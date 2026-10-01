Healthcare Optimization Via AI-Enabled Chronic Disease Management With Real World Data Commercialization Infrastructure From Pomdoctor, LTD. (NASDAQ: POM)

MENAFN - GetNews) $POM is Expanding U.S. Market Presence with Healthcare Payers, Providers and Others to Progressively Scale Toward Broader Deployment Across Regional Markets

GUANGZHOU, China - October 1, 2026 - Pomdoctor Limited (Nasdaq: POM), a digital healthcare company focused on advancing AI-enabled healthcare solutions, has provided an update on continued progress in the development and commercialization of its AI-enabled chronic disease management ecosystem, including further optimization of its proprietary AI chronic disease management system, expanded real-world data ("RWD") applications, and integrated in-hospital and out-of-hospital chronic disease management pilots.

POM has completed multiple rounds of optimization of its AI chronic disease management system, leveraging multidimensional real-world healthcare data, including medication, diagnosis and treatment, patient behavioral, monitoring and healthcare payment data. The POM system will continue to evolve across key capabilities, including risk identification, personalized chronic disease intervention and physician-patient follow-up workflows.

Through continuous data feedback, healthcare data generated during patient management can be integrated into and processed by the POM system to further refine its AI models and support physicians in evaluating health trends and developing more personalized management strategies. This closed-loop framework is intended to support the POM strategic transition from episodic healthcare services toward more continuous, data-driven and predictive chronic disease management. POM AI architecture incorporates multi-source data standardization, risk identification, physician-assisted intervention and continuous model iteration.

POM is also advancing the commercial application of its RWD capabilities through pharmaceutical real-world studies ("RWS"), evidence-based research cooperation, B2B healthcare data services and chronic disease management collaborations with third-party healthcare institutions.

The POM RWD ecosystem includes physiological, medication, behavioral, remote patient monitoring and insurance-related data, providing a multidimensional foundation for healthcare research, patient management and other commercial applications. These initiatives also support the continued development of POM pharmaceutical RWS/RWD services.

In parallel, POM is advancing integrated in-hospital and out-of-hospital chronic disease management pilots through its physician service network and digital healthcare infrastructure. The pilot model is designed to extend chronic disease management beyond individual clinical encounters through ongoing monitoring, physician follow-up, medication management and personalized intervention.

Differentiated "Hardware + AI + Payment" Healthcare Infrastructure Model

POM has recently highlighted its differentiated "hardware + AI + payment" infrastructure model. This integrated approach distinguishes POM from traditional internet healthcare platforms and positions POM to evolve into a comprehensive digital healthcare technology infrastructure provider.

While conventional internet healthcare platforms typically operate in silos, focusing on discrete services such as online consultations, prescription processing or pharmaceutical transactions, POM aims to develop a full-cycle predictive healthcare infrastructure. This system is designed to integrate continuous health monitoring, AI-powered analysis, physician intervention, healthcare payment and fulfillment within a unified, closed-loop ecosystem.

From a global industry perspective, the POM model seeks to consolidate capabilities that are typically fragmented across different digital health categories. Wearable technology companies such as Oura demonstrate the value of continuous, longitudinal health-data capture; virtual healthcare platforms such as Teladoc Health validate the effectiveness of digitally delivered medical consultations; and AI healthcare technology companies such as Tempus AI prove the potential of applying AI analytics to real-world data for actionable insights.

The POM strategy is to converge these capabilities into one integrated healthcare ecosystem, moving beyond standalone solutions to create a synergistic infrastructure where the combined value of connected data, AI, clinical services, and payment capabilities can exceed that of individual components operating independently.

POM believes this integrated model offers three distinct core advantages:

Healthcare and Compliance Foundation. POM has established robust physician networks, proprietary clinical workflows, rigorous prescription protocols and a mature pharmaceutical fulfillment infrastructure in China. This operational foundation is built around compliant, real-world medical delivery, providing a high barrier to entry for pure-play tech competitors.

Proprietary Wearable Device Gateway. POM is developing a portfolio of proprietary wearable technologies designed to function as a continuous healthcare data gateway. By collecting longitudinal physiological and behavioral data, these devices generate a high-frequency, real-world data stream that can support POM predictive AI models, enabling earlier risk detection and proactive health management.

Native Integration with Healthcare Payment Networks. A key differentiator of the POM model is its deep integration with China's healthcare payment systems. By embedding payment capabilities directly into its ecosystem, including connectivity with commercial insurers and local medical savings accounts-based health management, POM seeks to close the healthcare delivery loop. This integration is designed not only to facilitate patient access and adherence, but also to create a scalable and monetizable pathway for the Company's services.

Participation in H.C. Wainwright's 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

POM participated in the 28th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, that took place September 14 through September 16, 2026, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. The presentation has also been made available on the POM website at .

U.S. Market Preparation and Expansion Strategy

POM has announced the formal initiation of its U.S. market entry preparations, marking a decisive advancement in its global growth strategy. As part of the initiative, POM has recently commenced recruitment for core U.S.-based leadership and operational roles, completed an initial assessment of the U.S. healthcare market, and begun structuring a dedicated local compliance and regulatory framework. Concurrently, POM is advancing product localization efforts and engaging in exploratory discussions with potential U.S. partners across the healthcare sector.

POM U.S. expansion will follow a disciplined, multi-phase approach. The initial stage centers on pilot validation, including potential applications in remote patient monitoring ("RPM") and chronic disease management. Upon successful pilot outcomes, POM intends to deepen engagement with healthcare payers, healthcare providers and other ecosystem players, before progressively scaling toward broader commercial deployment across selected regional markets.

The U.S. initiative builds on the POM proven proprietary healthcare platform, extensive physician network, proprietary AI algorithms, wearable technologies and solid real-world data infrastructure, all of which have been clinically validated and iteratively enhanced in the Chinese market. POM believes these core competencies and the tested operating model are replicated and scalable in the U.S. and other international markets.

International Digital Healthcare Company Focused on Advancing AI-Enabled Chronic Disease Management and RWD Commercialization.

Differentiated "Hardware + AI + Payment" Infrastructure Model.

Continuous Health Monitoring, AI-Powered Analysis, Physician Intervention, Healthcare Payment and Fulfillment Within a Unified, Closed-Loop Ecosystem.

Successful Participation in H.C. Wainwright's 28th Annual Global Investment Conference with Virtual Presentation Available on Company Website.

U.S. Market Preparation and Expansion Strategy in Multi-Phase Approach.

Proprietary Healthcare Platform, Extensive Physician Network, Proprietary AI Algorithms, Wearable Technologies and Real-World Sata Infrastructure.

About POMDOCTOR Limited

Pomdoctor Limited (Nasdaq: POM ) is a digital healthcare company focused on advancing AI-enabled healthcare solutions and expanding predictive healthcare capabilities. The Company leverages physician resources, wearable technologies, artificial intelligence, healthcare payment networks and real-world healthcare data to support more personalized, continuous and data-driven healthcare services. Building upon its established healthcare platform and physician network, POM is pursuing the development of a predictive healthcare data and services infrastructure designed to improve healthcare outcomes and create long-term value for patients, healthcare providers and other ecosystem participants.

Mission:

The Pomdoctor Limited company mission is to provide effective prevention and treatment solutions to alleviate patients' sufferings from illnesses. quotemedia

Its stated vision is to become the most trustworthy medical and healthcare services platform.

nasdaq

The company is a China-based online medical services platform focused on chronic disease management and pharmaceutical services. It operates an internet hospital plus pharmaceutical supply chain model that connects patients, doctors, and medicines. In more recent 2026 communications, it has also framed a longer-term strategic direction around AI-enabled predictive healthcare infrastructure (wearables, data, physician services, and payment networks), while still repeating the same core mission language in official materials.

Pomdoctor Limited was incorporated on February 26, 2021, in the Cayman Islands, as an exempted company with limited liability under the Cayman Islands Companies Act. futunn

This is the holding company used for its listing structure. The underlying operating business in China traces back to 2010 (via Guangzhou Qilekang Pharmaceutical Chain Co., Ltd., later renamed), with a 2021 reorganization that created the Cayman entity, a Hong Kong subsidiary, and a PRC WFOE.

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