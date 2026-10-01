$11 Million Dollar Award For Robotic Magnetic Stimulation With Pharma Treatment For Resistant Depression Greatly Expands Application Potential For Nrx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP)

MENAFN - GetNews) NRx Pharmaceuticals Also Announced European Patent Rights Award on Novel Drug for Critical Affliction of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

WILMINGTON, Del. - October 1, 2026 - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain and PTSD. NRXP is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain.

$NRXP is working on a New Drug Application for NRX-100 (IV ketamine) in the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRXP was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the US FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality.

$11 Million Dollar DARPA Prime Contract Award to Evaluate Robotic Magnetic Stimulation in Conjunction with NRX-101 for Treatment of Resistant Depression

NRXP subsidiary NRx Defense Systems has announced the award of an initial $11,177,757.27 contract issued by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a Branch of the United States Department of War. The underlying clinical trial, the Synaptic Plasticity Augmented Rapid Circuit Stimulation (SPARC-TMS) trial has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and will now begin enrolling patients.

The NRXP SPARC-TMS trial will be conducted at Harvard Medical School's McLean Hospital, Arizona State University, and HOPE Therapeutics. Several leading military hospitals will also be affiliated with the study.

The focus of SPARC-TMS is to test whether an entire course of TMS delivered in a single day can effectively treat major depressive disorder when combined with mechanism-guided pharmacologic augmentation with NRXP NRX-101. TMS is thought to exert its therapeutic effects primarily through synaptic plasticity – the cellular basis of learning and memory. Synaptic plasticity is mediated by NMDA receptors. NRX-101 combines two drugs that may enhance NMDA receptor function through complementary mechanisms: d-cycloserine, an NMDA receptor partial agonist, and lurasidone, which has been shown to increase NMDA receptor expression through 5-HT7 antagonism.

The SPARC-TMS trial has the potential to serve as an FDA registration study for the use of NRXP NRX-101 in conjunction with TMS for people with Treatment Resistant Depression. a far larger population of patients, estimated at 8.9 million American adults with an estimated $44 Billion burden of illness.

European Patent Rights for GNK-301, a Novel Drug Candidate to Treat Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

GeNeuro, Inc., a subsidiary of NRXP has announced the award of a European Patent (EP 3 570 878 B1) entitled“Anti HERV K Envelope Antibody and Uses Thereof.” The patent, together with two previously-issued US patents (10,723,787 and 10,981,977) describes in detail the discovery that the envelope protein (K Env) of Human Endogenous Retrovirus K (HERV K) is found in the spinal fluid of more than 75% of people with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), is shown to be highly neurotoxic, and to produce the neurodegenerative findings of ALS.

HERVs are the remnants of viruses that infected primates between 2 and 5 million years ago and are now thought to have played a role in human disease. A monoclonal antibody against K Env (GNK-301) has been shown to block those neurotoxic effects in the same models. The patents are jointly owned by GeNeuro and the US Dept. of Health and Human Services.

The assets of the former Geneuro SA were awarded to NRXP GeNeuro, Inc. by the Courts of Switzerland in June 2026 and GeNeuro initiated manufacture of GNK-301 under Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) with the plan to initiate human Phase 1 trials of GNK-301 in the US and Europe in the latter half of 2027.

In August 2026, NRXP GeNeuro, in partnership with NINDS was selected in the first round of the ALS grant competition of the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program (CDMRP) for potential awards in Therapeutic Development and Biomarker Development and is currently preparing its final bid submission.

NRXP Subsidiary HOPE Therapeutics Begins Training and Deployment of Zeta Surgical's FDA-Cleared Robotic TMS System

NRXP has announced that its subsidiary, HOPE Therapeutics, Inc., will be the first Interventional Psychiatry to deploy Zeta Surgical's newly FDA-cleared Zeta TMS Robotic System, with clinical staff now in training ahead of deployment in Florida.

In June 2026, NRXP HOPE became the first commercial site in the United States to treat patients with the Zeta TMS Navigation System, which uses AI-driven image guidance to track the patient's head in real time and show the clinician exactly where the coil sits relative to the MRI-guided brain target. The Zeta TMS Robotic System, which received FDA 510(k) clearance in July 2026, builds on that foundation.

The deployment supports SPARC-TMS, NRx's FDA-approved Phase 2/3 trial of NRXP NRX-101 in combination with robotic TMS (NCT07227103). NRXP was selected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) as prime contractor for SPARC-TMS.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Corporate Update

NRXP announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provided a corporate update. The quarter was marked by significant progress on multiple fronts and strengthening of the NRXP balance sheet to provide adequate funds for at least one year of operations and commercial launch.

Highlights included:

Completed first-cycle FDA review of the Company's ANDA for preservative-free ketamine with no drug-related major deficiencies. The sole remaining item, a manufacturer's attestation on the vial, has been submitted to FDA.

Initiation of commercial scale manufacturing of preservative-free ketamine building to launch stock of 5 million doses to be ready for commercialization in 2026.

NRXP selected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) as prime contractor for SPARC-TMS, an FDA-approved Phase 2/3 trial of NRX-101 with robotic TMS. Anticipated non-dilutive funding exceeds $11.5 million, subject to completion of contracting.

Advancing NRXP NRX-100 NDA on Real World Evidence from more than 65,000 patients, leveraging a Presidential Executive Order and Congressional budget language that encourage FDA use of such evidence in approving treatments for depression.

Closed an institutionally-supported, underwritten public offering of common stock for gross proceeds of $22.3 million, including full exercise of the underwriters' option. NRXP expects existing cash to fund operations for at least one year.

NRXP HOPE Therapeutics expanded its clinical footprint with new sites in Sarasota and Boca Raton, Florida, and became the first commercial site in the US to treat patients using Zeta Surgical's FDA-cleared TMS navigation system.

Glenn Tyson appointed as the first NRXP Chief Commercial Officer and commercial launch team retained for preservative-free ketamine.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, NRXP reported a net loss of $18.0 million, versus a net loss of $23.1 million during the comparable period in 2025. As of June 30, 2026, NRXP had approximately $26.7 million in cash and cash equivalents versus $7.8 million as of December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily related to completion of a public offering of common stock with gross proceeds of more than $22 million.

$11 Million Dollar DARPA Prime Contract Award to Evaluate Robotic Magnetic Stimulation with NRX-101 Drug for Treatment of Resistant Depression,

Plans Underway to Expand SPARC-TMS Trial to Leading Military Hospitals.

Subsidiary GeNeuro, Inc., Awarded European Patent Rights for GNK-301, a Novel Drug Candidate to Treat Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Subsidiary HOPE Therapeutics Begins Training and Deployment of Zeta Surgical's FDA-Cleared Robotic TMS System.

HOPE is the First Interventional Psychiatry Network to Deploy Zeta FDA-Cleared TMS Robotic System.

Worldwide Generic Ketamine Market Estimated at $750 Million Per Year.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for serious central nervous system (CNS) disorders, with particular emphasis on suicidal depression, suicidal bipolar depression, PTSD and chronic pain. The company is developing therapies designed to address significant unmet medical needs, while also building HOPE Therapeutics, a clinical-care platform focused on advanced interventional psychiatric treatment.

Mission

NRx's mission is“to bring hope” through life-saving medicines for people living with unmet medical needs. The company says it seeks to use breakthrough science to make diseases that are difficult or previously untreatable more manageable, with a particular focus on bringing innovative treatments to patients with serious and life-threatening conditions.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was legally incorporated in Delaware on September 18, 2017.

For more information on $NRXP visit: and

Email: ...

DISCLAIMER:

Disclosure listed on the CorporateAds website