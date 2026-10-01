Topnod Wallet Debuts Access To Axil's APT (Axil Pot), A T+0 On-Chain Yield Product For Everyday Idle Liquidity

Offering ~8% Target APY and Instant T+0 Liquidity with an Initial $10M Capacity Cap

SINGAPORE, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopNod has integrated Axil Pot (APT), a new on-chain yield vault curated by Axil, now accessible directly through TopNod Wallet. Targeting an estimated ~8% APY alongside T+0/T+7 liquidity options for everyday capital needs, the vault opens with an initial $10 million capacity cap, letting users put idle on-chain capital to work without lock-up periods-keeping their capital accessible whenever they need it.

Modeled after the everyday cash-management tools popularized by fintech super-apps similar to Apple Savings, the integration brings a familiar cash-sweep experience on-chain, allowing idle digital assets to generate daily yield while staying liquid.

Helping Idle Assets Keep Working

In mainstream finance, users are used to a simple standard for cash management: park unused balances into a liquid money market account that earns daily yield, while keeping those funds instantly available for spending or trading.

Axil brings this exact model on-chain, with TopNod serving as the primary user gateway. Through TopNod Wallet, users can allocate idle on-chain capital into APT to capture an estimated ~8% APY without committing to fixed lock-up windows, and withdraw their positions on demand.

For TopNod, the launch is a practical step toward making on-chain finance useful for everyday users. By stripping away complex multi-step Web3 operations, TopNod gives users a clean, self-custodial interface to access institutional-grade yield strategies in a few taps.



Institutional-Grade Yield and Liquidity Management

Behind the wallet interface, APT is structured and curated by Axil with a clear mandate: balancing sustainable yield with strict security and reliable liquidity.

"Our goal is to help users capture reliable on-chain yield within a highly secure framework without sacrificing liquidity," said the Axil team.

To deliver on this, Axil uses a tiered liquidity framework. By dynamically maintaining a risk curation framework combining dedicated on-chain liquidity buffer alongside short-duration liquid assets, APT supports instant T+0 withdrawal option (with a maximum cap which will refresh on a daily basis) for everyday cash needs, while handling larger withdrawals through standard settlement windows. To ensure optimal risk calibration and maintain consistent liquidity reserves, the strategy launches with an initial $10 million deposit ceiling, with phased capacity expansions planned for future tranches.

From Holding Assets to Putting Assets to Work

The on-chain yield sector is moving past rigid staking lock-ups and complex DeFi mechanics toward practical financial solutions built around daily capital needs. Rather than leaving stablecoins or digital assets sitting idle in a wallet, users want a flexible way to keep their balances working between trades or expenses, while retaining the autonomy and transparency of Web3 world.

Through this collaboration, TopNod empowers a straightforward workflow for idle on-chain liquidity with Axil's offering: users may deposit, view yields generated, and access liquidity with an intuitive interface. As more curated vault strategies launch on-chain, TopNod will continue expanding its technology integration with simple, one-click access to next-generation financial solutions.

The initial $10 million tranche of Axil Pot (APT) is now open on a first-come, first-served basis via TopNod Wallet.

(Disclaimer: TopNod is a non-custodial wallet platform providing interface access to third-party on-chain protocols. APT is structured and curated independently by Axil. APY figures are variable estimates and not guaranteed. T+0 withdrawal is subject to daily liquidity buffer limits; larger withdrawals follow standard settlement schedules. Initial deposit capacity is capped at $10 million and subject to change at the curator's discretion.)



About TopNod

TopNod is a self-custodial wallet built with security and simplicity. Powered by key sharding and TEE technology, TopNod provides institutional-grade security without the complexity of managing access codes. TopNod offers a“seedless” experience that makes owning and transacting digital assets as straightforward as using mainstream internet apps. By integrating with trusted third-party providers, TopNod offers seamless access to a wide range of established, liquid digital assets.

About Axil

AXIL is a pioneering DeFi risk curator brand focused on bringing greater clarity, discipline, and quality to on-chain risk management and growth optimization in the RWA sector. By combining robust risk management framework, structured growth strategy, and transparent disclosure mechanism, AXIL provides an institutional-grade foundation to help users better understand on-chain risks, calibrate their own growth trajectories, and unlock the potentials of RWAs.

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