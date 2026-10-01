Preferred Service Pros Introduces A Vetted B2B Directory Where Not Everyone Makes The Cut

LITTLETON, Colo. - October 1, 2026 - Preferred Service Pros, a growing vetted directory for B2B service providers, is introducing a different approach to finding and referring trusted business professionals: a directory where inclusion is intentional, not automatic.

Created as a Trusted Partner Index and referral-ready directory, Preferred Service Pros helps business owners, entrepreneurs, and professional service providers find qualified B2B resources virtually or in their own communities.

Unlike traditional online directories where businesses can often purchase a listing with little or no review, Preferred Service Pros was built around a simple premise: Not Everyone Makes the Cut. Only the Preferred.

“Business owners are constantly asking one another, 'Do you know someone who can help me with this?'” said Bonnie Schutz, Co-Founder of Preferred Service Pros.“We wanted to create a place where that referral process could start with more confidence. PSP isn't about collecting the largest number of listings. It's about building a trusted resource filled with professionals people can feel good about discovering, connecting with, and referring.”

A Directory Built for B2B Relationships

Preferred Service Pros features professionals across a growing range of business service categories, including accounting, finance, marketing, event planning, administrative support, consulting, technology, legal, and other professional services.

The directory also highlights its inaugural group of Founding Members, representing professionals who were among the first invited to be part of the platform.

The platform gives qualified B2B service providers an opportunity to distinguish themselves in an increasingly crowded marketplace while giving businesses a more intentional place to begin their search for trusted support.

“We hear so much about visibility, but visibility without trust only gets you so far,” Schutz said.“Being able to say you were reviewed and selected to be part of a vetted professional community adds another layer of credibility. That's what 'One of the Preferred' is meant to represent.”

Growing Through Trusted Connections

Since opening its doors in June 2026, Preferred Service Pros has grown to more than 85 members.

Founding Member status is currently being extended to select qualified professionals through December 31, 2026, while additional membership levels offer expanded visibility and promotional opportunities. Professionals interested in joining can review membership options and pricing.

Preferred Service Pros is also building an active professional community beyond the directory itself. Updates, member spotlights, and PSP news can be found on the Preferred Service Pros LinkedIn page.

For businesses searching for a trusted service provider-or B2B professionals looking for a stronger way to be found, referred, and recognized-Preferred Service Pros aims to make the starting point easier.

Not Everyone Makes the Cut. Only the Preferred.

About Preferred Service Pros

Preferred Service Pros is a vetted B2B professional directory and Trusted Partner Index created to connect businesses and professional service providers with trusted resources. The platform features reviewed B2B professionals across multiple service categories and provides members with opportunities for increased visibility, credibility, and referrals.

Preferred Service Pros was co-founded by Bonnie and Scott Schutz and is based in Littleton (Denver Metro), Colorado, serving professionals and businesses throughout the United States.