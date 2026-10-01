Company Culture Is Critical To Getting Business Value From AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Employee Research Reveals the Workforce Conditions That Determine Whether AI Improves Outcomes or Highlights Vulnerabilities

Washington, DC, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Companies racing to reap the benefits of artificial intelligence can miss the opportunity to improve business outcomes by focusing on employee usage and time saved instead of transforming how they work first, according to a new report from talent services firm Seramount.

The report, The AI Value Breakdown: What 10,000+ Workforce Data Points Reveal About What Makes AI Work, warns that widespread AI adoption does not automatically translate to business value. Employees may work faster, but unless organizations fundamentally rethink how they operate, greater efficiency will not necessarily mean stronger results.

“Transformation conversations should not begin with the question, 'How much productivity can we extract?'” said Peter Fasolo, PhD, former Chief Human Resources Officer at Johnson & Johnson and a contributor to the report.“They should begin with the business outcome the organization is trying to achieve. That outcome should shape how work is redesigned, what employees need to succeed, and which capabilities they should build, buy, borrow, or bot.”

The findings draw on more than 10,000 workforce data points, weighted to 2024 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics benchmarks. Seramount collected the data through research partnerships with a cross-section of companies and industries.

The research shows that only 32% of employees understand what it takes to succeed in their current roles, while just 41% feel comfortable taking risks without fear.“Those are weak foundations for AI transformation,” said Stephanie Larson, PhD, Principal, Seramount Research.“The risk of this type of environment is what we call 'quiet compliance': Employees use the tools but do not feel equipped to question or measure whether their work is improving.”

The report identifies five workplace conditions that can support better business outcomes from AI adoption.

Show employees how AI will change their roles, how performance will be measured, and where new opportunities will emerge.Rebuild workflows around AI and make deliberate choices about how to reinvest the time it saves.Turn AI fluency into greater access to learning, sponsorship, and advancement.Give managers the tools to translate enterprise AI strategy into clear, day-to-day expectations.Make it safe for employees to question AI outputs and challenge how AI is used.

“Creating a culture where transparency thrives fuels true workplace transformation,” Larson continued.“If people do not understand how their roles are changing, what good work looks like, or whether it is safe to challenge output, AI can amplify existing workplace problems rather than solve them.”

About Seramount

Seramount is a global talent services firm that helps HR leaders prepare for the workplace of tomorrow. We have over four decades of experience creating employee-centric strategies that align with business outcomes for our 600 partner organizations. By combining data-driven insights, expert research, advisory services, and innovative technology, we help unlock what's possible with a truly engaged workforce.

CONTACT: Ashleigh Stronko Seramount (202) 266-6959...