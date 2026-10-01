Pasqal Appoints Florence Lao As Chief Legal Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced global legal executive brings deep expertise in corporate governance, capital markets, M&A and public company leadership

PARIS, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasqal (NASDAQ: PSQL), a global leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, today announced the appointment of Florence Lao as Chief Legal Officer. In this role, she will serve as a strategic advisor to Pasqal's executive leadership team and Board of Directors as the company continues to scale globally as a publicly traded company.

As Chief Legal Officer, Florence will oversee Pasqal's global legal strategy, including corporate governance, securities law compliance, commercial transactions, intellectual property matters, regulatory compliance and strategic growth initiatives. She will also support the company's international operations and continued expansion across key markets.

"Florence is a proven legal leader with extensive experience guiding international organizations through significant periods of growth, transformation and public company governance," said Wasiq Bokhari, CEO of Pasqal. "As we continue expanding our commercial footprint and advancing the adoption of quantum computing globally, her expertise across capital markets, governance, compliance and strategic transactions will be invaluable. We are delighted to welcome Florence to the Pasqal leadership team."

Florence brings nearly 20 years of experience as an international business lawyer, with extensive expertise spanning corporate governance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, compliance, financing transactions and global commercial operations. Prior to joining Pasqal, she served as General Counsel and Board Secretary of Deezer. Earlier in her career, she held senior legal leadership roles at Adisseo and SMCP, where she participated in the company's 2017 initial public offering on Euronext Paris. She began her legal career as an M&A lawyer at Latham & Watkins before joining Artemis as Deputy General Counsel.

"I am excited to join Pasqal at such a pivotal moment for both the company and the quantum computing industry," said Florence. "Pasqal has established itself as a leader in quantum innovation, and I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to support the company's next phase of growth, strengthen its governance framework and help advance its mission of delivering practical quantum solutions to customers around the world."

Florence holds degrees from Paris II Panthéon-Assas University, Paris-Dauphine University and the London School of Economics.

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About Pasqal

Pasqal (Nasdaq: PSQL) helps organizations tackle problems that are difficult or impossible to solve with conventional computing methods alone. Founded in 2019 on Nobel Prize–winning research, Pasqal builds and operates neutral-atom quantum computers, delivered with a full software stack, for industry, science, and governments. Pasqal's production-ready systems are available both on-premises and through the cloud, enabling organizations to harness quantum computing without requiring in-house quantum expertise. A single hardware platform supports analog workloads today and is designed to evolve toward fault-tolerant quantum computing in the future.

Headquartered in France with operations globally, Pasqal's quantum computing systems are used by customers across energy, financial services and advanced materials to address complex challenges. Pasqal's customers include Saudi Aramco, Crédit Agricole CIB, LG Electronics and supported by partnerships with NVIDIA and IBM (Pasqal is part of the IBM Quantum Network).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be considered“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“might,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“could,”“plan,”“predict,”“project,”“forecast,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“target,”“possible,”“future,”“outlook” or similar terminology or expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including Pasqal's evolution of the areas of its collaboration with the French public authorities and participation in the civil public support programs currently being defined.

These statements are based on current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. They are provided for illustrative purposes only and must not be relied on as a guarantee, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the control of Pasqal. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and assumptions regarding Pasqal's business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, political, social and business conditions; uncertainty or changes with respect to laws and regulations, including participation in government programs; risks related to Pasqal's indebtedness; the risk from Pasqal pursuing an emerging technology, facing significant technical challenges and the potential that it may not achieve commercialization or market acceptance; Pasqal's reliance on strategic partners and other third parties; Pasqal's ability to maintain, protect and defend its intellectual property rights; and other risks that will be detailed from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. There may be additional risks that Pasqal does not know or currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Pasqal's expectations, plans and forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. While Pasqal may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Pasqal specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at