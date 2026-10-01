TRANSFORMING.LEGAL To Lead DACH Legal AI And Legal Operations Study With CLOC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Collaboration brings practitioner experience into focus through a regional study on AI adoption, leadership and the changing nature of legal work

- Vera RoedelMONHEIM, GERMANY, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TRANSFORMING (TFL ), the international advisory boutique specializing in legal and compliance transformation and operating the Legal AI marketplace GOLT, announces a collaboration with CLOC (Corporate Legal Operations Consortium) focused on Germany, Austria and Switzerland.Combining TFL's regional expertise and network with CLOC's global legal operations community, the two organizations aim to help leaders translate AI investment into practical improvements in how their teams work.The first project is a DACH Legal AI Trend & Impact Study, examining what helps legal and compliance functions move beyond experimentation, where and why implementation stalls, and how AI is changing responsibilities, skills and leadership needs. Its findings will inform practical recommendations for legal and compliance teams and help CLOC shape its support for the region.Oyango Snell, President & CEO of CLOC, said:"Since CLOC Germany launched last year, members across the region have asked for practical help bringing AI into daily work and more ways to learn from peers close to home. This study will show us where teams stand today, so we can shape education and support around what they need. Europe has many markets at different stages, and our work in each one should reflect that."The initial program includes:.Practitioner research across DACH, combining a focused survey with targeted interviews involving legal, compliance and legal operations professionals..Analysis of AI implementation and impact, including adoption barriers, organizational readiness, leadership accountability and changes to everyday work..An Executive Impact Report and Executive Summary, translating findings into recommendations on capabilities, implementation and the future of legal operations..Educational and thought-leadership content, including articles, webinar materials and a briefing for CLOC leadership.Tom Pfennig, Founder & CEO of TRANSFORMING:“The real test of Legal AI is what changes in daily work: better decisions, reliable outcomes and more time for the matters that need human judgment.Together with CLOC, we will examine what enables that progress, and what holds it back. Our ambition is to give legal and compliance leaders a clearer basis for deciding where to invest, what to change and how to bring their people with them.”The research will draw on experience from CLOC members and selected non-members across Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It will explore the journey from initial pilots to routine use, distinguishing measured results from perceptions and expectations. Particular attention will be paid to practical skills, governance, workflow integration and the support practitioners need but cannot yet readily access.Dr. Vera Roedel, Co-Founder & Partnership Officer of TRANSFORMING, said:“AI adoption changes roles, expectations and the way people collaborate. Understanding those changes requires space for honest accounts of both progress and difficulty. By bringing practitioner experience into the discussion, we can identify the skills, leadership behaviors and organizational support that help people work confidently and effectively with AI.”Participation will be voluntary, with findings reported in aggregated or anonymized form. The Executive Impact Report is expected in early 2027, with further educational content planned.The findings will provide a foundation for subsequent regional engagement and CLOC membership development initiatives, helping connect the needs of the DACH legal community with the association's global resources and expertise.About CLOCWith more than 6,500 members internationally, CLOC (Corporate Legal Operations Consortium) is the leading global membership organization dedicated to transforming the business and practice of law. Established in 2015, CLOC provides a global platform for legal operations professionals to connect, share best practices, and drive innovation across the legal ecosystem.For more information, visit cloc.About TRANSFORMING (TFL)TRANSFORMING is an international advisory boutique supporting the transformation of legal and compliance functions. It operates GOLT – a global marketplace for legal technology. Its work combines legal operations, technology assessment and AI expertise with leadership development, strategic communication and human-centered change.Media ContactTRANSFORMING:...l

Thomas U Pfennig

Transforming

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TRANSFORMING to Lead DACH Legal AI and Legal Operations Study with CLOC News Provided By Transforming October 01, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Law



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