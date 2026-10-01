CHASING Canfish F2 Heads To Kickstarter, Introducing A New Way To Scout The Water

MENAFN - GetNews) Kickstarter reservations are now open for the new 3-in-1 AI Fishing Scout, combining underwater vision, dual-frequency sonar and AI assistance in one integrated system to give anglers a more complete way to scout the water.

CHINA - October 1, 2026 - CHASING, a company with more than a decade of experience in underwater robotics, today announced the upcoming Kickstarter campaign for the CHASING CanFish F2, a new fishing scouting system designed to give anglers a more complete view of what is happening beneath the surface and help them plan their fishing more efficiently.

Designed as The World's First 3-in-1 AI Fishing Scout, CanFish F2 integrates underwater vision, dual-frequency sonar and AI-assisted scouting into a single system.

Instead of relying on a single source of underwater information, anglers can scan the water, identify areas worth closer attention and then use underwater vision to inspect the real environment, giving them more information to guide their next fishing decision.

Early Kickstarter reservations for CanFish F2 are now open.

CanFish F2 is built around a challenge familiar to anglers: much of what happens below the surface remains uncertain.

Sonar can reveal depth changes, underwater structure and signs of fish activity, but those returns still need to be interpreted. An underwater camera provides direct visual information, but it is most useful when anglers already know where to look.

CanFish F2 connects these two ways of reading the water, while AI-assisted functions help make the scouting process more efficient.

“At CHASING, we have spent more than a decade developing technology that helps people explore and understand underwater environments,” said the Co-founder of CHASING.“CanFish F2 brings that experience into fishing in a more practical way. The goal is not simply to give anglers more data, but to help them move from detecting something underwater to better understanding what is actually there, so they can make their own decisions with more information.”

From Sonar Clues to Underwater Vision

CanFish F2 features a motorized underwater camera that can descend to depths of up to 30 meters, giving anglers a direct view of underwater structure, bottom conditions and the surrounding environment.

Its multi-angle camera system allows users to inspect areas from different perspectives, while low-light full-color imaging extends underwater observation into darker conditions.

Working alongside the camera is a dual-frequency sonar system designed for both broad-area scanning and more focused observation.

A 110 kHz / 55° wide beam helps cover a larger area during initial scouting, while a 310 kHz / 15° narrow beam provides a more focused view of selected areas.

Together, the two frequencies allow anglers to identify points of interest with sonar and then use underwater vision to examine those areas more closely.

Rather than operating as two separate tools, sonar and camera are designed to work as part of the same scouting process. This allows anglers to move from interpreting underwater clues to visually verifying what is actually there. Presswire:

AI Assistance for More Efficient Scouting

CanFish F2 also introduces AI-assisted functions designed to reduce repetitive work when exploring larger areas of water, making the scouting process easier and more efficient.

With AI Auto Cruise, anglers can define an area to scout, after which CanFish F2 can plan and follow a route while continuously collecting sonar information.

When sonar identifies fish activity, anglers can mark the target and send the underwater camera down toward the relevant area with a single tap, creating a more direct connection between sonar detection and visual observation.

Together, these capabilities support a more connected scouting process - from exploring unfamiliar water and identifying points of interest to taking a closer look at selected areas.

Designed for Real Fishing Scenarios

CanFish F2 is being developed for fishing scenarios including carp fishing and bass fishing in lakes and reservoirs.

For carp anglers, it can be used to inspect a swim, understand bottom conditions and distinguish between features such as weed, silt and cleaner areas before committing to a spot.

For bass anglers, CanFish F2 offers another way to investigate a stretch of water when it is unclear where to focus next. Sonar can help locate depth changes and underwater structure, while underwater vision provides a closer look at the environment around those areas. This can reduce blind searching and give anglers more information behind each cast.

CanFish F2 is not designed to replace an angler's experience or judgment. Instead, it puts more underwater information in the hands of the angler. Where to fish, when to move, what rig to use and whether to keep waiting are still decisions for the angler. What CanFish F2 does is give those decisions more information to work with.

Built on More Than a Decade of Underwater Robotics Experience

CanFish F2 builds on CHASING's more than ten years of experience in underwater robotics.

Across multiple generations of underwater robotic systems, CHASING has developed technologies spanning underwater imaging, propulsion, navigation, communication and control.

CanFish F2 brings several of these capabilities together in a product designed specifically around fishing.

The system supports up to 200 meters of control and real-time video transmission, while its four-vector propulsion system enables flexible movement and navigation across the water.

For CHASING, the goal of CanFish F2 is not simply to add more sensors, but to bring previously separate sources of underwater information into a more connected scouting process - one that anglers can actually use to support their decisions.

Kickstarter Reservations Are Now Open

Early reservations for CHASING CanFish F2 are now open ahead of the Kickstarter campaign.

Anglers can visit the official CanFish F2 pre-launch page to learn more about the product and upcoming campaign. A $50 reservation locks in the $999 Founder Price and Founder-exclusive benefits.

Learn more:

About CHASING

CHASING is a technology company focused on underwater robotics and underwater exploration, with products and technologies used across consumer, professional and industrial applications.

For more than a decade, CHASING has continued to explore new ways to bring underwater technology into real-world applications.