Gentex Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call
The call will also be available to the general public via a live audio webcast. Participants who wish to ask questions may register for the call at the following URL to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN: . It is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start, although they may register ahead of the call and dial in at any time during the call. If you wish to join the call but do not plan to ask questions, you may join the listen-only webcast here: .
A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the call at .
Contact Information:
Gentex Investor Relations
616.931.3505
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