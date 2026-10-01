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Saudi Arabia Investigates Flydubai Emergency Landing in Tabuk
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia has opened an investigation into the emergency landing of a Flydubai passenger aircraft at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, the National Transport Safety Center (NTSC) said Wednesday.
The center said it received an incident report involving Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was diverted to the northwestern Saudi city and landed there under emergency conditions.
An aviation safety investigation team has been assigned to examine the incident. Officials are working with relevant authorities to determine what happened, assess aviation safety factors and gather evidence and other information related to the case.
The aircraft had been traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv before being diverted to Saudi Arabia.
Flydubai said an “altercation occurred in the flight deck” and that the crew succeeded in securing the aircraft before safely diverting it to Saudi Arabia.
The airline said all passengers and crew members were safe and accounted for, while noting that the circumstances and motives behind the altercation would be examined as part of an official investigation.
The airport’s Air Traffic Control Center had earlier received a distress call from flight FZ1073 at 8.44 am local time (0544GMT), with the crew requesting permission to make an emergency landing.
The center said it received an incident report involving Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was diverted to the northwestern Saudi city and landed there under emergency conditions.
An aviation safety investigation team has been assigned to examine the incident. Officials are working with relevant authorities to determine what happened, assess aviation safety factors and gather evidence and other information related to the case.
The aircraft had been traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv before being diverted to Saudi Arabia.
Flydubai said an “altercation occurred in the flight deck” and that the crew succeeded in securing the aircraft before safely diverting it to Saudi Arabia.
The airline said all passengers and crew members were safe and accounted for, while noting that the circumstances and motives behind the altercation would be examined as part of an official investigation.
The airport’s Air Traffic Control Center had earlier received a distress call from flight FZ1073 at 8.44 am local time (0544GMT), with the crew requesting permission to make an emergency landing.
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