Solomon's Grounds Named 2026 Best Of Michigan Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TEMPERANCE, MI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Solomon's Grounds, a coffee shop and gathering space in Temperance, has been named a 2026 Best of Michigan Award winner, recognizing the shop's commitment to quality coffee, community connection, and a welcoming space for the area. Since opening its doors, Solomon's Grounds has built a loyal following by treating every cup and every conversation with the same level of care, turning a routine coffee run into something customers look forward to.Central to the shop's identity is their partnership with Creation Coffee, the supplier behind every bean the shop pulls into espresso and drip coffee alike: a relationship the team credits as foundational to the menu. Solomon's Grounds also curates a rotating selection of houseplants throughout the space, cared for by a local plant specialist, giving the shop a distinct, botanical feel that sets it apart from a standard coffee counter. Together, these details create an experience that customers describe as more like visiting a friend's home than running a routine errand.Beyond coffee and plants, Solomon's Grounds is rooted in faith and family values, with a mission built around the idea of Living for Others. The shop regularly opens its space for community gatherings and events, reflecting an approach to business that prioritizes relationships over transactions. That community-first mindset has shaped everything from how staff greet regulars by name to how newcomers are welcomed into conversations already in progress.“This award means so much because it reflects what we set out to build from day one, a place where people feel genuinely cared for,” said Solomon LaFontaine, owner of Solomon's Grounds.“We're grateful for this community and for partners like Creation Coffee who help us do what we love every day.”Looking ahead, Solomon's Grounds plans to continue growing its offerings while staying true to the values that earned it the 2026 Best of Michigan Award. As the shop deepens its roots in Temperance, the team remains focused on serving quality coffee, curating thoughtful plant selections, and creating a gathering place where the community can continue to come together for years to come.For more information, click here.

Solomon's Grounds

Solomon's Grounds

+1 419-509-9953

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Solomon's Grounds Named 2026 Best of Michigan Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 01, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.