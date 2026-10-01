Gelato&Co. Cremeria Italiana Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gelato&Co. Cremeria Italiana, an Italian gelato brand with locations across South Florida, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Florida Award. The recognition celebrates a brand built around fresh, artisanal gelato made daily with ingredients sourced both locally and directly from Italy, brought to guests across communities from Naples to Fort Lauderdale.What sets Gelato&Co. apart is the breadth of its Italian dessert offerings. Beyond its signature artisanal gelato, the brand produces custom gelato cakes for birthdays and special occasions, along with house-made Italian pastries, including signature tiramisù and cheesecake. Its Italian coffee program features a traditional affogato, pairing freshly pulled espresso with gelato rather than serving the two separately. The brand's gelato catering service extends the full experience beyond its storefronts, bringing gelato carts and stands to weddings, corporate events, and private celebrations throughout the region.Beyond its menu, Gelato&Co. has built its identity around authenticity, treating gelato as a craft rather than a commodity. The brand's commitment to daily preparation and traditional Italian recipes has helped it grow a loyal following across its South Florida locations, bringing a taste of Italy to communities throughout the region while maintaining the same standards of quality and freshness at every single store."Being named a Best of Florida Award winner means a great deal to our entire team," said Enrico Zecchini of Gelato&Co. Cremeria Italiana. "We built this brand around the belief that gelato should be made fresh, with real ingredients and real care, and this recognition tells us that our guests across South Florida feel that difference every time they visit one of our stores."Looking ahead, Gelato&Co. plans to continue expanding its presence across South Florida and beyond, while staying true to its artisanal approach to gelato making. As the brand carries its 2026 Best of Florida Award forward, it remains committed to its identity as "The Art of Italian Gelato in South Florida."For more information click here!

Gelato&Co. Cremeria Italiana

Gelato&Co. Cremeria Italiana

+1 4075792662

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gelato&Co. Cremeria Italiana Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 01, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.