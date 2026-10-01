Solsource Closes $300 Million Of New Financing To Enable Geographic Expansion
Propel allows customers to acquire solar and storage systems that can reduce their escalating utility bills. Homeowners prepay a long-term energy agreement with cash or a fixed-payment loan originated through TriBeam Financial, a technology-driven point-of-sale lending platform. The Propel solution monetizes the value of tax credits for homeowners without payment escalators or hidden fees.
Propel is delivered with Enphase Energy as the exclusive provider of microinverter and battery hardware and premium O&M support, Greentech Renewables for national distribution and installer support, and TriBeam Financial for point-of-sale financing.
Executive and Partner Comments
Chris Couture, CEO of SolSource Solutions, said:
“We have been extremely pleased with the market acceptance of the Propel product by both customers and installers. With this most recent round of additional financing capacity, we can make the Propel product available to additional installers and homeowners in new markets.”
About SolSource Solutions
SolSource is a residential solar and storage finance company dedicated to providing low-cost, transparent TPO financing solutions. Launched nationwide in early 2026, SolSource partners with leading technology providers and distributors to deliver a simplified TPO offering built on strong compliance and customer-service foundations.
About TriBeam Financial
TriBeam Financial operates a technology-driven point-of-sale lending platform connecting large sales channels to low-cost capital providers in the indirect consumer-lending space. While the platform accommodates multiple verticals, TriBeam's current focus is residential solar and home-energy improvement lending.
Contacts
SolSource Solutions Media Relations
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TriBeam Financial Media Relations
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