagement, Taiwan Excellence transformed product discovery into lasting connections, creating new opportunities for Taiwanese companies to expand their presence in the U.S. market beyond Taiwan Expo USA 2026.

About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence Awards were established in 1993 by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) to recognize and celebrate the exceptional achievements of Taiwan's most innovative products. Each year, eligible products undergo a rigorous selection process assessing research and development, design, quality, and marketing, with the key criterion of being Made in Taiwan. The Taiwan Excellence mark has gained global recognition as a prestigious symbol of quality and design, showcasing Taiwan's product innovation. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Mary Placido, SKC, Inc.

(415) 218-3627

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