Safety Vision Introduces 4824 AI NVR, Showcases Visioncloud And Viewsmart 2.0 At APTA Transform 2026

4824 AI NVR

SafeDrive AI Dashcam Recorder

360-degree Around-View Monitoring System (AVM)

Newly designed recorder replaces three to five onboard devices; live demonstrations at Booth 3636 in Chicago, Oct. 5-7

- Nima Ostad, Safety Vision COOHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Safety Vision, which has supplied mobile video surveillance and fleet safety solutions to transit agencies for more than 30 years, will exhibit at the APTA TRANSform Conference & Expo 2026, Oct. 4-7 at McCormick Place in Chicago.At Booth 3636, the company will introduce the newly designed 4824 AI NVR and demonstrate VisionCloud, ViewSmart 2.0 and its AI driver safety systems.“Transit has spent years adding boxes to the bus: a recorder, driver monitor, or a separate system for every new requirement,” said Nima Ostad, Chief Operating Officer of Safety Vision.“Our vision is the opposite. Put more intelligence into fewer, better-built devices, connect them to the cloud, and give agencies information they can act on the same day. Everything being demonstrated at APTA moves in that direction.”VisionCloud: Cloud Video and Evidence ManagementVisionCloud, Safety Vision's web-based video management platform, gives transit agencies one place to locate, review and manage footage from across the fleet, along with vehicle and system status so teams can spot equipment problems before the footage is needed. It also includes rolling asset telematics, putting vehicle location and operating data alongside video in the same platform so agencies can make proactive decisions about safety and fleet uptime. Built-in AI tracks trends and flags events in near real time, so agencies can use the data while it is still current to coach operators and improve passenger safety.VisionCloud was built from the ground up as a cloud-native application. It runs across multiple availability zones to maximize uptime and meet service-level commitments, and it meets the industry cybersecurity requirements that transit procurements increasingly demand.“When something happens on a bus, the agency needs that video quickly, and too often that still means sending someone out to the yard to pull a drive,” Ostad said.“With VisionCloud, an authorized user can find the footage from their desk and, in a couple of clicks, share the evidence package with their own team or with law enforcement through a secure link or QR code while maintaining chain of custody. That changes how fast an agency can answer a complaint, support an investigation, or respond to a records request.”4824 AI NVR: One Onboard Appliance in Place of SeveralThe newly designed and tested 4824 AI NVR is an onboard recorder with a built-in GPU for advanced AI functions and built-in J1939/CAN bus data exchange with the vehicle. It also provides automatic passenger counting (APC) with better than 95% accuracy, giving agencies ridership data from the same device that records video. The 4824 supports up to 16 IP cameras plus eight AHD cameras at 1080p and 30 frames per second, or 12 IP cameras at 4K and 20 frames per second, and runs four- or six-camera 360-degree around-view monitoring without a separate AVM system.ViewSmart 2.0 and 360-Degree Around-View MonitoringViewSmart 2.0 is a camera monitor system (CMS) built from the start for bus OEM integration. Designed around FMVSS No. 111 viewing requirements to reduce blind spots, it covers Class II, IV, V, and VI fields of view as defined in UN ECE Regulation 46, including adjacent lanes, the entrance area and the area directly in front of the bus. It uses a 12.3-inch driver-side display, 15-inch passenger-side display, and 10-inch center monitor, with built-in AI for driver assistance and detection.The system ties into the bus air supply and windshield washer fluid to keep camera lenses clean, automatically or on demand, and adds ultrasonic radar collision warnings. It meets vehicle-grade standards such as LVDS video transmission to meet the performance and service-life expectations of bus OEMs. A working ViewSmart system will be set up in the booth.Safety Vision's 360-degree Around-View Monitoring System combines four or six wide-angle cameras into a single bird's-eye view for turns, backing, docking, and other close-quarters maneuvers, with AI pedestrian detection and automatic view switching based on reverse, turn, and custom trigger inputs.SafeDrive AI 2The company's AI driver monitoring system detects driver fatigue, unfastened seat belts, and speeding, identifies the driver, and supports two-way audio communication.Meet the Team at Booth 3636Safety Vision prides itself on white-glove service at every stage of the customer relationship, from proposal and system design through project delivery and ongoing support. The company will bring that full team to the show, including senior leadership, mass transit sales, OEM and dealer support, product engineering, project management, professional services and proposals.“Transit agencies don't need a vendor that reinvents itself every few years. They need one that picks up the phone,” Ostad said.“We don't change direction to chase the next quarter. We stay close to our customers, listen to the problems they deal with every day, and build products and services that solve those issues. Much of our team has been with Safety Vision for decades, some for more than 30 years, so customers work with the same people year after year. We're bringing that team to Chicago.”The 20-by-30-foot booth will feature six large-format displays and a dedicated demonstration area for each product.Safety Vision will exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.Attendees can stop by Booth 3636 to schedule a one-on-one, talk with product specialists, see live demonstrations, and enter daily giveaways. Come grab a cold beverage in the booth from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.About Safety VisionSafety Vision is a leading provider of mobile video surveillance and fleet safety solutions for mass transit, pupil transportation, and commercial vehicle fleets. Founded in 1993 and based in Houston, the company designs, delivers, and supports onboard video, cloud video management, AI, and driver assistance systems, backed by a long-tenured team of engineers, project managers, and support staff. Learn more at .

Bill Rieck

Safety Vision, LLC

+1 713-929-1045

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Safety Vision Introduces 4824 AI NVR, Showcases VisionCloud and ViewSmart 2.0 at APTA TRANSform 2026 News Provided By Safety Vision, LLC October 01, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology, World & Regional



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