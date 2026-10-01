CLARK Material Handling Company Promotes Bob Martinolli To Chief Operating Officer

CLARK's Global HQ in Flower Mound Texas

CLARK's new COO Bob Martinolli

- Bob MartinolliFLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CLARK Material Handling Company, inventor of the first gasoline-powered industrial truck and a global leader in material handling equipment, today announced the promotion of Bob Martinolli to Chief Operating Officer.Mr. Martinolli joined CLARK in March 2026 as Senior Vice President of North American Operations. In that role, he has led supply chain efficiency, Truck Sales & aftermarket parts growth, distribution, strategy development, and business systems integration across the company's North American operations. As COO, he will expand that mandate to oversee manufacturing operations and engineering with continued emphasis on execution, dealer support, and profitable growth.“Bob brings the rare combination of factory-floor discipline and enterprise-level judgment,” said Chuck Moratz, President and Chief Executive Officer of CLARK Material Handling Company.“In a short time, he has strengthened how we run manufacturing, supply chain, and aftermarket. Elevating him to COO positions CLARK to scale with the same operational rigor that built this brand.”Mr. Martinolli has more than 30 years of leadership experience, driving growth and operational excellence across manufacturing, global supply chain, and dealer-based distribution networks. Before joining CLARK, he served as Senior Vice President of Operations at United Pipe & Steel, where he oversaw 12 distribution centers, information technology, and a fleet of 58 company-owned Class A commercial vehicles. Earlier roles included Director of Operations at Kongsberg Automotive and Gulf States Toyota; Vice President of Operations at Argo Turboserve Corporation; General Manager at Weatherford; and leadership positions at Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America, including General Manager of Rapidparts Inc. He began his industrial career at Ford Motor Company, where he held manufacturing, engineering, and plant leadership roles, including Plant Area/Manufacturing Manager at the Monroe Parts Plant.He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management, and holds a Master of Business Administration from City University in Seattle. He also served as a Combat Engineer officer in the U.S. Army.“CLARK's success has always been built on the commitment of its employees, the loyalty of its dealers, and products customers can depend on,” said Mr. Martinolli.“I am honored and humbled to serve in this role and I am committed to help strengthen the company for the generations of dealer partners, employees, customers, and developing the CLARK leadership who will follow us. Our responsibility is to preserve the heritage entrusted to us while building a stronger future together.”About CLARK Material Handling CompanyFounded in 1917, CLARK Material Handling Company manufactures one of the industry's broadest forklift lineups and supports customers through a global dealer network. The company returned its global headquarters to the United States, with offices in Flower Mound, Texas. Learn more at .

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CLARK Material Handling Company Promotes Bob Martinolli to Chief Operating Officer News Provided By Clark Material Handling Company October 01, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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