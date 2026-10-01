Iconic Charleston Hotel Reveals Its Next Act

Hotel Operis - Mirrors and Seating

Hotel Operis - Guest Room

Hotel Operis, Autograph Collection, debuts a new identity, reimagined spaces and curated experiences inspired by Charleston's vibrant arts and culture

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On September 30, guests went to sleep at the Grand Bohemian Charleston, and woke up at Hotel Operis. Beginning October 1, 2026, the boutique hotel in the heart of Charleston is entering its next act while continuing its legacy as part of Marriott's Autograph Collection. This evolution, which starts with a new name and builds with an inspired experience, invites guests to discover creativity, culture and the spirit of the Holy City. Updated branding and thoughtful enhancements throughout the property bring the Hotel Operis identity to life, giving guests even more to discover.

The Hotel Operis Experience

Located along the iconic Charleston cobblestone streets, Hotel Operis is the ideal home base for travelers, creatives and culture seekers looking to experience the artistic lifestyle of Charleston. The name Operis, derived from the Latin opus, meaning "work", connects to opera and the act of creation. It's also inspired by the hotel's own dramatic design, which resembles a stage set and pays homage to Charleston's growing arts culture and 11 theatres within walking distance of the property. More than a new name, Hotel Operis is a haven for those looking to explore and truly step into Charleston's living story, where art, culture and life come together.

"As Hotel Operis, we are building upon the legacy our guests know and love while introducing a refined identity that reflects the future of the property," said Tony Liartis, general manager. "We will continue offering the independent character, personalized service and memorable experiences that define our hotel, while introducing thoughtful enhancements that pique curiosity and celebrate the creativity and hospitality that make this property so special.”

As a signature touch, the hotel introduces 'Mirror Cues,' placing guests at the center of the story. Mirrors throughout the property, including an expansive collection in the Atrium, are etched with a theatrical quote, inspiring guests to take their cue and partake in moments of discovery, reflection, and conversation. Guests can also explore the artistry behind the pour through interactive wine and cocktail experiences, from crafting a custom blend in the signature Wine Bar to hands-on cocktail classes exploring mixology and Charleston's cocktail history.

The Next Act: Thoughtfully Designed F&B

One of the most notable enhancements is the introduction of Arden Room Rooftop Bar & Dining, a refresh of the rooftop and dining space on the 4th floor. Inspired by the Forest of Arden in Shakespeare's As You Like It, the reinvented space offers a joyful escape, set within an elevated, enchanting garden-influenced landscape. The rooftop features new lounge-style seating for gathering with friends, serving as the perfect setting to enjoy breathtaking views of Charleston's historic skyline.

The new cocktail program speaks to the verdant theme, with Whispering Willow, Salt & Sage Palomita, Arden's Garden Martini, and the Secret Garden Sour gracing the menu. The dinner selection pays homage to the Lowcountry setting, pairing familiar favorites with unexpected twists, including crispy oyster sliders, crab bucatini, and grouper schnitzel. On the main floor, the newly reimagined Café Lumen offers convenient and flavorful options for breakfast and lunch.

Eye of the Beholder: New In Art & Design

The reimagined lobby and gallery create a cohesive, art-filled gathering space at the heart of Hotel Operis, where guests can experience the collection as part of the natural rhythm of the hotel. Curated installations offer cues for discovery throughout the space, inviting guests to become part of the living scene. Drawing inspiration from Charleston's storied and burgeoning arts community, the collection spans opera, theater, dance, music, and visual media, with a dramatic and at times surreal point of view.

More to Come at Hotel Operis

In the coming weeks, Arden Room Rooftop will bolster its setting with additional enhancements to the furnishings and decor, along with the introduction of brunch service, expanding its culinary options from sunrise to sunset. Additional programming and partnerships will continue to debut and add to the property's story over time, further bringing Charleston's community of artisans and organizations to life at the hotel.

Located in Charleston's Historic District, Hotel Operis places guests within walking distance of theaters, acclaimed restaurants and shops on King Street, horse-drawn carriage tours, art galleries and centuries of history. Whether discovering the new menu at Arden Room, enjoying the views on the newly designed rooftop or raising a glass with a custom-crafted wine, every experience is thoughtfully choreographed to celebrate the rhythm, creativity and allure of the Holy City.

For more information, visit or follow along at @HotelOperis.

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About Hotel Operis

Hotel Operis is a boutique luxury hotel located in Charleston's Historic District and part of Marriott's Autograph Collection. Occupying a coveted address along the city's iconic cobblestone streets, the hotel blends art, cuisine and culture with elevated hospitality to create a one-of-a-kind guest experience. Featuring 50 thoughtfully designed guest rooms, inspired dining experiences at Arden Room Rooftop Bar & Dining, a signature Wine Bar, Café Lumen and artfully designed public spaces, Hotel Operis invites travelers to take their cues from Charleston's creativity and culture and discover their own connection and discovery.

About Pivot

Pivot is the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today's independent, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, intuitive, heartfelt service and authentic experiences at each of its properties. For more information, visit . Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitality.

Liz Eads

Diamond Public Relations

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Iconic Charleston Hotel Reveals Its Next Act News Provided By Diamond PR October 01, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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