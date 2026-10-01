THE OUTLETS OF MISSISSIPPI TO HOST AN EVENT-FULL FALL

The Outlets of Mississippi (Photo credit: The Outlets of Mississippi)

New stores, a food festival and car shows will make October and November months to remember

- Kathy Hackshaw, director of retail. PEARL, MS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PEARL, Miss. (October 1, 2026) - Fall will be eventful and event-filled at the Outlets of Mississippi, as the state's largest outlet shopping destination debuts new stores, hosts spectacular retail and food events, and welcomes spectacular autos while benefiting local causes.“The next six weeks will see constant activity with a heart,” said Kathy Hackshaw, director of retail.“New stores, fun experiences and a way to give back to our community.”On Friday, October 2, the center will celebrate the grand opening of its 3,000-square-foot Clarks store. The next day, Under Armour and Anytime Fitness will host a morning workout, followed by a private shopping experience. From October 2 through 4, Foodeesfest will host more than 40 food trucks offering a variety of cuisines and dozens of artisans for a weekend of fun.In addition to the recently opened Spirit Halloween, Toys R Us will open on Monday, October 5.On October 17,“Revvin for a Reason,” the center's first annual open car show, sponsored by Tower Loan, will see cars of all years, makes and models, raffles, music and food trucks descend upon the parking lot, with autos competing for awards and more. Registration is $25, and proceeds will benefit the Palmer Home for Children, a non-profit organization that provides residential care, foster care and support services for children in critical situationsMore cars will return to the center on November 7, with the Red, White & Rev Open Car Show, presented by Mississippi Street Rod Association and benefiting 5th Squad, which provides immediate, life-sustaining assistance to veterans in crisis. A stunning display of iconic cars (old and new), powerful engines and meticulous restorations will be on hand, with owners, experts and enthusiasts on hand for conversations. Vendor booths, live music, food and drinks will be on hand for this free celebration.As the center ramps up for the Holiday shopping season, we are pleased to announce stores will open at 8:00 am on Friday, November 27 with the best deals and savings of the year.The only outlet center within a two-hour drive of other popular destinations, the center is located at the intersections of Interstates 55 and 20 (the crossroads of Mississippi) just five minutes from the state capital of Jackson. It serves a growing population in Rankin County, expected to rise to more than 160,000 by 2030 and the overall Gulf region, and attracts visitors from a 200-mile radius, totaling more than 4.5 million visitors per year.For more information and to view sales sales and upcoming events, visit OutletsofMS.ABOUT THE OUTLETS OF MISSISSIPPIAt 325,000 square feet, The Outlets of Mississippi is the largest outlet shopping destination in Mississippi. It is one component of The Connection, a unique, 166-acre destination at the Crossroads of the South that combines“Shop. Stay. Dine. Play.” with retail, food and beverage, family-friendly entertainment, and hospitality locations.Located minutes from the capital city of Jackson, the outlet shopping destination features a collection of leading designer and name brands including Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Bath & Body Works, Coach Outlet, Carter's Babies & Kids, Michael Kors, Gap Factory Store, Ann Taylor, LOFT, Chico's Outlet, Levi's, Nike Factory Store, Ulta, Under Armour, PUMA and Marshalls among many more, which offer everyday savings of up to 65 percent off regular retail prices. Visit for more information including a complete store directory, sale and special event information, and driving directions.

Debra Hazel

Strategy+StyleMarketing Group

+1 201-618-5247

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THE OUTLETS OF MISSISSIPPI TO HOST AN EVENT-FULL FALL News Provided By Strategy+StyleMarketing Group October 01, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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