Gujarat Announces Award For Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar In Honour Of His 'Bravery'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Praise has been pouring in from around the world for the captain of the flydubai flight from Dubai to Israel for his role in averting a harrowing disaster, despite being injured himself. In the latest development, the government of Gujarat has announced it will be awarding him with the 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award'.

Captain Smit Machchhar - an experienced Indian pilot - who has been working for flydubai since 2022, was injured during an altercation in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ 1073.

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Machchhar is now getting medical treatment in a hospital in Tabuk, after the aircraft diverted to Saudi Arabia during the emergency situation.

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"The courage of Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot of the flight headed to Israel, is being saluted by the entire world today. Despite being drenched in blood due to the attack, he displayed indomitable bravery to save the lives of 174 passengers - a feat that is profoundly inspiring and commendable," Bhupendra Patel, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, said in an official statement.

The Vishisht Gujarat Garima Award is a high state honour bestowed by the government of Gujarat to recognise extraordinary acts of bravery, heroism, and service that bring global pride to the state and the nation. Notable recipients of the award are Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani and Anand Shah, among others.

Calling him the "valiant son of Gujarat", Patel hailed him for illuminating Gujarat's name and the nation across the globe.

"The Gujarati spirit flowing in his veins fills us all with immense pride. To honour his extraordinary act of bravery and humanity, the Government of Gujarat will bestow upon him the 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award'."

The entire Gujarat is praying for his swift recovery. The empathy and prayers of the nation's citizens are with Captain Smit Machchhar.

Bhupendra Patel

'Hero'

Earlier, Indian PM Modi also hailed the pilot as a "hero".

"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others," said Modi.

"His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also hailed Machchhar "for his extraordinary bravery", praising him for fighting back despite being wounded and "preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster" on Wednesday.

Flydubai said all the passengers - of whom 166 out of 174 were Israeli, according to media reports - were safe, adding that the reasons for the altercation were unknown.

UAE authorities meanwhile are investigating whether the incident“was linked to any terrorist activity or purpose or involved prior planning or direction”, the UAE Attorney-General said on Thursday.

Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi ordered the formation of a special Public Prosecution investigation team to examine the incident, as a team begins its work in coordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority and other relevant authorities in the UAE.

Meanwhile, Emirates has suspended its codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect, until further notice, the airline announced on Wednesday.

Israel to present 'heroism' awards

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Thursday he would present "heroism" awards to four Israelis who helped during an altercation.

"You put yourselves at risk to save others and prevented a terrible disaster. Today, the whole world saw the beautiful and courageous face of Israeli society," Herzog, who holds a largely ceremonial role, said in a statement.

"I am proud of you, and I thank you on behalf of the State of Israel."

He also hailed the plane's Indian pilot, Smit Machchha, who managed to avert the disaster.

Among the Israelis to receive the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism is Yaniv Hayoun, a plumber who says he intervened during the altercation.

Inputs from AFP

UAE to investigate if flydubai incident linked to 'terrorist activity or purpose' Who is Captain Smit Machchhar? Indian pilot injured in flydubai plane altercation Emirates suspends flydubai codeshare flights to Tel Aviv after altercation incident

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