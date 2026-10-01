Classie Launches Supervise To Track, Control And Account For Enterprise AI Agents In Real Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Classie Supervise monitors agent activity and enforces policy across browsers, endpoints and enterprise compute environments, while providing real-time spend attribution and a chain-of-custody record

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classie, an enterprise AI supervision company, today unveiled its AI supervision platform, giving CIOs and CISOs a unified view of AI agent activity across the enterprise. With Classie Supervise, now generally available, organizations can monitor sanctioned and unsanctioned agents as they run and enforce policy in real time.

AI agents are moving rapidly into enterprise applications and workflows. Gartner predicts that 40% of enterprise applications will include task-specific AI agents by the end of 2026, up from less than 5% in 2025. Coding agents can already write and deploy code, while knowledge-worker agents connect to business applications and act on behalf of employees, creating a new operating challenge as software begins to make decisions and take actions at runtime.

Governance has not kept up. Gartner reports that only 13% of organizations believe they have the right AI agent governance in place, while warning that growing agent sprawl is increasing IT complexity and exposing enterprises to risks including oversharing and data loss. Gartner recommends that organizations establish centralized agent inventories and maintain ongoing visibility into agent usage and behavior.

"AI agents are already becoming part of daily work, often faster than companies can understand how they are being used," said Poonacha Kongetira, co-founder and CEO of Classie. "Real-time supervision is not only about stopping an agent when something goes wrong. Enterprises need to know who initiated the activity, what the agent did, what information it used, and what it cost, and be able to produce a defensible record of what happened afterwards. By creating that runtime transcript as the workflow happens, Classie gives CIOs and CISOs one operational view across the AI tools their employees and developers use, so they can take agents into production with greater confidence."

Runtime Security and Supervision for Agents Already at Work

Supervise provides runtime security for sanctioned and unsanctioned agents, combining AI posture assessment with inline monitoring and control. Supervise follows agent activity across endpoints, browsers and enterprise compute environments, creating a runtime transcript as the workflow happens. That transcript connects agent and user identity with the context, intent, data accessed and actions taken during the session.

Because Classie can tie activity and token consumption back to the people, agents and environments involved, organizations gain real-time attributable spend alongside a chain-of-custody record of agent activity.

Organizations define rules through an Open Policy Agent (OPA) policy engine. Lightweight sensors enforce those rules inline. Signals from sensitive-data detectors and Classie's Supervisor agents allow the platform to stop or redirect an action before it becomes an incident.

Classie can be installed in 15 minutes and begins discovery immediately. The platform is designed to deliver a monitored enterprise posture within five days.

Key capabilities of Classie Supervise include:



Real-time intervention. Alert, restrict, reroute or stop an agent action as it happens.

Cross-surface visibility. Follow sanctioned and unsanctioned agent activity across endpoints, browsers and corporate compute environments.

Real-time attributable spend. Connect AI activity and token consumption to the users, agents, sessions and environments that generated it, giving enterprises visibility into where AI spend originates.

Policy enforcement. Apply consistent operating rules through an OPA-based engine and lightweight sensors.

Agentic chain of custody. Create a traceable and auditable record connecting agent activity with identity, context and intent, providing tamper-evident provenance for investigation, compliance and governance. Private deployment. Keep enterprise data inside the customer's environment.

One Platform, from Visibility to Control

The general availability of Supervise follows the release of Classie Discover in April 2026 and Classie Analyze in July 2026. Together, Discover, Analyze and Supervise take organizations from discovering AI activity and understanding its behavior, to applying controls in real time:



Discover. Find sanctioned and unsanctioned AI tools, agents and models, then map the people and data connected to them.

Analyze. Examine agent behavior and intent, replay interactions and identify activity that needs attention. Supervise. Apply enterprise rules in real time and intervene when an agent moves outside approved boundaries.



The sequence is critical because controls are only reliable when teams first know what is running and understand how it behaves. Classie creates that context before enforcement begins. The platform works across AI vendors, allowing companies to carry one set of operating rules across a heterogeneous environment.

“AI is a fundamental shift in the way we work, and enterprises want new tools built for AI and the AI era,” said Theresa Lanowitz, Principal Analyst, Cybersecurity, Omdia.“Today's workforce increasingly includes agents, and Classie is providing a fresh approach to the challenges organizations face including AI integration with existing tooling, data leakage and agent behavior, and the economics of AI spending including where and how the money is being used.”

Classie runs its continual learning infrastructure in customers' private cloud, allowing them to retain control of the data used to adapt supervision models and the resulting model weights. This approach keeps institutional knowledge inside the enterprise and helps automate the development of new guardrails over time.

Customer Use Case Examples

Healthcare company: Classie was deployed in 15 minutes and, within 24 hours, identified the full range of known and previously unknown AI tools being used by employees. The security team could see complete sessions and files being accessed, including previously unseen use of personal AI applications and instances where sensitive information was being shared with AI tools the company had neither licensed nor sanctioned. The findings gave the security team a concrete view of AI activity it could take to leadership and use to inform its governance approach.

High-growth AI company: Classie surfaced every live AI session within five minutes of installation, including several agent harnesses the company had not previously tracked. The company now uses Classie to bring agent transcripts and spend into one place, giving leadership a consolidated view of AI activity as it works to supervise agents and understand how effectively they are being used.

Availability

Classie Supervise and the complete Classie platform are generally available today. For deployment and pricing information, contact Classie at ....

Resources



Press kit materials

Classie company overview vide

Supervise solution brief

Learn more about the Classie platform Explore Classie and request a demonstration



About Classie

Classie is an enterprise AI supervision company that helps organizations understand and govern AI activity in real time. The Classie platform works across sanctioned and unsanctioned AI systems and runs inside each customer's environment. It gives enterprises a consistent way to supervise AI as tools, models and agents evolve. Classie's founders and leaders have built large-scale AI and machine learning systems at Google, NVIDIA and VMware, and have deep roots in Stanford AI research. Learn more at .

Classie and the Classie logo are trademarks of Classie AI, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.©2026 Classie AI, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Inquiries:

...

