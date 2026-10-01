Jason M. Riggs On The Coordination Tax: How AI's Speed Is Making Slow Decisions More Expensive

MACH-10 Leadership focuses on reducing decision latency as AI accelerates execution, while keeping human judgment, accountability, and ownership at the center of leadership decisions.

The MACH-10 Leader: AI-Native Leadership at Decision Speed explores how leaders can reduce decision latency, clarify ownership, and preserve human judgment as AI accelerates execution.

Decisions, Courage, and Action brings together real stories about choosing what matters, moving through fear, and turning intention into results, with contributions from Jason M. Riggs and other authors.

In Decisions, Courage, and Action, Riggs examines why faster execution puts new pressure on human judgment and decision-making

- Jason M. RiggsENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- That gap between the speed of the work and the speed of the decision is the focus of Jason M. Riggs' contribution to Decisions, Courage, and Action, a new multi-author book compiled by Robert Plank and launching October 1.Riggs, an AI product executive and author of The MACH-10 PM and The MACH-10 Leader, argues that AI has compressed the time needed to analyze, create and execute, but not necessarily the time organizations need to evaluate, approve and act. He calls the resulting drag the coordination tax."AI has made producing an answer cheap. Deciding whether it's the right answer and owning what happens next hasn't gotten any easier," said Riggs. "That's the coordination tax: the work gets faster, but the organization still has to decide."The concept is part of the MACH-10 Leadership framework Riggs developed around decision velocity and AI-native leadership. As AI accelerates the work surrounding a decision, delays and unclear ownership become harder to ignore.Riggs draws on his experience leading commercial and product strategy at Audivi AI, where AI-powered drive-thru ordering systems must operate within the complexity of real restaurants. A demo can take a simple order. A production system must handle modifiers, combo rules, promotions, menu logic, point-of-sale requirements and the intent of the restaurant brand. An AI recommendation can look reasonable while missing business context that matters.His philosophy, which he calls Speed with Soul, argues for using AI to accelerate execution without surrendering the human responsibility to determine what deserves attention and what should happen next."When AI can produce ten options before the meeting even starts, leadership isn't about generating an eleventh," Riggs said. "It's about knowing what matters, making the call and taking responsibility for the result."Decisions, Courage, and Action brings together contributors' perspectives on leadership, resilience, organizational change, productivity and personal responsibility. Compiled by Robert Plank, the book launches October 1, 2026.Book details: Decisions, Courage, and Action: Real Stories of Choosing What Matters, Moving Through Fear and Turning Intention into Results!About Jason M. RiggsJason M. Riggs is a product and technology executive, author, and creator of the MACH-10 Leadership Series, a body of work focused on AI-native leadership, decision velocity, product management, and human judgment in the age of AI.He has more than 25 years of experience leading product, commercial, and technology organizations across AI, SaaS, hardware, and cloud platforms, with leadership roles at Qualcomm, GoPro, PAR Technology, and Audivi AI.Riggs is the author of The MACH-10 PM: AI-Powered Product Management at Hypersonic Speed and The MACH-10 Leader: AI-Native Leadership at Decision Speed. Through the MACH-10 Leadership Series, he develops practical frameworks for faster decision-making, AI-native operating models, product strategy, and leadership accountability.His work explores how organizations can use AI to accelerate execution without surrendering human judgment, ownership, or responsibility.Learn more at MACH10PM.

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Jason M. Riggs on the Coordination Tax: How AI's Speed Is Making Slow Decisions More Expensive News Provided By Hypersonic Publishing October 01, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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