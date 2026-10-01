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Hurricane Polo Hits Baja California Sur Without Fatalities
(MENAFN) Hurricane Polo caused no reported deaths in Mexico’s Baja California Sur after reaching the state as a Category 2 storm, according to the state governor.
“Three municipalities threatened by the hurricane, Comondu, Loreto and Mulege, have a clean record with no fatalities,” Victor Manuel Castro said Tuesday during President Claudia Sheinbaum's morning news conference.
Castro said Polo brought rainfall to the region without causing any reported loss of life. Authorities were expected to begin evaluating property damage across the affected areas during the day.
The hurricane reached the coast around midnight Monday near Las Barrancas, a coastal community in the Comondu municipality, according to Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination.
At landfall, Polo recorded sustained winds of up to 175 kilometers per hour (109 miles per hour), while stronger gusts reached 205 kph, the agency said.
The storm led to flooding on some roads, water accumulation and runoff, as well as fallen trees and branches. Despite the weather conditions, electricity and water services continued operating in Comondu, Loreto and Mulege.
About 700 residents moved into temporary shelters as the hurricane approached Baja California Sur. Some of those displaced were expected to return home Tuesday, authorities said.
“Three municipalities threatened by the hurricane, Comondu, Loreto and Mulege, have a clean record with no fatalities,” Victor Manuel Castro said Tuesday during President Claudia Sheinbaum's morning news conference.
Castro said Polo brought rainfall to the region without causing any reported loss of life. Authorities were expected to begin evaluating property damage across the affected areas during the day.
The hurricane reached the coast around midnight Monday near Las Barrancas, a coastal community in the Comondu municipality, according to Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination.
At landfall, Polo recorded sustained winds of up to 175 kilometers per hour (109 miles per hour), while stronger gusts reached 205 kph, the agency said.
The storm led to flooding on some roads, water accumulation and runoff, as well as fallen trees and branches. Despite the weather conditions, electricity and water services continued operating in Comondu, Loreto and Mulege.
About 700 residents moved into temporary shelters as the hurricane approached Baja California Sur. Some of those displaced were expected to return home Tuesday, authorities said.
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