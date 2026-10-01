Snapdoor Joins EXIT Realty Corp. International's Premier Partner Program

The dashboard lets real estate agents give home sellers a real-time view and automated updates of marketing efforts, buyer interest, and offer activity.

Snapdoor's seller dashboard is now available to all EXIT Realty Associates who can leverage it to win listings and gain referrals.

- Dylan Kohler, Co-Founder of SnapdoorARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Snapdoor has joined EXIT Realty Corp. International's Premier Partner Program, bringing its real estate seller dashboard to all EXIT Associates.Agents at EXIT Realty can now give every home seller a live dashboard to showcase what they're doing to sell the home. It saves them time and effort by automatically updating clients on open house attendance, showings, offering submissions, and all other listing activity. No more chasing texts and emails. It answers, "what's happening with my listing” and keeps the agent's work visible and organized through closing. Snapdoor helps agents win more listings and turns satisfied sellers into life-time referral sources.“Every seller asks the same questions. What are you doing to sell my home? How did the open house go? Do we have any offers yet? Agents can answer those questions one phone call or text at a time, or they can hand the seller a dashboard that answers them on demand. EXIT Associates now have that second option at a price built for them," said Bob Mathew, co-founder of Snapdoor.Because Snapdoor deploys as a private-label platform, EXIT Realty's name appears on every screen, notification, and login, and activity is timestamped and logged automatically, giving brokers a built-in record on each transaction. Agents walk into the listing presentation with a live dashboard, not just a printed marketing plan, showing sellers exactly what their sale will look like before the agreement is signed."EXIT Realty built its Premier Partner Program around resources that help Associates grow their businesses, and that is exactly what Snapdoor was designed to do. This partnership puts a live seller dashboard within reach of every EXIT Associate, from a first-year Associate to a large team," said Dylan Kohler, co-founder of Snapdoor.“Snapdoor also integrates, through Zapier, with popular real-estate CRMs that EXIT Associates may already be using”, Kohler added.Snapdoor won an Inman Best of Proptech Award in 2025. The partnership was announced to EXIT Realty's U.S. network earlier this month, and Snapdoor is now live in the EXIT Marketplace where EXIT Associates can review plans and book a demo.“As a leader in the real estate industry, EXIT Realty Corp. International aligns with companies like Snapdoor, Inc. that bring innovative and effective tools to our EXIT family which help to streamline the real estate transaction process,” said Tami Bonnell, co-chair of EXIT Realty Corp. International.“We're proud to welcome Snapdoor, Inc. as our newest Premier Partner.”About SnapdoorSnapdoor is a real estate technology platform built around transparency in the home sale. Co-founded by Bob Mathew and Dylan Kohler, Snapdoor lets agents demonstrate their value through a live, branded seller dashboard covering marketing activity, showings, open house attendance, and every milestone through closing. Brokerages and teams license Snapdoor as a private-label platform, so the technology carries their brand on every screen, and agents use it to win listings, capture open house leads, and keep their work visible to clients. Snapdoor won an Inman Best of Proptech Award in 2025. Learn more at snapdoor.About EXIT Realty Corp. InternationalFounded in Canada in 1996 with brokerages across North America, EXIT Realty Corp. International is a proven real estate business model that has, to date, paid out more than two-thirds of a billion dollars in single-level residual income. EXIT's MIND-SET Training Systems offer the industry's best hands-on, interactive sales training. A portion of every transaction fee collected by EXIT Realty is applied to its charitable fund and, to date, more than $8 million has been pledged in charitable distribution. For more information, please visit

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Snapdoor Joins EXIT Realty Corp. International's Premier Partner Program News Provided By Bob Mathew October 01, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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