Atlas Roofing Expands Limited Wind Warranty Coverage Up To 160 MPH For Qualifying Signature® Select Roofing Systems

Atlas Signature Select Roofing Systems are now eligible for Limited Wind Warranty coverage up to 160 MPH.

Atlas Roofing today announced that qualifying Atlas Signature Select® Roofing Systems are now eligible for Limited Wind Warranty coverage of up to 160 MPH.

- Paul Casseri, category director, Atlas Roofing Corp.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Atlas Roofing Corporation today announced that qualifying Atlas Signature Select® Roofing Systems are now eligible for Limited Wind Warranty coverage of up to 160 MPH.

Effective October 1, 2026, qualifying Atlas Signature Select Roofing Systems that meet enhanced installation requirements will be eligible for the increased wind warranty coverage, offering contractors and homeowners additional confidence in the long-term performance of their roof system.

As homeowners continue to invest in durable, long-lasting roofing systems, Atlas remains focused on delivering products and warranty programs that support long-term roof performance. The enhanced 160 MPH Limited Wind Warranty reflects Atlas's continued commitment to helping homeowners and contractors get the most from a properly installed Atlas roofing system.

To qualify for the enhanced 160 MPH Limited Wind Warranty, Atlas Signature Select Roofing Systems* must be installed in accordance with Atlas warranty requirements, including the use of Atlas Pro-Cut® Starter shingles along both the eave and the rake. With these installation requirements in place, qualifying Atlas shingles featuring 3MTM ScotchgardTM Protector are eligible for the enhanced warranty coverage.

“We've always had confidence in the performance of our Signature Select Roofing System,” said Paul Casseri, category director, Shingles, Underlayments & Ventilation Division, Atlas Roofing Corporation.“Expanding coverage to 160 MPH is another way we're backing that performance and giving contractors and homeowners additional peace of mind.”

Installations that do not meet the requirements for the enhanced 160 MPH Limited Wind Warranty will remain eligible for Atlas's standard Limited Wind Warranty coverage of 130 MPH for Pinnacle® Impact, Pinnacle® Sun, and Pinnacle® Pristine shingles, and 150 MPH for StormMaster® Shake shingles, subject to applicable warranty terms and conditions.

For additional information about Atlas roofing systems, wind warranty coverage, and qualifying installation requirements, visit or contact your local Atlas representative.

*Eligible Atlas Signature Select Roofing Systems include Signature Select, Signature Select Plus, Signature Select Pro, Signature Select Pro10, and Signature Select Pro25.

Lauren Carlson

Atlas Roofing Corporation

+1 7346441021

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Atlas Roofing Expands Limited Wind Warranty Coverage Up to 160 MPH for Qualifying Signature® Select Roofing Systems News Provided By Steele+ Marketing October 01, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.