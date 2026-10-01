Genetic Lifespan Launches GLMTM, A Shoppable Video Marketplace For Precision Wellness And Longevity

Adam Vincent Gilmer, Founder and CEO of Genetic LifeSpan, speaks at the Genetic LifeSpan Premiere at The Stirling Club in Las Vegas.

An award presentation during the Genetic LifeSpan Premiere, where the company introduced GLMTM, the Genetic LifeSpan Marketplace.

Guests at the premiere's Gatsby-themed closing celebration.

Unveiled at the company's official Las Vegas premiere, GLMTM brings health education, expert perspectives and social commerce together in one marketplace.

- Adam Vincent Gilmer, Founder & CEO, Genetic LifeSpanLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Genetic LifeSpan, a precision health and biological intelligence company, celebrated its official premiere September 24-26, 2026, at The Stirling Club in Las Vegas, where the company unveiled GLMTM, the Genetic LifeSpan Marketplace, a content-driven, shoppable video platform designed around precision wellness, longevity and biohacking.The three-day event brought together physicians, scientists, business leaders, practitioners and members of the Genetic LifeSpan community to explore the rapidly evolving intersection of genetics, epigenetics, biological aging, cardiovascular health, cellular health and personalized wellness.The centerpiece of the premiere was the introduction of GLMTM, a new marketplace designed to change how consumers discover, understand and access precision-wellness products and services.Rather than navigating a traditional product catalog, GLMTM allows visitors to discover products through short-form video content featuring education, expert perspectives and real-world product experiences. Viewers can learn what a product is, understand the science and thinking behind it, hear from people familiar with it and move directly from education to purchase within the same experience.Watch. Learn. Trust. Buy."GLM brings education and access together in one place. Someone can watch a physician explain the science, hear from people who use the products and shop in the same moment," said Adam Vincent Gilmer, Founder and CEO of Genetic LifeSpan. "We believe people make better health decisions when they better understand the information behind those decisions."Bringing Precision Wellness Into a New Era of Social CommerceGLMTM combines short-form video with social commerce to create a content-driven shopping experience centered on precision wellness, longevity and biohacking.Content can come from Genetic LifeSpan, practitioners, experts and members of its community, giving shoppers perspectives from people familiar with the products and technologies featured on the platform.The marketplace showcases Genetic LifeSpan's growing ecosystem, including AgeCodeTM epigenetic testing, MyHeartCodeTM cardiovascular assessment, IMUNTM and the LivinGeneTM product line.Each video can connect viewers directly to the featured product, creating a continuous experience from discovery and education to action."Health information is most valuable when people can understand it and act on it," Gilmer said. "Launching it in Las Vegas, surrounded by the physicians, scientists and community members who helped build this company, made this premiere a defining milestone for Genetic LifeSpan."Physicians, Scientists and Business Leaders Gather in Las VegasFeatured speakers included Dr. Robert Hariri, founder, chairman and CEO of Celularity; Dr. Ernst von Schwarz, cardiologist and member of Genetic LifeSpan's Scientific Advisory Board; Dr. Riham Zein, member of Genetic LifeSpan's Scientific Advisory Board; and Dave Meltzer, co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing and bestselling author.Additional speakers included Dr. Laura Capina, Dr. Steven Small, Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, Dr. Nathan Newman, Dr. Vincent Giampapa, Elliott Greenspan and Bill Walsh.Sessions explored longevity science, cellular health, cardiovascular aging, epigenetics and the broader movement toward proactive and personalized approaches to health.A Premiere Marking Genetic LifeSpan's Next ChapterBeyond the launch of GLMTM, the Las Vegas premiere highlighted Genetic LifeSpan's expanding precision-health ecosystem and its mission to help move healthcare and wellness from a predominantly reactive model toward greater prevention, personalization and measurable health information.The event concluded Saturday evening with a Gatsby-themed celebration recognizing the physicians, scientists, partners and community members contributing to the company's growth.GLMTM is now available at glm. Additional information about Genetic LifeSpan is available at GeneticLifeSpan.Genetic LifeSpan products are intended to support general wellness and provide health information. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not replace care from a qualified healthcare professional.About Genetic LifeSpanGenetic LifeSpan is a precision health and biological intelligence company focused on helping individuals gain greater understanding of their health through advanced testing, actionable insights, practitioner-guided wellness programs and personalized health solutions.The company's growing ecosystem brings together genetics, epigenetics, biological age assessment, cardiovascular intelligence, preventive health technologies and data-driven wellness strategies designed to support healthier aging, improved performance and more informed decision-making.

Cassiah Setnar

Genetic LifeSpan

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Genetic LifeSpan Launches GLMTM, a Shoppable Video Marketplace for Precision Wellness and Longevity News Provided By Genetic LifeSpan October 01, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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