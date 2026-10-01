Ibling Jewels Announces Sitewide Halloween Jewelry Sale For 2026

Ibling Jewels presents its Halloween Sale 2026, featuring lab grown diamond jewelry across engagement rings, bracelets, earrings and pendants during the seasonal promotion.

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The Halloween event runs from September 28 through November 1, featuring 30% off lab grown diamond jewelry, bridal designs, fine jewelry and more.

- Ibling JewelsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ibling Jewels, a jewelry brand specializing in lab grown diamond jewelry, has announced its Halloween Jewelry Sale for 2026, offering 30% off products across its online store from September 28 through November 1.Arriving during the fall proposal, wedding and gifting season, the event brings together jewelry intended for milestone occasions as well as pieces selected for personal wear. Engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, pendants, men's jewelry, Best Selling Jewelry, Ready to Ship pieces and loose lab grown diamonds are represented across the promotion.Bridal jewelry remains an important part of the collection during the season. Engagement rings are available across diamond shapes including round, oval, pear, radiant, emerald, princess and cushion, with settings ranging from solitaire and bezel designs to halo, three-stone and side-stone styles. Wedding bands extend the assortment through eternity, curved, dainty and multi-stone designs intended for individual wear or pairing with an engagement ring.The collection also reflects different periods of jewelry design. Selected pieces feature Old Mine, Old European and Rose Cut diamonds, bringing the broader facets and distinctive character associated with vintage-inspired and classic jewelry into the assortment alongside contemporary ring and fine jewelry styles.Beyond bridal pieces, earrings, bracelets, pendants and necklaces give the campaign a wider role in seasonal dressing and gifting. The assortment moves between subtle everyday jewelry and more noticeable diamond designs suited to celebrations, evening occasions and personal milestones. Gemstone jewelry is also part of the wider collection, adding color and variety for customers exploring styles beyond diamond-focused pieces.Men's jewelry adds another part of the seasonal selection, with bands, studs, pendants and other diamond pieces suited to wedding wear, gifting and individual styling.Timing is also relevant for customers purchasing around a planned occasion. Ibling Jewels' Ready to Ship collection features pieces already prepared for fulfillment, creating an option for proposals, anniversaries and gifts tied to an upcoming date. Best-selling designs provide another view of the collection through pieces that have attracted continued customer interest.Loose lab grown diamonds offer a different starting point for customers developing a piece around a particular stone. Diamond shape, size and other specifications can be considered before the final setting is selected, allowing the stone to become the foundation for an engagement ring, pendant, earrings or another personalized design.Customization is also available for customers with specific preferences around diamond shape, metal, setting or overall design. Virtual appointments provide an additional way to discuss jewelry selections and individual projects with the brand's team. Orders of $500 or more also qualify for free shipping, adding another practical benefit for customers purchasing during the promotional period.The Halloween event continues through November 1, 2026, covering the fall period leading into the year's broader holiday shopping season.

Ibling Jewels

Ibling Jewels

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Ibling Jewels Announces Sitewide Halloween Jewelry Sale for 2026 News Provided By Dvik Jewels October 01, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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