Moon World Resorts Appoints Entuitive As Structural Engineers + Building Envelope Consultants

MOON's Signature True Sphere

MOON Smart City Masterplan perfectly positioned in a " Category of One"

A Structural Partnership Built for Global Scale

- Barry Charnish, Founding Principal, EntuitiveTORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Moon World Resorts Inc. (MWR) has appointed Entuitive, the award-winning consulting engineering firm; delivering industry leading structural, building envelope, facade and sustainability + performance services, as Structural Engineers and Building Envelope Consultants, across all MOON Smart City Masterplans. This engagement covers structural systems design, building envelope + facade engineering and construction engineering, across MOON's unique Destination Resorts, incorporating its signature true Sphere and surrounding 556 acre masterplan.Entuitive is led on this engagement by Barry Charnish, Founding Principal, whose 45 years of experience in engineering span landmark high-rise, cultural, hospitality, and institutional projects across Canada, the United States, China, and Germany. Barry's portfolio includes some of North America's most recognized structures, and his standing as an authority on tall building design brings exceptional depth to MOON's engineering foundation. The firm's services span structural engineering, building envelope and façade engineering, construction engineering, bridge engineering, restoration, and sustainability consulting, with notable projects including Toronto Pearson International Airport T1, the Comcast Innovation and Technology Center in Philadelphia, the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto, The Bow in Calgary and Bay Adelaide Centre in Toronto.A Structural Partnership Built for Global ScaleEntuitive will lead structural engineering and building envelope consulting for MOON's architectural systems. Working alongside MWR's global development team, Entuitive will translate the entire masterplan into buildable, resilient structures. Task areas will include MOON's true Sphere, the world's largest, and the stunning AAA commercial real estate surrounding the destination resort and atop the 24 residential towers, which feature MOON's unique Sky Walk.Each MOON development is conceived as a Building of Global Significance, anchored by the world's largest true Sphere and a 556-acre masterplan integrating hospitality, entertainment, longevity + wellbeing, education, technology, attractions, luxury residences and AAA commercial real estate. Delivering a structure of this scale demands next-generation structural engineering, advanced building envelope systems, and precision-driven construction planning; a mandate where Entuitive's expertise across tall buildings and landmark structures is uniquely aligned.Engineering Excellence Meets Visionary Development“Barry has supported Moon World Resorts, the vision behind MOON, since inception. Early conviction from someone of Barry's caliber and experience means everything. Entuitive delivers the structural discipline and building envelope expertise a project of MOON's scale and ambition demands. Barry's decades of tall building leadership provides absolute confidence in the entire engineering foundation footprint. We are honoured to develop MOON with a partner who had the vision to comprehend what MOON could become from day one.”Sandra G. Matthews, Co-Founder and President, Moon World Resorts"Entuitive is thrilled to be working with Moon World Resorts on this groundbreaking development that will redefine hospitality industry standards. It's been a great honour to witness the development of the vision of MOON and now quite exciting to kick off this global initiative. MOON's signature true Sphere and the surrounding 556-acre masterplan are the types of projects that fuel an engineer's desire to keep designing and creating to push the limits of the built environment."Barry Charnish, Founding Principal, EntuitiveAbout EntuitiveEntuitive is a structural engineering consultancy delivering industry leading solutions to support the built environment for a global client base. Founded in 2011 and operating from five offices across Canada, Entuitive's practice is performance focused and encompasses integrated structural engineering, building envelope, and sustainable building & performance consulting. With structural expertise in bridge design and rehabilitation, building renovation, special projects, fire and pedestrian modelling, restoration, construction engineering, and both new and existing transportation structures, Entuitive is recognized as an industry leader.Recent award-winning projects include the MacKimmie Complex at the University of Calgary, St. John's Terminal in NYC, Red Deer Justice Centre, Aqualuna at Bayside, the Port Lands Bridges in Toronto, and the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences in Lubbock, Texas. As a carbon neutral B CorpTM Certified business, Entuitive's more than 350 employees are dedicated to fulfilling the business objectives of a broad range of clients, including architects, contractors, developers, and property owners. To learn more visit .About Moon World Resorts Inc.Moon World Resorts Inc. is developing the world's most innovative experiential destinations: a global portfolio of MOON Smart City masterplans built around a true architectural Sphere. MOON integrates hospitality, entertainment, longevity + wellbeing, education, technology, attractions, space training, authentic space tourism, luxury residences and AAA commercial real estate into a single global icon designed to inspire humanity.MOON will rise in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and Africa. MOON will entirely redefine what hospitality and entertainment can achieve at the intersection of innovation and the human experience. As the most anticipated and iconic hospitality development on earth, MOON is perfectly positioned in a unique“Category of One”.Click link below for further details on MOON + high-resolution imagesMOON Fact Sheet + ImagesMedia ContactsMoon World Resorts Inc.Investor and Strategic Communications...EntuitiveJohnny Santilly...#MOON #MoonWorldResorts #MoonResorts #MoonDubai #StructuralEngineering #BuildingEnvelope #Entuitive #Hospitality #SpaceTourism #LuxuryResorts #SmartCity #Innovation #Engineering #Architecture #Design #Technology #SustainabilityMoon World Resorts Inc. | Toronto, Canada |

Sandra Matthews

Moon World Resorts Inc.

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Moon World Resorts appoints Entuitive as Structural Engineers + Building Envelope Consultants News Provided By Moon World Resorts Inc. October 01, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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