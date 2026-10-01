Numen Aviation Opens Helicopter Transfers To The 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, With Rates Published Online

An Agusta A109 on the private aviation ramp at Toluca International Airport, about 20 minutes by helicopter from the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Helicopter transfers from Toluca and Mexico City helipads to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in 5 to 20 minutes, Oct 30 – Nov 1. Rates published online.

- Oscar Cadena Dávalos, Founder and CEO of Numen AviationMEXICO CITY, CDMX, MEXICO, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Numen Aviation, a private aviation charter brokerage serving the Mexico–United States corridor, has opened bookings for helicopter transfers to the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, held October 30 to November 1 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Per-leg rates for every route and aircraft are published on the company's website, so travelers can price a trip before they call.Two routes, built around how visitors arrivePrivate jets flying into the Mexico City area land at Toluca International Airport (MMTO). Numen's first route takes passengers from the Toluca ramp to the circuit's helipad in about 20 minutes, so they avoid the drive into the city on race day. The second route links Mexico City helipads to the circuit in 5 to 10 minutes, for guests staying at hotels in the city.Aircraft options- Bell 505 Jet Ranger X – single-engine, 3 to 4 passengers- Bell 206L LongRanger – single-engine, up to 4 passengers- Agusta A109 – twin-engine, 4 to 5 passengersRates start at MXN $58,000 plus VAT per leg for a Bell 505 from Toluca. The circuit charges for its landing slot by day (USD $1,750 Friday, $2,500 Saturday, $2,750 Sunday, plus VAT). Grand Prix tickets are not included."Most of our Grand Prix clients arrive by private jet and have only a few hours in the city. Getting from the aircraft to the grandstand takes minutes by helicopter instead of hours by car," said Oscar Cadena Dávalos, Founder and CEO of Numen Aviation. "We publish our rates because people planning this weekend want a real number up front, not a request form."Helicopter capacity for race weekend is limited by the circuit's landing slots. Travelers can build a quote with the online estimator at and confirm availability by WhatsApp.About Numen AviationNumen Aviation LLC is a private aviation charter brokerage founded in 2026 by Oscar Cadena Dávalos and Captain Eduardo Daniel Prieto González. The company arranges private jet and helicopter charters across Mexico, the United States, the Caribbean, and Central America, including group charters and air ambulance flights. Numen Aviation is not affiliated with Formula 1 or the organizers of the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Oscar Cadena Dávalos

Numen Aviation LLC

+52 444 234 8942

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Numen Aviation Opens Helicopter Transfers to the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, With Rates Published Online News Provided By Numen Aviation LLC October 01, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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